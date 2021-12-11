Religion Calendar: Dec. 11

Services

Ardmore Baptist Church, 501 Miller St., Winston-Salem, the third Sunday in Advent will be celebrated with worship services at 8:15 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday. Continuing the Advent theme of “And He Shall Be Called,” Pastor Tyler Tankersley will deliver a sermon titled “Everlasting Father.” During the Advent season, the 8:15 service will be creative and contemplative. The 10:45 service will be traditional and more formal. Masking is requested for all attendees in the sanctuary and anywhere inside the building. The 10:45 service will be live-streamed on YouTube and Facebook. Visit www.ardmorebaptist.org for information about other upcoming events.

Green Street United Methodist Church, 639 S. Green St., Winston-Salem, will have an in-person service at 8:45 a.m. Sunday. The 11 a.m. service, which is held in-person and is streamed online via Facebook and YouTube, is a celebration of the diversity of the human family, a blended service featuring jazz and blues musicians as well as hymns, spirituals and elements of social gospel. The 8:45 a.m. service is a quiet, contemplative space including prayer, scripture, preaching and communion. Masks are required in the building for anyone over age 2. For more information, go to www.greenstreetumc.org.