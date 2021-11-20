Religion Calendar: Nov. 20

Services

Ardmore Baptist Church, 501 Miller St., Winston-Salem, will have one worship service at 10:45 a.m. Sunday. There will be a deacon ordination service to hear testimony from and ordain four newly elected deacons. Communion will be celebrated and attendees are encouraged to pick up packaged elements in the narthex prior to the service. Online attendees are encouraged to gather the elements ahead of time. Masks are required for all attendees at the service and anywhere inside the building. The 10:45 service will be live streamed on YouTube and Facebook. Wednesday evening activities for all age groups begin at 5 p.m. For more information, go to www.ardmorebaptist.org or call 336-725-8767.

Green Street United Methodist Church, 639 S. Green St., Winston-Salem, will have an in-person service at 8:45 a.m. Sunday. The 11 a.m. service, which is held in-person and is streamed online via Facebook and YouTube, is a celebration of the diversity of the human family, a blended service featuring jazz and blues musicians as well as hymns, spirituals and elements of social gospel. The 8:45 a.m. service is a quiet, contemplative space including prayer, scripture, preaching and communion. Masks are required in the building for anyone over age 2. For more information, go to www.greenstreetumc.org.