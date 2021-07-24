Dr. Fox: What if my pet has a reaction to a flea and tick product?

Dear Readers: Experts say the warming climate and abundance of hosts mean tick numbers are up in many areas, putting mammals at risk of illness. Blacklegged ticks in the West have infection levels similar to those in New England; the Lone Star tick has been spreading north; and the Asian longhorned tick, first seen in the U.S. in 2017, continues its spread, though it’s not clear if it is carrying diseases in this country. (Full story: ABC News, June 19)
Reporting adverse reactions to authorities
If your pet has an adverse reaction to a flea and tick product, it should be reported to government authorities. The problem has been: Who is the proper authority to contact?
The FDA has recently updated this information for pet owners. The agency states:
“Flea and tick products for pets are regulated by either the Food and Drug Administration or the Environmental Protection Agency. Generally speaking, the FDA is responsible for approving animal drugs and regulates flea and tick products that are given orally, including pills, chews and swallowable liquids, or by injection. EPA, with some exceptions, regulates those products that are applied to pets topically — to pets’ skin or fur. This includes shampoos, collars, dust/powders, sprays and spot-on flea and tick products. ...
“You can tell which agency regulates the product by looking at the packaging. For FDA-regulated products, look for the letters “NADA” or “ANADA,” followed by a six-digit number in this format: NADA-xxx-xxx or ANADA xxx-xxx. Products regulated by EPA will carry an EPA registration number: EPA Reg. No. xxxxx-xxxxx. These numbers help identify the exact product better than the name of the product alone.
“To report problems with FDA-approved flea or tick drug products, contact the drug manufacturer directly (see contact information on product labeling) or report to FDA’s Center for Veterinary Medicine on a Form FDA 1932a. For more information, please visit www.fda.gov/reportanimalae.
“To report problems with EPA-regulated products, contact the manufacturer directly (see contact information on product labeling), EPA, or the National Pesticide Information Center (NPIC) at 1-800-858-7378.”
