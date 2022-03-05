Dr. Fox: The medicine my vet prescribed doesn't seem to work. Any suggestions?

While scratching is common among all dogs, frequent scratching could be a sign of something more serious. Constant scratching can be a sign that your dog has fleas.

Dear Dr. Fox: My 7-year-old Shih Tzu has allergies and itching, and has been prescribed Apoquel for the rest of his life. Why do vets use that medication so much? It hasn’t helped in over a year, and I have heard it has a lot of side effects, which I worry about. Should I stop giving it to him, since it hasn’t helped? S.D., Erie, Pennsylvania

Dear S.D.: Check out these articles on my website: drfoxonehealth.com/post/apoquel-risks-and-alternatives-for-dogs-with-atopic-dermatitis and drfoxonehealth.com/post/skin-problems-in-dogs. I would also look for a holistic veterinary practitioner in your region on AHVMA.org — the website of the American Holistic Veterinary Medical Association.

Cats Help Children with Autism