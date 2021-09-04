Dr. Fox: Some rescue dogs still have problems even after being checked

We have worked with Germany-based Pro Animale and are quite aware of the fate of some of the beautiful Galgo dogs you rescue (per information in your email). According to Pro Animale, when these Spanish hunting dogs are worn out, some of them are left to die from suffocation or strangulation on a short chain. I salute you for your good work in saving such animals, but must also “lift my leg” at your unfounded remark that I must have the AKC in my back pocket. On that score, you are in need of some education. Check out my article “Recovering Canine Health” at drfoxonehealth.com.