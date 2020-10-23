Dr. Fox: Shepherd not interested in eating

Dear Dr. Fox: I have a 6-year-old spayed shepherd. She has had pannus and hip problems from birth. I have her on good supplements, but am concerned about her food.

At the moment, she eats Honest Kitchen Grain-Free Chicken Recipe, Fromm-brand salmon kibble and canned pumpkin. Lately she has not been interested in her food, so I added fresh chicken. I feed her enough to keep her weight at 70 pounds.

She has frequent ear infections, her skin is flaky and she is developing hot spots. I need a better diet for her. Please help. S.C., North Palm Beach, Florida

Dear S.C.: Where you live is not one of the best places for non-native dogs, allergies are common, so I would suggest a holistic approach. Various supplements can help boost her immune system and improve the condition of her skin.

First, if you bathe your dog often and allow her in water, stop. Use Selsun Blue medicated shampoo (for humans), and only bathe her when she does not smell like a sweet-hay-healthy dog. Stop giving any anti-flea medications, and instead follow preventive steps posted on my website.