Religion calendar: Jan. 16

The Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, Winston-Salem, will livestream its Sunday service at 10:30 a.m. at https://uufws.org/virtual-worship-service. The Rev. Ed Brock will continue his discussions of his book on the Serenity Prayer which transcends the boundaries between religion, nonreligious groups and cultures. Of the three, Serenity, Courage and Wisdom, this session will focus primarily on Courage. At 8:45, at the Forum, Deborah Strube, as a pre-inauguration reflection, will lead a discussion of the state of our democracy and what we can do to help it survive and strengthen. The Forum will be livestreamed at https://uufws.org/virtual-forum. For more information, go to uufws.org.

Vessels of Honor Church Ministries, Winston-Salem, will livestream its 10:30 a.m. worship service Sunday at www.facebook-claracremedy-pastor. There will be prayer at 10 a.m., call 336-624-9351 and leave a request. A Facebook account is not required to access the service/page. For more information, call 336-624-9351.

Wake Forest Baptist Church, Winston-Salem, the service will be livestreamed at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at www.facebook.com/wakeforestbaptist. Pastor Lia Scholl's sermon will be, “Going Home Again." For more information, go to www.wakeforestbaptist.org.