Dr. Fox: Should pets be vaccinated for COVID-19?

Dear Dr. Fox: Since cats and dogs can be infected with COVID-19, is anyone working on a vaccination for them? I believe most pet owners would want to protect their fur babies. V.D.
Dear V.D.: Your question is very relevant in the midst of this pandemic. Interestingly, blood samples from 8% of cats and less than 1% of dogs who came to the University of Minnesota veterinary hospital for unrelated conditions tested positive for antibodies against COVID-19. This (and other studies) indicates cats are more susceptible than dogs, though most cats quickly recover. Rather than advocating vaccinations for cats, I recommend always keeping them indoors, with limited outdoor access.
Vaccines are being given to animals at risk from public exposure in zoos. Nearly 70 zoos in 27 states are getting an experimental veterinary vaccine for SARS-CoV-2 from Zoetis, which is authorized by the USDA on a case-by-case basis in partnership with state veterinarians. Veterinarians and zoologists at the Denver Zoo are developing plans to vaccinate vulnerable animals, and the Oakland Zoo has already vaccinated tigers, mountain lions, bears and ferrets.
Natural pet cleaners and deodorizers
For readers who are looking for cleaning and odor-removal options: Fresh Wave’s plant-based products use nontoxic plant oils to clean surfaces and neutralize odors. Products include sprays, gels, shampoos, litter box deodorizers and more.
If you want to make your own dog shampoo, try veterinarian Dr. Ihor Basko’s recipe (recently published in Innovative Veterinary Care): Mix together 12 ounces of Dr. Bronner’s Liquid Castile Soap (in lavender, hemp or baby variety); 2 ounces of aloe vera juice; 2 ounces of green tea; 2 ounces of Java plum tea; and 2 tsp of olive oil.
The pH of shampoos for dogs should be between 6.5 and 7.5, but I disagree with Basko that dogs should be bathed every three or four days. Bathe only as needed, when the coat is greasy or smelly, but groom well every day.
As for cats, a sprinkling of baking soda under the litter in the box helps reduce odors. Never use a covered litter box to contain odors, since this can create an unpleasant ammoniated environment for cats. Note: Male cats should be neutered before 6 months of age; otherwise, their urine will become very pungent and they may start to spray-mark in the home.
Send email to animaldocfox@gmail.com or letters to Dr. Michael Fox in care of Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106
