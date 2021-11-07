Dr. Fox: Senior rescue dog helps lonely senior owner

Dear Dr. Fox: I want to thank you for an earlier column where you advised retired seniors to consider adopting an older dog. I did just that, taking in 8-year-old Max, an Australian heeler mix whose owner could not take him into assisted living.

Max rescued me from depression and thoughts of suicide since my wife had died, and we never had any children. Max is my devoted savior. I have someone to get up for every morning to care for, and he cares for me, too, starting my days with a wild wagging tail and a happy face. He gives me a sense of purpose in living. G.L., West Palm Beach, Florida

Dear G.L.: Thank you for sharing your story. Max gives you a reason to get up in the morning, and no doubt gets you outdoors for walks in addition to keeping you company in-home. For a fine collection of stories about how rescued animals have helped people, see Richard D. Rowland’s book “A Glimpse Behind the Veil: Stories About the Human-Animal Connection” and the touching book “Mutual Rescue: How Adopting a Homeless Animal Can Save You, Too” by Carol Novello and Ginny Graves.