Dr. Fox: Some rescue dogs still have problems even after being checked

Dear Dr. Fox: As a member of many international rescue groups, I have deep concerns about a statement in a recent column of yours. You wrote:
“I do worry about foreign diseases arriving with dogs from far-off places; not all organizations have adequate procedures for quarantining, monitoring and vaccinating the animals prior to importing them. Also, without concerted spay/neuter and anti-rabies vaccination programs worldwide, the ‘dog problem’ of overpopulation will continue unabated.”
Is the AKC in your back pocket, too? G.K., Palm Springs, California
Dear G.K.: I am not the only veterinarian to express concern about dogs being brought to Canada and the U.S. and bringing in heartworm and other diseases.
For example: My wife and I adopted a dog from Alabama (brought north by the Animal Humane Society of Minnesota) who was released to us, after we paid over $400, still testing positive for and shedding whipworm, hookworm and giardia. If I had not had fecal tests redone, she could have infected other dogs, as well as people, at our local dog park.
My wife and I have brought rescued dogs back from Jamaica, India and Africa, and are not opposed to such actions, provided they are backed up by local spay/neuter efforts, vaccination programs, and quarantine and testing protocols.
We have worked with Germany-based Pro Animale and are quite aware of the fate of some of the beautiful Galgo dogs you rescue (per information in your email). According to Pro Animale, when these Spanish hunting dogs are worn out, some of them are left to die from suffocation or strangulation on a short chain. I salute you for your good work in saving such animals, but must also “lift my leg” at your unfounded remark that I must have the AKC in my back pocket. On that score, you are in need of some education. Check out my article “Recovering Canine Health” at drfoxonehealth.com.
In some encouraging news on this topic, my wife and I were heartened to read that some dogs have been rescued from a shelter in Kabul, Afghanistan and are now safe here in Minnesota (Star Tribune, Aug. 15).
