Dr. Fox: Safer chews for dogs

Dear Dr. Fox: Could you please suggest the best raw bone for a large (70 pounds-plus), aggressive mixed-breed dog? If raw bones are not recommended, could you please offer an alternative?

I am so dismayed and confused by the myriad of products on the market that have real potential for harm. I faithfully take our pets to the vet, keep them current on rabies shots, etc., but the amount of vague and misleading information out there is daunting. I just want to be sure that I am giving my animals something they enjoy that will not harm them. J.R.M., Cumberland, Maryland

Dear J.R.M.: You are correct: There is a plethora of doggy chews on the market, many of which make false claims of their benefits, and many that pose potential risks from splintering. A splintered chew can perforate the dog’s throat or intestines, or break off and cause an intestinal blockage. Hard chews like deer antler pieces and cooked beef bones can crack dogs’ teeth, and many dogs have been poisoned by imported dog chews/jerky treats, which I suspect were treated with ionizing radiation to kill bacteria during production.