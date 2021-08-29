Dr. Fox: Should pets be vaccinated for COVID-19?

Dear Dr. Fox: Since cats and dogs can be infected with COVID-19, is anyone working on a vaccination for them? I believe most pet owners would want to protect their fur babies. V.D.

Dear V.D.: Your question is very relevant in the midst of this pandemic. Interestingly, blood samples from 8% of cats and less than 1% of dogs who came to the University of Minnesota veterinary hospital for unrelated conditions tested positive for antibodies against COVID-19. This (and other studies) indicates cats are more susceptible than dogs, though most cats quickly recover. Rather than advocating vaccinations for cats, I recommend always keeping them indoors, with limited outdoor access.

Vaccines are being given to animals at risk from public exposure in zoos. Nearly 70 zoos in 27 states are getting an experimental veterinary vaccine for SARS-CoV-2 from Zoetis, which is authorized by the USDA on a case-by-case basis in partnership with state veterinarians. Veterinarians and zoologists at the Denver Zoo are developing plans to vaccinate vulnerable animals, and the Oakland Zoo has already vaccinated tigers, mountain lions, bears and ferrets.

