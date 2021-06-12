Dr. Fox: What kind of vegetables, meats can a dog with kidney disease eat?

Dear Dr. Fox: My 14-year-old dachshund was diagnosed with kidney failure. He doesn’t like the food the vet has given him, and I want to give him something else. What meats and vegetables are safe for him to eat? C.R., Tulsa, Oklahoma
Dear C.R.: It is regrettable that many of the special and costly manufactured prescription diets for dogs and cats are very unpalatable for the animals.
Try the home-prepared recipe from my website, but reduce the protein (meat, eggs, cottage cheese, etc.) to one-quarter of the amount in the recipe. Dogs with kidney disease should have less protein, but still need some because they pass protein out in their urine. This can cause them to lose muscle mass, a condition called sarcopenia.
Alternatively, have your veterinarian contact Balance IT (phone: 888-346-6362; website: Se-cure.balanceit.com) for veterinary-formulated, whole-food diets for a variety of health issues, including renal failure.
Keep me posted on your dog’s progress.
Municipal initiative to
end pet shop animal salesCity council members in Springfield, Massachusetts, have voted unanimously to ban the retail sale of dogs, cats and rabbits in an effort to stamp out animal abuse at illegal breeding operations. Officials say the rules will apply to existing and new pet shops; existing businesses will have 90 days to comply. (Full story: MassLive, Springfield, 4/6)
Many municipalities are following this same path of compassion, which will do much to end the cruel, commercial exploitation of animals by the pet industry. It will also reduce the incidence of stressed and diseased animals infecting other animals and people, posing a significant public health risk.
Cats sit in squares
for scienceFelines of all sizes gravitate toward boxes, crates and other four-sided objects. A citizen science experiment recently published in Applied Animal Behavior Science found that pet cats will not only spontaneously sit inside a square marked on the floor, but they can also be fooled by an optical illusion called a Kanizsa square. (Full story: Gizmodo, 5/5)
Most popular dog breeds in America 2021
Most popular dog breeds in America 2021
#97. Border Terrier
#96. Keeshonden
#95. Pekingese
#94. Bouviers des Flandres
#93. Dogo Argentino
#92. Standard Schnauzer
#91. Norwegian Elkhound
#90. Nova Scotia Duck Tolling Retriever
#89. Brussels Griffon
#88. Lagotti Romagnoli
#87. Boykin Spaniel
#86. Basenji
#85. Anatolian Shepherd Dog
#84. Chow Chow
#83. Rat Terrier
#82. American Staffordshire Terrier
#81. Staffordshire Bull Terrier
#80. Coton de tulear
#79. Chinese Crested
#78. Lhasa apso
#77. Miniature inscher
#76. Greater Swiss Mountain Dog
#75. Irish Setter
#74. Irish Wolfhound
#73. Cairn Terrier
#72. Russell Terrier
#71. Dogues de Bordeaux
#70. Great Pyrenees
#69. Italian Greyhound
#68. Old English Sheepdog
#67. Giant Schnauzer
#66. Cardigan Welsh Corgi
#65. Alaskan Malamute
#64. Bull Terrier
#63. Wirehaired Pointing Griffon
#62. Airedale Terrier
#61. Chinese Shar-Pei
#60. German Wirehaired Pointer
#59. Whippet
#58. Soft-coated Wheaten terrier
#57. Scottish Terrier
#56. Samoyed
#55. Bullmastiff
#54. Australian Cattle Dog
#53. Papillon
#52. St. Bernard
#51. Dalmatian
#50. Chesapeake Bay Retriever
#49. Portuguese Water Dog
#48. Akita
#47. English Cocker Spaniel
#46. Bloodhound
#45. Bichon Frise
#44. West Highland White Terrier
#43. Shiba Inu
#42. Rhodesian Ridgeback
#41. Newfoundland
#40. Collie
#39. Weimaraner
#38. Maltese
#37. Belgian Malinois
#36. Basset Hound
#35. Vizsla
#34. Chihuahua
#33. Mastiff
#32. Border Collie
#31. Miniature American Shepherd
#30. Cocker Spaniel
#29. Pug
#28. Brittany
#27. Shetland Sheepdog
#25. Cane Corso
#24. Havanese
#23. Pomeranian
#22. Bernese Mountain Dog
#21. Boston Terrier
#20. Shih Tzu
#19. Miniature Schnauzer
#18. Doberman Pinscher
#17. Cavalier King Charles Spaniel
#16. Siberian Husky
#15. Great Dane
#14. Boxer
#13. Yorkshire Terrier
#12. Australian Shepherd
#11. Pembroke Welsh Corgi
#10. Dachshund
#9. German Shorthaired Pointer
#8. Rottweiler
#7. Beagle
#6. Poodle
#5. Bulldog
#4. Golden Retriever
#3. German Shepherd
#2. French Bulldog
#1. Labrador Retriever
Send email to animaldocfox@gmail.com or letters to Dr. Michael Fox in care of Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106