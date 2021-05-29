Dr. Fox: Senior cats for senior people, win-win

Dear Dr. Fox: I want to piggyback on your recent response to M.D. in Springfield, Missouri. I wholeheartedly agree with the idea of adopting a senior pet, most especially by senior persons. Some years ago, we started a Senior Cats for Senior Laps program at the Monmouth County, New Jersey, SPCA. For any senior adopting a cat at least 8 years old, the adoption fee was halved, and the adopter was promised the shelter would take the cat back if it outlived its human parent. In addition, as with all adoptees, the cat was fully vaccinated, microchipped and given a full dental exam. The program funds testing to determine any conditions needing special treatment. Pre-COVID, this adoption also included a free in-home vet visit.
All of this was inspired by my taking on Mickey, a 14-year-old orange sweetie, when my neighbor went into assisted living. Mickey was my first cat as an adult, and I will never forget the love.
Although the fortunate senior who takes in a senior cat may not increase his exercise, he is assured of increasing his love quotient. L.Z., Tinton Falls, New Jersey
Dear L.Z.: Thanks for adding to the exchange about senior citizens adopting older animals. Some cats do like to go on a walk wearing a secure harness, but for the home-bound elderly, they provide much emotional support. They can be an antidote to loneliness and a source of devotion, and with two cats, they provide playful entertainment.
Dear Dr. Fox: If the billions of dollars lavished on Fluffy and Fido’s food, toys, dentist and vet bills were spent on humans, the world would be a better place. Massive harm is done by not putting humans first. Please quit hawking the Pet-Industrial Complex’s narrative. Dr. Fox, your priorities are totally immoral. T.V.H., Tulsa, Oklahoma
Dear T.V.H.: Many readers may agree with you that some people go overboard in indulging their animal companions, but I do not see how my advocacy for animal health and well-being is “immoral” or that I am “hawking” pet industry products. I am a longtime critic of most manufactured pet foods and treats that often have harmful ingredients, many coming from China.
In reality, the “massive harm” to which you allude of not putting humans first actually comes from putting human interests over those of other species and the natural environment, the COVID-19 pandemic being one consequence. For more details see my book “Animals and Nature First.”
Our own health and economic security depend upon us caring for the environment and for animals, wild and domesticated, a fact now acknowledged internationally by advocates of One Health. We have polluted and poisoned the planet and reap the bitter harvest of ever more children with cancer, birth defects and other health problems that could have been prevented. But preventive measures go against the grain of profit-driven industries, including the medical and pharmaceutical. Companion animals provide emotional and various well-documented health benefits which amount to considerable public health cost-saving.
