Religion Calendar: Jan. 22

The Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 4055 Robinhood Road, Winston-Salem, the 10:30 a.m. service Sunday will be held at the Fellowship, and will also be live streamed at uufws.org/virtual-worship-service. The Rev. Ed Brock will present “Disinformation, Dark Money, and the War Against the Ecological Movement," a service in honor of the Eco-Solutions Committee of UUFWS. The Forum at 8:45 a.m. will be live streamed only at uufws.org/virtual-forum. Ed Robson, who has recently returned from graduate work, will discuss his work. For more information, go to www.uufws.org.

Vessels of Honor Church Ministry, 3608 Ogburn Ave., Winston-Salem, will have a service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. The service will be in-house with CDC guidelines. Masks are required and social distancing will be enforced. For more information and/or transportation, contact Pastor Clara Cremedy at 336-624-9351 or email claracremedy@yahoo.com.

Bible Fellowship Baptist Church, 4950 Warner Road, Pfafftown, will have services at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Wednesday. For more information, go to BFBCnow.org or call 336-462-4844.