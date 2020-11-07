Dr. Fox: Supplements help once feral cat

Dear Dr. Fox: My 9-year-old once-feral cat, Buddy, was rescued 1½ years ago and had a whole host of issues, many of which were resolved. Recently he stopped eating as much, and his vet said that he had bad stomatitis. He wanted to extract all of Buddy's teeth. Instead, I started giving him a product called George's Always Active Aloe liquid (1/4 teaspoon), and his eating habits resumed miraculously.

I'm wondering if the gel is a better option over the liquid, as I hear aloe gel has minimal alpine or latex, which can be toxic over time. Please advise.

Also, the cat had ringworm, which started to disappear with the usage of the aloe liquid given internally. At the same time, I had started giving Buddy L-lysine (125 mg), but I discontinued that for fear of toxicity. I'm not sure if that helped in the immune response. C.G.R., Gardiner, New York

Dear C.G.R.: I applaud your diligent approach and successful use of aloe vera and L-lysine in helping to improve your cat's health. Significant progress in determining the safe and effective use of such herbal and nutraceutical supplements is being made by holistic veterinarians. This, of course, infuriates Big Pharma, and has yet to be embraced by conventional veterinary and human medical practitioners.