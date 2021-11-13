Religion Calendar: Nov. 13

Services

Ardmore Baptist Church, 501 Miller St., Winston-Salem, will observe All Saints Day with worship services at 8:15 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday. Pastor Tyler Tankersley will deliver a sermon titled “The Beginning of the End.” Masks are required for all attendees at both services and anywhere inside the building. The 10:45 service will be live streamed on YouTube and Facebook. There will be an Advent drive-thru in the lower parking lot from 3:30 to 5:00 p.m. Sunday for those who wish to pick up an Advent wreath kit, devotional booklet, and angel tree ornament. Wednesday evening activities for all age groups begin at 5 p.m. For more information, go to www.ardmorebaptist.org or call 336-725-8767.

Green Street United Methodist Church, 639 S. Green St., Winston-Salem, will have an in-person service at 8:45 a.m. Sunday. The 11 a.m. service, which is held in-person and is streamed online via Facebook and YouTube, is a celebration of the diversity of the human family, a blended service featuring jazz and blues musicians as well as hymns, spirituals and elements of social gospel. The 8:45 a.m. service is a quiet, contemplative space including prayer, scripture, preaching and communion. Masks are required in the building for anyone over age 2. For more information, go to www.greenstreetumc.org.