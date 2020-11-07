Dr. Fox: Supplements help once feral cat

Dear Dr. Fox: My 9-year-old once-feral cat, Buddy, was rescued 1½ years ago and had a whole host of issues, many of which were resolved. Recently he stopped eating as much, and his vet said that he had bad stomatitis. He wanted to extract all of Buddy's teeth. Instead, I started giving him a product called George's Always Active Aloe liquid (1/4 teaspoon), and his eating habits resumed miraculously.
I'm wondering if the gel is a better option over the liquid, as I hear aloe gel has minimal alpine or latex, which can be toxic over time. Please advise.
Also, the cat had ringworm, which started to disappear with the usage of the aloe liquid given internally. At the same time, I had started giving Buddy L-lysine (125 mg), but I discontinued that for fear of toxicity. I'm not sure if that helped in the immune response. C.G.R., Gardiner, New York
Dear C.G.R.: I applaud your diligent approach and successful use of aloe vera and L-lysine in helping to improve your cat's health. Significant progress in determining the safe and effective use of such herbal and nutraceutical supplements is being made by holistic veterinarians. This, of course, infuriates Big Pharma, and has yet to be embraced by conventional veterinary and human medical practitioners.
Aloe vera in liquid form is beneficial in treating gut-related health problems, in part because it is a food for beneficial microorganisms in the gut's microbiome. It may also help prevent the "leaky gut" issue associated with allergies and impaired immune system function.
Applied topically for various skin problems, aloe vera liquid or gel accelerates healing by stimulating capillary and cellular proliferation.
Applied orally, aloe gel can help improve various gum and tooth problems, and could help prevent kidney disease and various chronic inflammatory conditions later in life. I would add two drops of essential oil of thyme (which is antiviral, antibacterial and antifungal) to 1 teaspoon of aloe vera gel. Get kittens and puppies used to having their gums and teeth rubbed with a gauze-wrap finger covered in these gifts from the plant kingdom!
As for beneficial supplements, you are on track using L-lysine, which is purportedly antiviral. I advise supplementing at weekly intervals, one week on, one week off, and I also recommend 250 mg taurine and a few drops of anti-inflammatory fish oil (not krill, for ecological reasons spelled out on my website). You can also try half a canned-in-water sardine (if your cat is not allergic to fish) or a marine algal product containing the essential fatty acids all cats need.
