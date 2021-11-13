Dr. Fox: Treatment to help dog's immune system

Dear Dr. Fox: Our pup, a 3- or 4-year-old rescued shepherd, developed a tumor the size of a small walnut near her left shoulder. Our vet aspirated it. They said mast cells were present and suggested removal of the tumor. We did have it removed, and have also started a regimen of Benadryl.
Is there a pro-immune-system additive or supplement that you recommend? We feed her Blue Seal kibble and canned meat. T.D., Poughkeepsie, New York
Dear T.D.: Sorry to hear that a dog so young as yours has developed cancer. Mast cell tumors seem to be on the rise, and I wonder what is going on to trigger this kind of multifactor disease in our animal companions.
Not so long ago, chatting with friends while walking our dogs, they had me feel a lump on their dog Gunnar’s hip. Their vet had just diagnosed is as a fatty tumor and said not to worry. I palpated it and urged an immediate second opinion, fearing it was a mast cell tumor. A biopsy confirmed my suspicions.
When caught early, before it can spread to internal organs, dogs can recover from such tumors, but the surgical removal must be very thorough. Antihistamines can help subdue the histamine release from these tumors. I strongly advise diets that are low in carbohydrates and high in protein and fat for dogs with any cancer.
Add a few drops of fish oil to their food daily, plus antioxidants like grated raw carrots and scalded blueberries (1 tablespoon of each per 40 pounds of body weight), mixed with cottage cheese for enhanced palatability. Also, try melatonin (3 mg per 40 pounds body weight) at bedtime and one daily (human) dose of a supplement with chelated magnesium, zinc, selenium, B complex and vitamins A, D and E. Do this for five to seven days, then stop for about three days, then repeat. Nordic Naturals cod liver oil (just a few drops) is also a good supplement for vitamins A and D and omega-3 fatty acids.
All these supplements are good for aging dogs and may help prevent cognitive decline, same for us.
Your dog may develop more mast cell tumors and, after correct diagnosis, there is an alternative to surgery worth your veterinarian considering. A new treatment for mast cell tumors that are less than 8 cubic centimeters in size is to inject them with an extract from the seeds of the Australian blushwood tree. The company behind the treatment is Virbac; ask your veterinarian to look into it if this issue does recur.
Send email to animaldocfox@gmail.com or letters to Dr. Michael Fox in care of Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106