Dr. Fox: What can be done for a cat not using the litter box?

Dear Dr. Fox: My family and I have adopted four cats, and they are all sweet and friendly. The only problem is that our youngest cat, Phoebe, keeps defecating and urinating outside of the litter box. We have had her since she was 8 weeks old.
We have tried everything we could think of: changing litter (both brand and type), changing diet, new litter boxes, automatic litter boxes, taking her to be tested for a UTI (or anything else), changing all of the litter every day, natural sprays and treatments to discourage her from urinating outside the box. Nothing worked, and it's getting worse: She is now urinating on our furniture, destroying couches and defecating in our laundry baskets, which we have replaced with lidded ones.
I have an immunodeficiency, my dad has diabetes and my mom has cancer, and we are constantly getting sick. We have discussed rehoming her with the original adoption agency, but they seem not to want to help us in any way. We are begging you to help us find other solutions; the last thing we want is to lose a family member. L.B., Brick, New Jersey
Dear L.B.: I sympathize with your challenging situation as the primary caregiver in your home, a situation of which I am no stranger myself. This house-soiling young cat may be picking up on all the household stress, and/or not bonding well with the other cats. Some cat-rehoming experts tell me that some house-soiling cats never fully recover and use the litter box. Other cats do better when given their own box, a timeout in a separate room, and a short course of gabapentin and lorazepam, after being checked out and cleared of cystitis by a veterinarian. In rare instances, a twice-daily pinch of dried catnip herb can resolve the issue, and is worth a try.
My wife and I rescued a young stray cat recently, and all our socialization and rehabilitation efforts failed: He was a fearful soul, so we had to put him in a cat sanctuary. He was a house-soiler, even urinating on our beds! At the sanctuary, he has a better quality of life and is beginning to enjoy the company of other rescued cats -- 85% of whom are eventually rehomed. He will probably join the remaining 15% as permanent residents for behavioral reasons: being fearful or aggressive toward people, or spraying and not using the litter box. I consider these to be temperament- and genetic-related tendencies, exacerbated by stress and various traumatic experiences earlier in life.
You are captive of your own compassion with this cat, who could thrive in a sanctuary or single home after cage- or room-confinement for litter box training. So do not berate yourself for parting with this poor cat for whom you did your best.
