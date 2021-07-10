Dr. Fox: Why cats must be enclosed and not roam free

Dear Dr. Fox: I appreciate your genuine love for animals and your guidance in finding natural, nontoxic treatments for their care. I see that you don’t recommend letting cats outside. That’s a surprise to me. We live on 2½ acres in a rural area and have always let our cats (and dogs) out. They never ran away or got in any trouble. What is your rationale? M.D.

Dear M.D.: I am glad that you asked this question. I love cats, as well as all creatures wild and domesticated, and am very opposed to allowing them to roam free. There are an estimated 24.5 million owned cats in the United States. While there are no rigorous estimates for the number of feral cats in the U.S., the best available data suggests a population of about 32 million, roughly 76% of which live in urban areas (source: felineresearch.org). If half of America’s cat owners let their cats outdoors, as you do, this means there are around 44 million cats roaming free, at risk for harm themselves, and also putting wildlife and public health at risk.