Dr. Fox: Treatment to help dog's immune system

Dear Dr. Fox: Our pup, a 3- or 4-year-old rescued shepherd, developed a tumor the size of a small walnut near her left shoulder. Our vet aspirated it. They said mast cells were present and suggested removal of the tumor. We did have it removed, and have also started a regimen of Benadryl.

Is there a pro-immune-system additive or supplement that you recommend? We feed her Blue Seal kibble and canned meat. T.D., Poughkeepsie, New York

Dear T.D.: Sorry to hear that a dog so young as yours has developed cancer. Mast cell tumors seem to be on the rise, and I wonder what is going on to trigger this kind of multifactor disease in our animal companions.

Not so long ago, chatting with friends while walking our dogs, they had me feel a lump on their dog Gunnar’s hip. Their vet had just diagnosed is as a fatty tumor and said not to worry. I palpated it and urged an immediate second opinion, fearing it was a mast cell tumor. A biopsy confirmed my suspicions.

When caught early, before it can spread to internal organs, dogs can recover from such tumors, but the surgical removal must be very thorough. Antihistamines can help subdue the histamine release from these tumors. I strongly advise diets that are low in carbohydrates and high in protein and fat for dogs with any cancer.