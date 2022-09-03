Dr. Fox: Sudden aggression in dog who took Simparica Trio

Dear Dr. Fox: I read an article online that mentioned you, and referred to an incident where a police department’s Dutch shepherd had developed aggressive behaviors after taking Simparica Trio. The article was from two years ago, but I thought it would be worth a shot to reach out anyway.

I’m just curious if you know how this situation ended. Did the dog get better after being taken off the Simparica Trio for a while? Have there been other instances like this reported anywhere? I’ve found quite a few mentions online of aggressive behavior related to this medication, but when I call my vet (and another vet in town), they are very dismissive, which is frustrating.

Like Zeke in the article, Chet (my 2-year-old yellow Lab) got aggressive out of the blue. He is normally a very typical Lab: overly friendly, thinks he weighs 2 pounds, and wants to give and receive all the love he can. Not aggressive at all. After the first dose of Simparica Trio, he aggressively growled at a friend whom he normally runs to greet when she shows up. She had bent over to pet him and scratch his side, and off he went, growling and letting her know that she needed to back off. Then a couple of weeks later, he did the same thing to a family member.

I’m going to skip his next dose and see if things get any better. S.W., Council Bluffs, Iowa

Dear S.W.: Your dog’s adverse reaction to the insecticide cocktail Simparica Trio, which contains three active pharmaceutical ingredients (sarolaner, moxidectin, and pyrantel pamoate), coupled with the veterinarians’ evident lack of concern, are all too common on both counts. Sarolaner is an acaricide (toxic to mites and ticks) and insecticide belonging to the isoxazoline group.

I have repeatedly warned about the adverse health and behavioral consequences to many dogs following oral and topical treatments with these kinds of insecticidal chemicals, as well as expressing concerns about environmental contamination and risks to beneficial insects. (For details, see the following posts on my website: drfoxonehealth.com/post/pre venting-fleas-ticks-and-mos quitoes and drfoxonehealth.com/post/companion-animals- harmed-by-pesticides.)

The police dog in question who was given Simparica Trio eventually recovered. It is important to help the animal detox, giving a twice-daily dose of 250-500 mg milk thistle for three to four weeks, plus a few drops of fish oil and a teaspoon of coconut oil daily. Give him one B-complex vitamin at every meal, plus 3 mg to 6 mg melatonin at bedtime.