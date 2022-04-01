Religion Calendar: April 2

Services

First Presbyterian Church, Greensboro, 617 N. Elm St., Greensboro, will have a community prayer service for peace at 5 p.m. Sunday. The Rev. Jill Duffield will lead the service. Masks are optional; socially distanced seating will be maintained. For more information, go to fpcgreensboro.org.

Ardmore Baptist Church, 501 Miller St., Winston-Salem, will have services at 8:15 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday. The fifth Sunday will be observed. Pastor Tyler Tankersley will continue his Lenten series with a sermon titled "Following Jesus with Worship." Masking is optional. The 10:45 service will be livestreamed on YouTube and Facebook. Masking is optional. Wednesday night activities for all ages begin at 5 p.m. For more information, go to www.ardmorebaptist.org.

Victory on the Frontline Church and Event Center, 4307 Welcome-Arcadia Road, Arcadia, the “victory@am” service will be at 9 a.m. Sunday. This Praise & Worship Service is led by Greg and Tamara Koontz with the Victory Praise Band. Sunday school for all ages starts at 10 a.m. The worship service with Pastor Michael Duffield begins at 11 a.m. Gospel music will be performed by Greg Koontz, Nancy Bullard, and the Victory Praise Band and Singers. Victory@pm with Don Faulkner and the Victory Praise Band and Singers is at 6 p.m. Sunday. Choir practice is at 6 p.m. and the fellowship meal is at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. The “Just as I Am” casual and family service, with Pastor Duffy, is at 7 p.m. Wednesday. For more information, email mktvfl@att.net or call 336-577-2873.

Green Street United Methodist Church, 639 S. Green St., Winston-Salem, will have an in-person service at 8:45 a.m. Sunday. The 11 a.m. service is held in-person and is streamed online via Facebook and YouTube and is a a blended service featuring jazz and blues musicians as well as hymns, spirituals and elements of social gospel. The 8:45 a.m. service is a quiet, contemplative space including prayer, scripture, preaching and communion. Masks are required in the building for anyone over age 2. For more information, go to www.greenstreetumc.org.

Lewisville United Methodist Church, 6290 Shallowford Road, Lewisville, will have contemporary worship at 9 a.m. Sunday in the fellowship hall. Sunday school is at 10 a.m. and traditional worship is in the sanctuary at 11 a.m. Masks are strongly recommended for all indoor activities and will be required for anyone who has not been vaccinated for COVID-19. For more information, go to lewisvilleumc.org.

Mount Tabor United Methodist Church, 3543 Robinhood Road, Winston-Salem, offers a 9 a.m. Sunday contemporary worship service; an 11 a.m. contemporary worship service, and an 11 a.m. traditional worship service. All services are open to in-person worship. The 11 a.m. services are also available by online streaming at youtube.com/MountTaborUMCVideoStreaming and on the Mount Tabor United Methodist Church Facebook page. People who are not fully vaccinated, immunocompromised, uncomfortable without a mask, or families with children are encouraged to wear a mask and maintain physical distancing. Events and gatherings involving children and youth require the wearing of masks and follow CDC guidelines for schools. For more information, go to www.mttaborumc.org or call 336-765-5561.

Winston-Salem Friends Meeting, a Quaker church, meets at Fairview Moravian Church, 6550 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem. Sunday morning live services begin with Unprogrammed (silent) Worship at 9:15, First-Day (Sunday) school for adults at 9:30, and Meeting for Worship at 10:30. Judith Dancy will bring the message Sunday. We are a community of seekers who meet together to worship God; we seek to express our faith through action, focusing on peace and social justice; we seek to find the Light of God in ourselves and in others; we seek to treat all persons with equality and integrity. For more information, email cmcpher368@aol.com.

New Philadelphia Moravian Church, 4440 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem, will meet in person and live stream its worship service at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. The live stream is at facebook.com/newphiladelphiamoravianchurch. You do not need a Facebook account to view the service. If you are unable to view the live stream, a recorded version is on the church’s YouTube page.

Lewisville Baptist Church, 125 Lewisville-Clemmons Road, Lewisville, invites all to celebrate Jesus Christ at 10 a.m. Sundays. Services are livestreamed on Facebook and YouTube. Sunday school is at 9 a.m. There will be midweek activities for all ages at 6 p.m. Wednesdays. For more information, go to lewisvillebaptist.com.

Burkhead United Methodist Church, 5250 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, will have a worship service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday with the Rev. Julie O’Neal leading the service. Wednesday night meals will resume at 6 p.m. April 13 with a short program. Reservations can be made by calling 336-765-6590, ext. 3. The cost is $6 for adults; children and first timers free.

Olivet Moravian Church, 2205 Olivet Church Road, Winston-Salem, will have Sunday school at 9 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall and an inside worship service at 10 a.m. Sunday. Masks are required for Sunday school and the worship service. The worship service will also be livestreamed on Facebook and YouTube. For more information, call the church office at 336-924-8063.

Ardmore United Methodist Church, 630 S. Hawthorne Road, Winston-Salem, will have in-person worship at the 10 a.m. traditional and 11:15 a.m. contemporary services Sunday. Both services will continue to be livestreamed at youtube.com/ArdmoreUnitedMethodistChurch. For more information, go to ardmoreumc.org or call 336-723-3695.

Konnoak Hills Moravian Church, 3401 Konnoak Drive, Winston-Salem, will have a worship service at 10 a.m. Sunday. The church receives a drive-thru food offering for Sunnyside Ministry each Sunday. Drop off non-perishable donations from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Primary needs are canned vegetables, crackers, pasta, rice, cereal, dry/powdered milk and bread. For more information, call 336-788-9321.

Clemmons First Baptist Church, 3530 Clemmons Road, Clemmons, will have an in-person service Sunday at 11 a.m. and the service will be livestreamed on Facebook and YouTube. The Rev. Bill Messer’s sermon will be “Mind the Short Cut.” For more information, call 336-766-6486 or go to cfbctoday.org.

First Waughtown Baptist Church, 838 Moravia St., Winston-Salem, Dennis W. Bishop, the senior pastor, will deliver the sermon for in-person worship at 10 a.m. Sunday. Completed waiver forms and masks that cover the nose and mouth are still required. The form can be submitted electronically on the FWBC website — www.firstwaughtown.org — click on RE-ENTRY 2022. Also, printed copies will be available in the lobby prior to service. Other in-person protocols and information about evening virtual Sunday school are available via the FWBC homepage RE-ENTRY link. For those who cannot attend in person, Sunday services will be available on the following platforms: YouTube, www.youtube.com (First Waughtown); Facebook, www.facebook.com/FirstWaughtown/; and the First Waughtown website, www.firstwaughtown.org. Services are posted on a one week delay.

Home Moravian Church, 529 S. Church St., Winston-Salem, will have in-person and livestream worship at 10 a.m. Sunday. Bible Discussion and Scripture Encore Sunday School via zoom after service using the adult programing link on our website. Bible Discussion and Scripture Encore Sunday school via zoom after the service using the adult programing link on the website. For more information, email Margaret Norris, the director of Christian Education at mnorris@homenoravian.org.

Clemmons Presbyterian Church, 3930 Clemmons Road, Clemmons, will have a service at 10 a.m. Sunday in-person, and livestreamed on YouTube. A nursery is provided for small children and Kid’s Worship lets children under fifth grade escape the sermon.

Kingswood United Methodist Church, 6840 University Parkway, Rural Hall, will have in-house Sunday school at 10 a.m. and worship at 11 a.m. Sunday in the sanctuary. The Rev. Bruce Updyke will lead the service which includes live music. Masks are optional for Sunday school and the worship service. The service will also be available on Kingswood’s Facebook page. Visitors are welcome. For more information, email bruceupdyke@yahoo.com or call 336-924-5437.

Rural Hall Christian Church, 280 Bethania-Rural Hall Road, Rural Hall, will hold the following in-person services on Sundays: The BLEND at 10 a.m. with Christian classes for all ages and congregational worship at 11 a.m. Youth ministries will continue at 6 p.m. Sundays, unless otherwise announced. For more information, go to RuralHallChurch.org and the church’s social media pages.

Shallowford Presbyterian Church, 1200 Lewisville Clemmons Road, Lewisville, offers in-person and online service via YouTube at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Masks and social distancing are required. The Labyrinth is open for walking every day from dawn to dusk. For more information, go to spcnc.org or call 336-766-3178.

The Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 4055 Robinhood Road, Winston-Salem, the 10:30 a.m. service Sunday will be held in-person, and also be livestreamed at uufws.org/virtual-worship-service. The Rev. Ed Brock will present “The Power of Beliefs.” At the Forum at 9 a.m., the Rev. Brock will discuss The Trajectory of Maturity: An exploration of what emotional, mental and even spiritual growth looks like in a UU setting. The Forum will be in person, but also livestreamed at https://uufws.org/virtual-forum. For more information, go to www.uufws.org.

Vessels of Honor Church Ministry, 3608 Ogburn Ave., Winston-Salem, will have a service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. The service will be in-house with CDC guidelines. Masks are required and social distancing will be enforced. For more information and/or transportation, contact Pastor Clara Cremedy at 336-624-9351 or email claracremedy@yahoo.com.

Bible Fellowship Baptist Church, 4950 Warner Road, Pfafftown, will have services at 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday and Bible study at 4 p.m. Wednesday. There will be an old fashion Baptism at the 11 a.m. service. For more information, go to BFBCnow.org or call 336-462-4844.

Wake Forest Baptist Church, Davis Chapel on the Wake Forest University, will have in-person worship at 11 a.m. Sunday. The service is also available at www.facebook.com/wakeforestbaptist/. For more information, go to www.wakeforestbaptist.org.

Faith and Family Baptist Church, 105 Nathan Ave., Winston-Salem will celebrate 70 years. The church was started as Meadowview Baptist Church on June 19, 1951. Sunday worship services are at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday school is at 9:45 a.m. and the midweek service is at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday. In addition to services in the sanctuary, the services can be heard in the parking lot on 87.7 FM for those who prefer to remain in their vehicle. The church also livestreams all services at www.facebook.com/faithandfamilybaptist. A Facebook account is not required to access the video, scroll down for the live stream. Archive services are available there if you are unable to watch live. For more information, contact Pastor Robert Hutchens at 336-782-3747.

Liberty Baptist Church, 1548 Old Hollow Road, Winston-Salem, is open for all services and also broadcasts all services on Facebook Live on Pastor Gary Styers’ Facebook page. Masks, gloves and hand sanitizer are provided. The entire facility is sanitized each week. For more information, go to www.libertybaptistnc.org.

Rural Hall Moravian Church, 7939 Broad St., Rural Hall, has in-person Sunday School for all ages at 10 a.m. Sundays, followed by worship service at 11 with the Rev. Andrew Craver. Worship services are also available via online streaming at https://www.youtube.com/user/RHMoravian. For more information, go to www.rhmc.org.

Union Cross Baptist Church, 4350 High Point Road, Kernersville, will have in-person Sunday school at 9:45 a.m. Sunday. Morning worship will be at 11 a.m.

Pfafftown Christian Church, 3323 Transou Road, Pfafftown, will have indoor worship service in the sanctuary at 11 a.m. Sunday. CDC guidelines will be observed requiring masks and social distancing. For more information, call 336-692-5214 or the church office at 336-924-9925.

St. Andrews Presbyterian Church, 357 Old Hollow Road, Winston-Salem, will have Sunday school at 10 a.m. and a worship service with Pastor Emily Schlaman Larsen at 11 a.m. Sunday in the sanctuary or in your car (tune to 88.7 FM). Masks are optional. The nursery is open. Weekly sermons are available on YouTube for people who prefer to join worship remotely. Search for: St. Andrews Presbyterian Church Winston Salem NC. For more information, go to www.standrewsnc.org.

First Christian Church, 2320 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem, will have in-person worship at 11 a.m. Sunday. Worship services are also available via online streaming at disciplesofchrist.com/visit-us-on-youtube/. Masks are required. For more information, go to www.disciplesofchrist.com or call the church at 336-722-2714.

St. Paul United Methodist Church, Winston-Salem, will livestream its 11 a.m. worship service Sunday at www.facebook.com/stpaulumcws/live. Facebook does not require an account for access to the page. Additional information regarding prayer services and Bible study may be found on the church’s website at www.stpaulumcws.org or by calling the church at 336-723-4531.

Jehovah Shammah Ministries, 403 Nelson St., Kernersville, will have Celebrate Recovery, a Christ-based recovery program, from 7 to 9 p.m. Mondays. Dinner will be served and child care is available. For more information, call 336-988-8351 or 336-547-0251.

Winston-Salem Community of Mindful Living, Winston-Salem, has three online meditation sessions each week. The sessions are from 7 to 7:40 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and 6 to 7 p.m. Thursdays. The meditations are 25 minutes, either guided or unguided. There is inspirational reading, and the sharing of experiences. For more information, go to mindfulwinston.org or email info@mindfulwinston.org.

Fundraisers

Friedberg Moravian Church, 2178 Friedberg Church Road, Winston-Salem, will have a Moravian chicken pie and bake sale from 8 a.m. to noon today. Frozen Moravian chicken pies are $15 each, limit five, while supplies last. Moravian slaw and gravy will also be sold. Bake sale includes homemade cakes, cookies and pies. For more information, visit www.friedberg.church or Facebook. Proceeds will benefit outreach ministries endorsed by FMC Women’s Fellowship.

Mount Carmel United Methodist Church, 4265 Ebert Road, Winston-Salem, the Men’s Club will hold a drive-thru spring pork BBQ at 11 a.m. April 9 until sold out. Adult plates are $10 and include slaw, beans, and bun. Children’s plates are $5. Also, BBQ will be sold $10 for a pound. Proceeds go to support Mount Carmel United Methodist Men’s mission projects. Also, we will be doing large preorder delivery for businesses from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 8. Call the church to order. For more information or to order BBQ call 336-788-4183.

Hickory Ridge United Methodist Church, 6012 Germanton Road, Winston-Salem will temporarily suspend its Friday Night Fundraiser Supper for April due to renovations in kitchen/dining areas. Plans are to resume the suppers May 6. For more information, call 336-406-8669 and leave a message.

Activities

Cherry Street United Methodist Church, 117 N. Cherry St., Kernersville, in partnership with the Foundation Fighting Blindness is hosting a virtual presentation on all forms of macular degeneration at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Dr. Alessandro Iannaccone, a professor of ophthalmology at Duke University will be the featured speaker. To register call, 336-406-6770.

Mount Carmel United Methodist Church, 4265 Ebert Road, Winston-Salem, will have New Beginnings Dinner Church Wednesdays, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. It is for all ages. There will be a free meal, a message, and music in the fellowship hall.

St. Paul United Methodist Church will have online “GriefShare,” a support group for people experiencing grief due to the death of a loved one. The 13 sessions feature biblical teaching on grief and recovery topics. Sessions are free. Each session is self-contained. For more information about how to participate in these virtual Saturday morning GriefShare sessions, call St. Paul UMC at 336-723-4531.

Music

St. John’s Lutheran Church, 2415 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, will celebrate the birthday of J.S. Bach at 7 p.m. Sunday with a free concert of his works. Special guest artists are Cristy Lynn Brown, mezzo-soprano, and Brian Ford, baroque violin. Brown will sing Erbarme dich from St. Matthew’s Passion with Ford playing the obligato violin part. Also on the program is the Sonata in B Minor for violin and harpsichord. For more information, contact Frances Burmeister at fburmeister@hotmail.com or call 617-267-1520.

Lent/Easter

Rural Hall Moravian Church, 7939 Broad St., Rural Hall, will have an Easter youth celebration beginning at 5:30 p.m. April 10. Dinner will be served in the fellowship hall, followed by crafts, Bible study, and an Easter egg hunt. Free and all children are invited. For more information, call 336-969-9488.

Burkhead United Methodist Church, 5250 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, Easter week services are Palm Sunday at 10:30 a.m. April 10, Good Friday Tenebrae Service at 6:30 p.m. April 15, and Easter Sunday pot-luck breakfast at 9 a.m. April 17, followed by Sunday School, and worship at 10:30 a.m. Masks are optional at all events.

Shallowford Presbyterian Church, 1200 Lewisville Clemmons Road, Lewisville, will present a Good Friday Service of Tenebrae at 7:30 p.m. April 15. The service includes hymns, spirituals, anthems and musical meditations as the gradual dimming of candles accompany the reading of the story of Christ’s passion. The outdoor Shallowford Labyrinth will be open for walking and the Stations of the Cross will be available for viewing in the church sanctuary prior to the service. Masking is optional and social distancing is encouraged. For more information, go to spcnc.org or call 336-766-3178.

Union Cross Baptist Church, 4350 High Point Road, Kernersville, will have a "Children's Easter Egg Hunt" at 2 p.m. April 16th.

Information for this calendar must be received in writing by 2 p.m. the Wednesday before the Saturday of publication. Send items, including date, time, location, contact phone number, etc., to Religion Calendar, Winston-Salem Journal, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem NC 27102; fax to 336-727-7308; or email to news@wsjournal.com.

Information for this calendar must be received in writing by 2 p.m. the Wednesday before the Saturday of publication. Send items, including date, time, location, contact phone number, etc., to Religion Calendar, Winston-Salem Journal, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem NC 27102; fax to 336-727-7308; or email to news@wsjournal.com.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.