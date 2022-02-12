Dr. Fox: What's best for dogs: exercise before or after meals?

It is common for dogs to slow down a bit as they get older, but it is still important to keep them fit and healthy. Here are three things you can do to prevent obesity in senior dogs.

Dear Dr. Fox: I am thoroughly enjoying your column since its addition to my local paper. I have read your book “Dog Body, Dog Mind,” and am currently reading “Mental Health and Well-Being in Animals,” edited by Franklin D. McMillan, DVM. I am grateful for your encouragement of philosophies that respect all species and the environment.

My question pertains to a recent column about anal gland issues: You’d mentioned that for many dogs, exercise before eating was preferred to exercising after meals. I have always walked our dogs after meals, thinking that eating would stimulate bladder and bowel motility.

I am interested in your rationale for swapping the timing of these activities. D.C., Erie, Pennsylvania

Dear D.C.: I am so glad that you raised this question, which is important for several reasons: optimizing dogs’ digestion, avoiding gastric torsion in some breeds, and also reducing constipation and anal gland problems.