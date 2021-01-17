Dr. Fox: What can be done for a cat not using the litter box?

Dear Dr. Fox: My family and I have adopted four cats, and they are all sweet and friendly. The only problem is that our youngest cat, Phoebe, keeps defecating and urinating outside of the litter box. We have had her since she was 8 weeks old.

We have tried everything we could think of: changing litter (both brand and type), changing diet, new litter boxes, automatic litter boxes, taking her to be tested for a UTI (or anything else), changing all of the litter every day, natural sprays and treatments to discourage her from urinating outside the box. Nothing worked, and it's getting worse: She is now urinating on our furniture, destroying couches and defecating in our laundry baskets, which we have replaced with lidded ones.

I have an immunodeficiency, my dad has diabetes and my mom has cancer, and we are constantly getting sick. We have discussed rehoming her with the original adoption agency, but they seem not to want to help us in any way. We are begging you to help us find other solutions; the last thing we want is to lose a family member. L.B., Brick, New Jersey