Dr. Fox: What to do about about a cat that bloats
Dear Dr. Fox: My 14-year-old cat Tinky is eating well, but she is bloated and seems constipated. She is a very healthy cat overall. She only eats holistic wet and dry food, and she is not an outdoor cat. For the bloating, what would you recommend? I’m not really comfortable with the vets in my area. K.L.R., West Palm Beach, Florida

Dear K.L.R.: Bloating in cats can be due to several factors. Often, simply eliminating any cat food containing soy or corn works well to relieve the bloating. In other instances, there may be chronic constipation, especially in older, less active cats who may be slowed down by arthritis and/or obesity. Some develop a “megacolon,” which is a dilated lower intestine that does not contract well to facilitate evacuation. Acute bloating with pain is also seen in cases of irritable or inflammatory bowel disease, and in cats who have bowel cancer.

So you need to do some detective work, and the cat needs to be examined by a veterinarian. I am sorry that you are not comfortable with those in your area; perhaps a cat-owning neighbor can recommend one for you.

For a start, I would cut out all dry cat kibble and give your cat a deep abdominal massage, as per my book “The Healing Touch for Cats,” morning and evening. Increase her activity with interactive games, especially early in the evening. Also, the book “Not Fit for a Dog: The Truth About Manufactured Cat and Dog Food,” which I co-authored with two other veterinarians, may give you some insights.

List of the best cat and dog foods, supplements

Longtime pet food quality and safety advocate Susan Thixton has put together her latest list of the cat and dog food manufacturers who meet her rigorous ingredient quality standards. This list is available for purchase, with the proceeds helping support her independent research and advocacy for companion animals. For more details, visit truthaboutpetfood.com/the-list.

Email Dr. Fox at animaldocfox@gmail.com or write to him in care of Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106. Visit his website at DrFoxOneHealth.com.

