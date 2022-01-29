Dr. Fox: Spiritual experience with a dog

Dear Dr. Fox: I’d like to share with you a truly unusual encounter with a passerby dog last week.

I saw a young couple walking with a medium-sized Lab mix, black with white paws, on the other side of the road. When my turn arrived to cross the road, the couple was walking away. Their dog, however, was calmly looking at me with so much eagerness, and he decided to wait for me, still very calm and well-behaved. The couple kept commanding him to walk, but instead he chose to lie down and wait for me. He was fixed on me with so much attention, like we had known each other from another life.

I said to the dog from a certain distance, “Hello, have we met before?” He immediately approached me, calmly and politely, and looked at me in such a tender, sweet way, just like your own dog will look at his master. I bent down and he smelled me. I know you won’t approve of doing that these days, but I felt the urge to approach this dog. He seemed trustworthy.