Dr. Fox: Seizures can be linked to various reasons

Dear Dr. Fox: As you have written before, red dye 40 may cause seizures in dogs. I have found that it does so in my 12-year-old Aussie mix, Petey. In addition, I have found that Petey will have a seizure when I give him a bit of cheddar cheese that includes the additive annatto. I now read every label carefully to be sure that neither of these ingredients is included in anything that Petey might ingest. F.C., East Lyme, Connecticut

Dear F.C.: Annato has been linked with many cases of food-related allergies and is the only natural food coloring known to cause as many or more reactions than artificial food coloring. Because it is a natural colorant (from the seed-pulp of a tropical tree, the Achiote, or lipstick, tree), companies may label their products “all natural, no artificial colors,” and this can lend a false sense of security to consumers who suffer from dye allergies.

Cat and dog food manufacturers should cease and desist putting red 40, a petrochemical azo dye, in their products, including treats. Nestle Purina uses red iron oxide instead. Why? It’s only for us. Cats and dogs are red-green colorblind, but we humans may think it is some kind of meat. “Natural flavoring,” meanwhile, could mean monosodium glutamate (MSG), which can also cause seizures.

My advice is to avoid manufactured and colorful kibble and treats and look for organically certified, frozen, freeze-dried or preservative-free canned foods. Try a variety of brands and different protein ingredients; variety is the spice of life and is one way of avoiding deficiencies or excesses.

