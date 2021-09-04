 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dr. Fox: Some rescue dogs still have problems even after being checked
0 Comments
Dr. Fox

Dr. Fox: Some rescue dogs still have problems even after being checked

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Dear Dr. Fox: As a member of many international rescue groups, I have deep concerns about a statement in a recent column of yours. You wrote:

“I do worry about foreign diseases arriving with dogs from far-off places; not all organizations have adequate procedures for quarantining, monitoring and vaccinating the animals prior to importing them. Also, without concerted spay/neuter and anti-rabies vaccination programs worldwide, the ‘dog problem’ of overpopulation will continue unabated.”

Is the AKC in your back pocket, too? G.K., Palm Springs, California

Dear G.K.: I am not the only veterinarian to express concern about dogs being brought to Canada and the U.S. and bringing in heartworm and other diseases.

For example: My wife and I adopted a dog from Alabama (brought north by the Animal Humane Society of Minnesota) who was released to us, after we paid over $400, still testing positive for and shedding whipworm, hookworm and giardia. If I had not had fecal tests redone, she could have infected other dogs, as well as people, at our local dog park.

Puppy dumped for walking like ballerina fights to survive.

My wife and I have brought rescued dogs back from Jamaica, India and Africa, and are not opposed to such actions, provided they are backed up by local spay/neuter efforts, vaccination programs, and quarantine and testing protocols.

We have worked with Germany-based Pro Animale and are quite aware of the fate of some of the beautiful Galgo dogs you rescue (per information in your email). According to Pro Animale, when these Spanish hunting dogs are worn out, some of them are left to die from suffocation or strangulation on a short chain. I salute you for your good work in saving such animals, but must also “lift my leg” at your unfounded remark that I must have the AKC in my back pocket. On that score, you are in need of some education. Check out my article “Recovering Canine Health” at drfoxonehealth.com.

In some encouraging news on this topic, my wife and I were heartened to read that some dogs have been rescued from a shelter in Kabul, Afghanistan and are now safe here in Minnesota (Star Tribune, Aug. 15).

Send email to animaldocfox@gmail.com or letters to Dr. Michael Fox in care of Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Five of the best exercises for stress relief

Get a dose of adorable in your inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

When it comes to business, it’s pet friendly for the win
Pets

When it comes to business, it’s pet friendly for the win

For businesses, the way to the heart of many Americans just may be through their pets. With pet parenting on the rise, and people spending even more time, affection, and money on their pets, pleasing pet parents is a solid way for businesses to gain an edge. Pet parents love businesses who love their furry kids, and they’re willing to spend a little more and go a little further out of their way to show their appreciation. That means there are a number of different ways businesses can win with this large and growing demographic.

Dr. Fox: Explaining dogs' sniffs and licks
Pets

Dr. Fox: Explaining dogs' sniffs and licks

I urge people with dogs to check and see if their pets have what Kota has: scent glands in the skin of her cheeks and temples that emit a floral fragrance. I call her my Flower Child.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News