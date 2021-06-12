 Skip to main content
Dr. Fox: What kind of vegetables, meats can a dog with kidney disease eat?
Dear Dr. Fox: My 14-year-old dachshund was diagnosed with kidney failure. He doesn’t like the food the vet has given him, and I want to give him something else. What meats and vegetables are safe for him to eat? C.R., Tulsa, Oklahoma

Dear C.R.: It is regrettable that many of the special and costly manufactured prescription diets for dogs and cats are very unpalatable for the animals.

Try the home-prepared recipe from my website, but reduce the protein (meat, eggs, cottage cheese, etc.) to one-quarter of the amount in the recipe. Dogs with kidney disease should have less protein, but still need some because they pass protein out in their urine. This can cause them to lose muscle mass, a condition called sarcopenia.

Alternatively, have your veterinarian contact Balance IT (phone: 888-346-6362; website: Se-cure.balanceit.com) for veterinary-formulated, whole-food diets for a variety of health issues, including renal failure.

Keep me posted on your dog’s progress.

Municipal initiative to

end pet shop animal salesCity council members in Springfield, Massachusetts, have voted unanimously to ban the retail sale of dogs, cats and rabbits in an effort to stamp out animal abuse at illegal breeding operations. Officials say the rules will apply to existing and new pet shops; existing businesses will have 90 days to comply. (Full story: MassLive, Springfield, 4/6)

Many municipalities are following this same path of compassion, which will do much to end the cruel, commercial exploitation of animals by the pet industry. It will also reduce the incidence of stressed and diseased animals infecting other animals and people, posing a significant public health risk.

Cats sit in squares

for scienceFelines of all sizes gravitate toward boxes, crates and other four-sided objects. A citizen science experiment recently published in Applied Animal Behavior Science found that pet cats will not only spontaneously sit inside a square marked on the floor, but they can also be fooled by an optical illusion called a Kanizsa square. (Full story: Gizmodo, 5/5)

Send email to animaldocfox@gmail.com or letters to Dr. Michael Fox in care of Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106

