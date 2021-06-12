Dr. Fox: What kind of vegetables, meats can a dog with kidney disease eat?

Dear Dr. Fox: My 14-year-old dachshund was diagnosed with kidney failure. He doesn’t like the food the vet has given him, and I want to give him something else. What meats and vegetables are safe for him to eat? C.R., Tulsa, Oklahoma

Dear C.R.: It is regrettable that many of the special and costly manufactured prescription diets for dogs and cats are very unpalatable for the animals.

Try the home-prepared recipe from my website, but reduce the protein (meat, eggs, cottage cheese, etc.) to one-quarter of the amount in the recipe. Dogs with kidney disease should have less protein, but still need some because they pass protein out in their urine. This can cause them to lose muscle mass, a condition called sarcopenia.

Alternatively, have your veterinarian contact Balance IT (phone: 888-346-6362; website: Se-cure.balanceit.com) for veterinary-formulated, whole-food diets for a variety of health issues, including renal failure.

Keep me posted on your dog’s progress.

