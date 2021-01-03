Dr. Fox: 'Spirit' pets can be a comfort

Dear Dr. Fox: I just read your column entitled "Animal Spirits and Alternative Realities." The letter from T.G. in San Diego describes the very same experience I had after the death of my 16-year-old cat, Rocco.

I never told anyone about it for fear people would think I was crazy or dreaming at the time. I was awake, but kept my eyes closed during Rocco's "visitation" because I was afraid he would vanish if I opened my eyes. The experience gave me comfort in a time of deep grieving.

Since T.G. had never owned a cat, I am curious about the retirement community he moved into three years ago. I'm specifically wondering about the previous owner of the condo: Did that person have a much-loved cat who is attached to the place? I have lived with cats and dogs since I was 4 years old, and I feel cats are more attached to places than to people, the opposite of dogs. C.F., Mishawaka, Indiana

Dear C.F.: I appreciate you sharing your experience with your deceased cat. Many people having after-life experiences with their animal companions share your feeling of being comforted by such visitations, especially during the grieving period.