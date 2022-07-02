What else is out there … glowing?

Big Dipper fireflies





Start with the humble eastern lightning bug, carrier of the yellow light that rises from lawns across the South in late May or early June.

The sight of a big dipper firefly (Photinus pyralis) is as ordinary for Southerners as the dirt where its worm-like larvae live.

But most of us aren’t spending enough time in a dark enough outdoor space to realize that the everyday lightning bug actually glows during every part of its life cycle, points out Stephanie Bradley, the education and interpretation manager at FIND Outdoors, formerly the Cradle of Forestry, in Transylvania County.

The eggs — about 100 of them from each female — glow in the soil or leaf litter where they’re left.

The larvae shine, too, as they hatch in late summer and start hunting prey like slugs and snails, then trying to make it through at least one winter. (A firefly’s larval stage can last two to three years depending on the weather and other factors, Bradley says.)

A faint glow can emerge from a pupal-stage lightning bug as it transforms into an adult.

The final product, the twinkling beetle in your backyard, lights up suburban nights for only about three weeks. Just long enough to mate — thanks largely to the lights that help males and females find one another — then die. Most don’t even have mouth parts for eating, Bradley says.

Blue Ghost fireflies

The tiny blue ghost firefly (Phausis reticulata) has attracted outsized attention in recent years.

The beetles have an extended blue glow rather than a typical firefly flash. The males float close to the low lying brush and tall grasses where flightless females emit their own slow shimmer.

The display can be otherworldly.

“When they’re at their peak, it can feel like you’re in the ocean,” Bradley says, “with these blue waves undulating.”

Protecting the spaces where the blue ghosts live is particularly important for the species because the females can’t fly and are more vulnerable.

Bradley also points to their need for a much darker habitat than many fireflies.

The flightless blue ghost females, with their inability to cover much terrain, also could be the reason we see the beetles in limited areas in the United States. They’re concentrated mostly in the Southern Appalachians.

Want to see them? FIND Outdoors conducts limited tours yearly, although they sold out within three days of going on sale to the public this year.

Otherwise, keep an eye out in moist, forested areas, especially near streams, wetlands and thick leaf litter.

Foxfire

When we talk about foxfire, we’re talking about the “bioluminescence” — or the glow — produced by certain kinds of mushrooms, not about any species itself.

Bradley, along with lots of other folks who spend time in the woods, will tell you that glowing fungus isn’t all that uncommon.

One species you can expect to emit a faint green light: the Jack-O-Lantern mushroom (Omphalotus olearius), although you’ll only see a glow from the gills underneath each cap.

Beware, this mushroom is toxic and can be fatal if eaten.

But if you’re looking, you’ll find the showy, bright orange fungus growing in clusters of 15 to 20, and each cap can be 4 inches across. They tend to appear at the base of oak trees, from stumps or above tree roots.

Railroad worms

Female railroad worms glow in a distinct pattern with a series of greenish-yellow lights running parallel down the body.

They look like trains passing at night, says Bradley.

The lights, which researchers say the railroad worms can control, warn predators that the female is toxic.

Glowworms

During their spring peak, the blue glowing Orfelia fultoni can look like Christmas lights dotting mossy embankments and creek beds.

They are actually fungus gnats in their larval form, and their lights attract prey.