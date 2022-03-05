Dr. Fox: The medicine my vet prescribed doesn't seem to work. Any suggestions?

Dear Dr. Fox: My 7-year-old Shih Tzu has allergies and itching, and has been prescribed Apoquel for the rest of his life. Why do vets use that medication so much? It hasn’t helped in over a year, and I have heard it has a lot of side effects, which I worry about. Should I stop giving it to him, since it hasn’t helped? S.D., Erie, Pennsylvania
Dear S.D.: Check out these articles on my website: drfoxonehealth.com/post/apoquel-risks-and-alternatives-for-dogs-with-atopic-dermatitis and drfoxonehealth.com/post/skin-problems-in-dogs. I would also look for a holistic veterinary practitioner in your region on AHVMA.org — the website of the American Holistic Veterinary Medical Association.
Cats Help Children with Autism
Parents of children with autism spectrum disorder say their children became more sociable and empathetic and exhibited fewer concerning behaviors within 18 weeks of adopting a cat, and the cats in the study also appeared to thrive. Researchers at the University of Missouri’s College of Veterinary Medicine’s Research Center for Human-Animal Interaction selected cats from an animal shelter for families of children with ASD, compared parent-reported behaviors with reports from control families, and monitored the cats for signs of stress. (Full story: Columbia Missourian, Jan. 27)
Having been one of the first to evaluate the possible therapeutic benefits of contact with animals in children diagnosed with autism in the late 1960s, I would advise vigilance and supervision when introducing children and cats.
Rabbit owners: Virus alert warning
A variant of the rabbit hemorrhagic disease virus has spread throughout the Southwest, and veterinarian Krista Keller of the University of Illinois College of Veterinary Medicine says domestic rabbits should be vaccinated now, before the virus spreads further in the spring. Humans aren’t susceptible to the virus, but people can pick up the virus on their shoes or clothing, then pass it to domestic rabbits. Pet rabbits that graze outdoors can contract the virus directly. (Full story: The News-Gazette, Champaign-Urbana, Illinois, Jan. 27)
