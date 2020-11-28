Dr. Fox: Saying 'no' to exotic pets

National and international prohibition is unlikely, considering this is a multibillion-dollar industry enjoying government sanction and support from many countries. It is therefore up to us citizens to "vote with our dollars" and refuse to purchase an "exotic" or wild animal. In the United States, these include the serval and genet cats, squirrel monkey, fennec fox, hedgehog, kinkajou, sugar glider, capybara, anteater, piranha, axolotl, chinchilla, hyacinth macaw, wallaby, alligator and ball python, to name a few.

I wish that every state and national veterinary association would emulate the British Veterinary Association's efforts to discourage owning wild and exotic animals, and also provide information about the basic needs and proper care, too often lacking, of domesticated caged pets such as gerbils, hamsters, guinea pigs and rabbits. To argue that there are educational benefits for children in purchasing wild and exotic animals is another rationalization for consumerism devoid of compassion and understanding. Instead, check out your local animal shelters for animals waiting to be adopted into loving homes.

