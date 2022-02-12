 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dr. Fox: What's best for dogs: exercise before or after meals?
Dr. Fox

Dr. Fox: What's best for dogs: exercise before or after meals?

Dear Dr. Fox: I am thoroughly enjoying your column since its addition to my local paper. I have read your book “Dog Body, Dog Mind,” and am currently reading “Mental Health and Well-Being in Animals,” edited by Franklin D. McMillan, DVM. I am grateful for your encouragement of philosophies that respect all species and the environment.

My question pertains to a recent column about anal gland issues: You’d mentioned that for many dogs, exercise before eating was preferred to exercising after meals. I have always walked our dogs after meals, thinking that eating would stimulate bladder and bowel motility.

I am interested in your rationale for swapping the timing of these activities. D.C., Erie, Pennsylvania

Dear D.C.: I am so glad that you raised this question, which is important for several reasons: optimizing dogs’ digestion, avoiding gastric torsion in some breeds, and also reducing constipation and anal gland problems.

My rule of thumb — for healthy adult dogs who are fed a small meal in the morning and a larger meal around dinnertime — is to give them a brief walk before breakfast to pee (the dog may or may not poop at this time). I then take my dog for a long walk after breakfast, when she poops the digested meal she had the night before.

Then before the evening meal, a long walk, jog, games or a visit to a dog park is called for; dogs are active scavenging and hunting before they eat. I take my dog for a final quick walk, usually just to pee, before bedtime.

Older dogs, who may be drinking more because of kidney and other health issues, and puppies eating several small meals a day obviously need to get out more frequently to evacuate. The best times are 1. as soon as they wake up from a nap and 2. soon after they have eaten.

Email Dr. Fox at animaldocfox@gmail.com or write to him in care of Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106. Visit his website at DrFoxOneHealth.com.

