Dr. Fox: Senior rescue dog helps lonely senior owner

Dear Dr. Fox: I want to thank you for an earlier column where you advised retired seniors to consider adopting an older dog. I did just that, taking in 8-year-old Max, an Australian heeler mix whose owner could not take him into assisted living.
Max rescued me from depression and thoughts of suicide since my wife had died, and we never had any children. Max is my devoted savior. I have someone to get up for every morning to care for, and he cares for me, too, starting my days with a wild wagging tail and a happy face. He gives me a sense of purpose in living. G.L., West Palm Beach, Florida
Dear G.L.: Thank you for sharing your story. Max gives you a reason to get up in the morning, and no doubt gets you outdoors for walks in addition to keeping you company in-home. For a fine collection of stories about how rescued animals have helped people, see Richard D. Rowland’s book “A Glimpse Behind the Veil: Stories About the Human-Animal Connection” and the touching book “Mutual Rescue: How Adopting a Homeless Animal Can Save You, Too” by Carol Novello and Ginny Graves.
Dear Dr. Fox: I am a licensed massage therapist who has been doing massage therapy on humans for over 25 years. I am semi-retired now, but would love to use my massage skills on animals on a volunteer basis. I am not sure where and how to begin. I would be willing to study on my own so I can be prepared. M.S., Jupiter, Florida
Dear M.S.: I think it would be wonderful for you to offer your skills to cats and dogs in animal shelters in particular, as well as in boarding facilities and for those living with elderly owners confined indoors. You might also take the dogs for a good walk.
You can adapt your skills to give beneficial massage therapy to cats and dogs following the instructions in my two books, “The Healing Touch for Cats” and “The Healing Touch for Dogs.” Also, check out the two DVDs on my website (drfoxonehealth.com) that give a brief introduction to massage therapy for dogs and cats. I received training and certification in human massage therapy before I developed and applied veterinary massage therapy for companion animals.
