Dr. Fox

Dr. Fox: Winston-Salem dog owner wants help with Lab

Dear Dr. Fox: Our 14-year-old, 50-pound Lab, Bo, does not like me adding a tablespoon of turmeric and ginger to his food, as you have recommended in the past. Any simple ideas to get him to like the taste? D.D., Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Dear D.D.: I should always advise, when suggesting dogs be given these and other beneficial supplements for various conditions, to put in a small pinch to begin with, mixed in with wet food. Sprinkling a little Parmesan cheese on top may also entice many dogs. Then slowly add more and more to the daily amount suggested. If there is diarrhea or any signs of discomfort, reduce the quantity. Most supplements are best given with food to facilitate digestive uptake and minimize any possible stomach-lining irritation/inflammation.

If you dog still avoids food with a small amount of ginger and turmeric, put the powders into 250 mg capsules your pharmacy may provide, and give two such capsules of each before feeding your dog.

Dear Dr. Fox: I want to say how much your book “Dog Body, Dog Mind” helped me with my rescued border collie, Millie, when the time came to have her euthanized in-home. That was the best decision after her vet determined that her kidneys were failing. She was 14 years old.

I am still mourning her loss, even though I was prepared for it. I was not prepared to grieve so much for her. I know it will pass, but any more advice from you would be appreciated. Our family will have a burial ceremony at a local pet cemetery, and I am putting together a photo album and slideshow about her life, which is keeping me busy. J.H., Minneapolis, Minnesota

Dear J.H.: Yes, there is much in my book that will help you in the grieving process, thanks to the many dogs who educated me. Perhaps there is some solace in knowing that the greater the grief one feels following the death of an animal companion, the greater the love experienced and shared.

Let go of all guilt for feeling you did not do enough, or for feeling relief from the burden; the spirit of your beloved is now free. As I detail in my writings, that spirit may return to visit you in your dreams — and sometimes when you are awake. But let it go. Let it all go, and accept the love you remember, which will be a part of your soul forever.

When we face the death of a beloved animal companion, we face our own mortality. We reflect on how our own virtues of trust, loyalty and devotion measure up to those the animal embodied.

Email questions to animaldocfox@gmail.com or write to Dr. Michael Fox in care of Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106. Visit Dr. Fox’s website at DrFoxOneHealth.com.

