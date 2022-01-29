Dr. Fox: Spiritual experience with a dog

Dear Dr. Fox: I’d like to share with you a truly unusual encounter with a passerby dog last week.
I saw a young couple walking with a medium-sized Lab mix, black with white paws, on the other side of the road. When my turn arrived to cross the road, the couple was walking away. Their dog, however, was calmly looking at me with so much eagerness, and he decided to wait for me, still very calm and well-behaved. The couple kept commanding him to walk, but instead he chose to lie down and wait for me. He was fixed on me with so much attention, like we had known each other from another life.
I said to the dog from a certain distance, “Hello, have we met before?” He immediately approached me, calmly and politely, and looked at me in such a tender, sweet way, just like your own dog will look at his master. I bent down and he smelled me. I know you won’t approve of doing that these days, but I felt the urge to approach this dog. He seemed trustworthy.
When I approached him, the gal said that he was friendly but rambunctious, at only 1 year old. But this dog was not rambunctious at that moment. He was like a mature, well-behaved dog, who just wanted to communicate something to me. His eyes were “talking” to me, and he just didn’t want to go away. He kept smelling me and looking at me. Sadly, I had to take the initiative to just let him go and say goodbye.
I couldn’t get this experience out of my mind, wondering what it could mean. M.S., Washington, D.C.
Dear M.S.: Your story is most touching. From my experience, I am convinced that animals can give us some insights about reincarnation, past-life memories and the recognition of spiritual kinship. But not all of us are gifted, like you, with an open heart and mind to receive such blessings. For some of the insights I have gained in this domain, notably evidence of life-after-life visitations by deceased animals to their human companions, visit my website (drfoxonehealth.com/tags/spiritual-issues).
I welcome readers to share with me their spiritual experiences with animals wild and domesticated. Beings other than human can indeed inspire us and become our healers and teachers.
