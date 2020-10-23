Dr. Fox: Shepherd not interested in eating

Dear Dr. Fox: I have a 6-year-old spayed shepherd. She has had pannus and hip problems from birth. I have her on good supplements, but am concerned about her food.
At the moment, she eats Honest Kitchen Grain-Free Chicken Recipe, Fromm-brand salmon kibble and canned pumpkin. Lately she has not been interested in her food, so I added fresh chicken. I feed her enough to keep her weight at 70 pounds.
She has frequent ear infections, her skin is flaky and she is developing hot spots. I need a better diet for her. Please help. S.C., North Palm Beach, Florida
Dear S.C.: Where you live is not one of the best places for non-native dogs, allergies are common, so I would suggest a holistic approach. Various supplements can help boost her immune system and improve the condition of her skin.
First, if you bathe your dog often and allow her in water, stop. Use Selsun Blue medicated shampoo (for humans), and only bathe her when she does not smell like a sweet-hay-healthy dog. Stop giving any anti-flea medications, and instead follow preventive steps posted on my website.
What you are feeding her right now is excellent. These supplements should help. Give her, daily: a good-quality, over-the-counter human probiotic; a tablespoon each of kefir, sauerkraut, canned crushed pineapple (no added sugar) and blueberries; and a half-teaspoon each of powdered ginger, turmeric and local bee pollen. Every other day, give her one canned-in-water sardine.
Let me know how she does after three or four weeks with these additions to her diet. These are natural nutraceuticals with a variety of health benefits -- for us, too. Many vegans take marine algae as a source of essential omega-3 and other fatty acids rather than fish oil or sardines.
Sprinkling a little Parmesan cheese on your dog's food may spark her appetite. I do this with our dog, and adhere to my rule of exercise or an off-leash walk before, and not after, meals, a light morning one and a larger one in early evening. Any time a dog or cat stops eating for more than 24 hours, a veterinary consultation is called for.
Veterinary teams work to save animals from fires
Veterinarians, vet technicians and vet students on the University of California at Davis' Veterinary Emergency Response Team have rescued, examined or treated some 600 animals affected by the North Complex wildfires in Butte County, California. The students, in particular, "go way beyond what anyone can imagine," says veterinarian Lais Costa, the team's coordinator. (Full story: KXTV-TV, Sacramento, California, 9/17)
