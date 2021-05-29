Dr. Fox: Senior cats for senior people, win-win

Dear Dr. Fox: If the billions of dollars lavished on Fluffy and Fido’s food, toys, dentist and vet bills were spent on humans, the world would be a better place. Massive harm is done by not putting humans first. Please quit hawking the Pet-Industrial Complex’s narrative. Dr. Fox, your priorities are totally immoral. T.V.H., Tulsa, Oklahoma

Dear T.V.H.: Many readers may agree with you that some people go overboard in indulging their animal companions, but I do not see how my advocacy for animal health and well-being is “immoral” or that I am “hawking” pet industry products. I am a longtime critic of most manufactured pet foods and treats that often have harmful ingredients, many coming from China.

In reality, the “massive harm” to which you allude of not putting humans first actually comes from putting human interests over those of other species and the natural environment, the COVID-19 pandemic being one consequence. For more details see my book “Animals and Nature First.”

Our own health and economic security depend upon us caring for the environment and for animals, wild and domesticated, a fact now acknowledged internationally by advocates of One Health. We have polluted and poisoned the planet and reap the bitter harvest of ever more children with cancer, birth defects and other health problems that could have been prevented. But preventive measures go against the grain of profit-driven industries, including the medical and pharmaceutical. Companion animals provide emotional and various well-documented health benefits which amount to considerable public health cost-saving.

