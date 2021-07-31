Dr. Fox: Rescued dog has sleep problems

Dear Dr. Fox: I’m looking for some advice for our 2-year-old Jindo mix. He was rescued from a meat farm in Korea and arrived in the U.S. about eight months ago. He has a timid demeanor, but is very close with us and is generally a happy guy.

The problem is bedtime. He willingly jumps into bed, but after falling into a deep sleep, he will suddenly wake with panic in his eyes. It’s often accompanied by him licking his lips, and then he will twist away and bound off the bed in a really crazy manner. His sleep only lasts around 10 or 15 minutes. This happens almost every night.

We are trying to understand this behavior and see what we can do to help him. Luckily, the organization that rescues these dogs is very reputable, and he was thoroughly vaccinated and monitored for months before arriving in the U.S. He is physically healthy, but of course carries a lot of trauma with him. S.P., Los Angeles

Dear S.P.: Having rescued dogs like yours and seeing their interrupted sleep patterns, it is my opinion that they are suffering from PTSD. Give your dog 3 to 6 milligrams of melatonin about a half-hour before bedtime, and put 3 to 4 drops of lavender oil under the pillow on the bed where he sleeps.