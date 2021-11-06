Religion Calendar: Nov. 6

Services
Ardmore Baptist Church, 501 Miller St., Winston-Salem, will observe All Saints Day with worship services at 8:15 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday. Associate Pastor Gina Brock will deliver a sermon titled “Approaching with an Honest Heart.” Masks are required for all attendees at both services and anywhere inside the building. The 10:45 service will be live streamed on YouTube and Facebook. Wednesday evening activities for all age groups begin at 5 p.m. For more information, go to www.ardmorebaptist.org or call 336-725-8767.
Green Street United Methodist Church, 639 S. Green St., Winston-Salem, will have an in-person service at 8:45 a.m. Sunday. The 11 a.m. service, which is held in-person and is streamed online via Facebook and YouTube, is a celebration of the diversity of the human family, a blended service featuring jazz and blues musicians as well as hymns, spirituals and elements of social gospel. The 8:45 a.m. service is a quiet, contemplative space including prayer, scripture, preaching and communion. Masks are required in the building for anyone over age 2. For more information, go to www.greenstreetumc.org.
Victory on the Frontline Church and Event Center, 4307 Welcome-Arcadia Road, Arcadia, the “victory@am” service will be at 9 a.m. Sunday. This Praise & Worship Service is led by Greg and Tamara Koontz. Sunday schools for all ages start at 10 a.m. The worship service with Pastor Michael Duffield begins at 11 a.m. Gospel music is performed by Lonnie Maines, Nancy Bullard and the Victory Singers. The Sunday evening prayer service, Power of Prayer service starts at 7 p.m. Choir practice and fellowship is at 6 p.m. Wednesday. The “Just as I Am” casual and family service, with Pastor Duffy, is from 7 to 7:45 p.m. For more information, email mktvfl@att.net or call 336-577-2873.
Lewisville United Methodist Church, 6290 Shallowford Road, Lewisville, will have contemporary worship at 9 a.m. Sunday in the fellowship hall. Sunday school is at 10 a.m. and traditional worship is in the sanctuary at 11 a.m. Masks are strongly recommended for all indoor activities and will be required for anyone who has not been vaccinated for COVID-19. For more information, go to lewisvilleumc.org.
Mount Tabor United Methodist Church, 3543 Robinhood Road, Winston-Salem, offers a 9 a.m. Sunday contemporary worship service; an 11 a.m. contemporary worship service, and an 11 a.m. traditional worship service. All services are open to in-person worship. The 11 a.m. services are also available by online streaming at youtube.com/MountTaborUMCVideoStreaming and on the Mount Tabor United Methodist Church Facebook page. People who are not fully vaccinated, immunocompromised, uncomfortable without a mask, or families with children are encouraged to wear a mask and maintain physical distancing. Events and gatherings involving children and youth require the wearing of masks and follow CDC guidelines for schools. For more information, go to www.mttaborumc.org or call 336-765-5561.
Winston-Salem Friends Meeting, a Quaker church, meets at Fairview Moravian Church, 6550 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem. Sunday morning live services begin with Unprogrammed (silent) Worship at 9:15, First-Day (Sunday) school for adults at 9:30, and Meeting for Worship at 10:30. We are a community of seekers who meet together to worship God; we seek to express our faith through action, focusing on peace and social justice; we seek to find the Light of God in ourselves and in others; we seek to treat all persons with equality and integrity. For more information, email cmcpher368@aol.com.
New Philadelphia Moravian Church, 4440 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem, will meet in person and live stream its worship service at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. The live stream is at facebook.com/newphiladelphiamoravianchurch. You do not need a Facebook account to view the service. If you are unable to view the live stream, a recorded version is on the church’s YouTube page.
Lewisville Baptist Church, 125 Lewisville-Clemmons Road, Lewisville, invites all to celebrate Jesus Christ in-person or online at 9:30 a.m. Sundays. Services will continue to be live streamed via lewisvillebaptist.com and the Lewisville Baptist Facebook page. There will be a midweek Bible study at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Everyone who enters needs to wear a mask and have their temperature taken. Seating is socially distanced.
Burkhead United Methodist Church, 5250 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, will have Sunday school at 9:15 and worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. The service will be in-person masks and social distancing will be required.
Mount Carmel United Methodist Church, 4265 Ebert Road, Winston-Salem, will celebrate its 128th Homecoming with a service at 10 a.m. Sunday.
Olivet Moravian Church, 2205 Olivet Church Road, Winston-Salem, will have an inside worship service at 10 a.m. Sunday. For more information, call the church office at 336-924-8063.
Ardmore United Methodist Church, 630 S. Hawthorne Road, Winston-Salem, will have in-person worship at the 10 a.m. traditional and 11:15 a.m. contemporary services Sunday. Both services will continue to be live streamed at youtube.com/ArdmoreUnitedMethodistChurch. For more information, go to ardmoreumc.org or call 336-723-3695.
Konnoak Hills Moravian Church, 3401 Konnoak Drive, Winston-Salem, will have a worship service at 10 a.m. Sunday. The church receives a drive-thru food offering for Sunnyside Ministry each Sunday. Drop off non-perishable donations from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Primary needs are canned vegetables, crackers, pasta, rice, cereal, dry/powdered milk and bread. For more information, call 336-788-9321.
Clemmons First Baptist Church, 3530 Clemmons Road, Clemmons, will have Sunday school at 10 a.m. and an in-person worship service at 11 a.m. Sunday. The service will also be livestreamed on Facebook and YouTube. Bill Messer’s sermon will be “Homemade Religion.” For more information, call 336-766-6486 or visit cfbctoday.org.
Home Moravian Church, 529 S. Church St., Winston-Salem, will have in-person worship at 10 a.m. Sundays. Live streaming begins at 9:35 a.m. at HomeMoravian.org/broadcast. The broadcast is also available on the Home Moravian Church Facebook page and YouTube channel. There are Zoom and in-person activities including Sunday school for adults after worship and other activities during the week for children and adults. For more information and Zoom links, email Margaret Norris, the director of Christian education, at mnorris@homemoravian.org.
First Waughtown Baptist Church, Winston-Salem, will live stream its service at 10 a.m. Sunday on www.facebook.com/FirstWaughtown, on YouTube, search for First Waughtown Baptist, and on its website, www.firstwaughtown.org. Senior Pastor Dennis W. Bishop will continue his The Vivid Covenant series. Pastor Bishop will also lead the congregation in partaking of The Lord’s Supper. Everyone is encouraged to have their elements prepared if they wish to participate.
Clemmons Presbyterian Church, 3930 Clemmons Road, Clemmons, will have a worship service at 10 a.m. Sunday. Worshippers are encouraged to wear masks indoors. For more information, go to ClemmonsPresbyterian.Org.
Kingswood United Methodist Church, 6840 University Parkway, Rural Hall, will have Sunday school at 10 a.m. and worship at 11 a.m. Sunday in the sanctuary. The Rev. Bruce Updyke will lead the service which includes live music. Masks are required for Sunday school and the worship service. The service will also be on Kingswood’s Facebook page. For more information, email bruceupdyke@yahoo.com or call 336-924-5437.
Rural Hall Christian Church, 280 Bethania-Rural Hall Road, Rural Hall, will hold the following in-person services on Sundays: The BLEND at 10 a.m. with Christian classes for all ages and congregational worship at 11 a.m. Youth ministries will continue at 6 p.m. Sundays, unless otherwise announced. For more information, go to RuralHallChurch.org and the church’s social media pages.
The Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 4055 Robinhood Road, Winston-Salem, the 10:30 a.m. service Sunday will be held inside at the Fellowship, and will be live streamed at uufws.org/virtual-worship-service. The Rev. Ed Brock will present “Looking toward the Future.” What does the future of the Fellowship look like? The Forum at 8:45 a.m. will be live streamed only at uufws.org/virtual-forum. Grant Renier will present “The Zen of Cycling.” For more information, go to www.uufws.org.
Vessels of Honor Church Ministry, 3608 Ogburn Ave., Winston-Salem, will have a service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. The service will be in-house with CDC guidelines. Masks are required and social distancing will be enforced. For more information and/or transportation, contact Pastor Clara Cremedy at 336-624-9351 or email claracremedy@yahoo.com.
Wake Forest Baptist Church, Winston-Salem, will worship at 10:30 a.m. in Wait Chapel on the Wake Forest campus. For more information, go to www.wakeforestbaptist.org.
Faith and Family Baptist Church, 105 Nathan Ave., Winston-Salem, invites you to join them as they celebrate 70 years of preaching the gospel of Jesus Christ. The church was started as Meadowview Baptist Church on June 19, 1951. Sunday worship services are at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday school is at 9:45 a.m. and the midweek service is at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday. In addition to services in the sanctuary, the services can be heard in their parking lot on 87.7 FM for those who prefer to remain in their vehicle. The church also livestreams all services at www.facebook.com/faithandfamilybaptist. A Facebook account is not required to access the video, scroll down for the live stream. Archive services are available there if you are unable to watch live. For more information, contact Pastor Robert Hutchens at 336-782-3747.
Liberty Baptist Church, 1548 Old Hollow Road, Winston-Salem, is open for all services and also broadcasts all services on Facebook Live on Pastor Gary Styers’ Facebook page. Masks, gloves and hand sanitizer are provided. The entire facility is sanitized each week. For more information, go to www.libertybaptistnc.org.
Rural Hall Moravian Church, 7939 Broad St., Rural Hall, has resumed Sunday School for all ages at 10 a.m. Sundays, followed by worship service at 11 with the Rev. Andrew Craver. For more information, go to www.rhmc.org.
Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church, 1905 N. Jackson Ave., Winston-Salem, will celebrate the 16th pastoral anniversary of Pastor Paul W. Hart at 11 a.m. Nov. 14th. Masks are required and all CDC guidelines are followed.
Pfafftown Christian Church, 3323 Transou Road, Pfafftown, will have indoor worship service in the sanctuary at 11 a.m. Sunday. CDC guidelines will be observed requiring masks and social distancing. For more information, call 336-692-5214 or the church office at 336-924-9925.
St. Andrews Presbyterian Church, 357 Old Hollow Road, Winston-Salem, will have a worship service at 11 a.m. Sunday with Pastor Emily Schlaman Larsen in the sanctuary or in your car (tune to 88.7 FM). Congregational singing will return to the worship service. Masks are required for anyone over the age of 2. The nursery is open. Weekly sermons are available on YouTube for those who prefer to worship remotely. Search for: St. Andrews Presbyterian Church Winston Salem NC. For more information, go to www.standrewsnc.org.
First Christian Church, 2320 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem, will have in-person worship at 11 a.m. Sunday. Worship services are also available via online streaming at disciplesofchrist.com/visit-us-on-youtube/. Masks are required. For more information, go to www.disciplesofchrist.com or call the church at 336-722-2714.
The Centenary Church of Clemmons, 5280 Hampton Road, Clemmons, will have in-person worship at 11 a.m. Sunday. For those seeking a virtual worship experience, go to Facebook and search “Centenary United Methodist Church of Clemmons” for the live stream at 11 a.m. Sunday. For more information, call the church at 336-766-5987.
St. Paul United Methodist Church, Winston-Salem, will livestream its 11 a.m. worship service Sunday at www.facebook.com/stpaulumcws/live. Facebook does not require an account for access to the page. Additional information regarding prayer services and Bible study may be found on the church’s website at www.stpaulumcws.org or by calling the church at 336-723-4531.
Shallowford Presbyterian Church, 1200 Lewisville Clemmons Road, Lewisville, has an online service on YouTube. The outdoor labyrinth is open for walking every day from dawn to dusk. For more information, go to shallowfordpresbyterian.org or call 336-766-3178.
Jehovah Shammah Ministries, 403 Nelson St., Kernersville, will have Celebrate Recovery, a Christ-based recovery program, from 7 to 9 p.m. Mondays. Dinner will be served and child care is available. For more information, call 336-988-8351 or 336-547-0251.
Winston-Salem Community of Mindful Living, Winston-Salem, has three online meditation sessions each week. The sessions are from 7 to 7:40 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and 6 to 7 p.m. Thursdays. The meditations are 25 minutes, either guided or unguided. There is an inspirational reading, and the sharing of experiences. For more information, go to mindfulwinston.org or email info@mindfulwinston.org.
Craft sales Ardmore Baptist Church, 501 Miller St., Winston-Salem, the Handicrafters Ministry will have a bazaar, in conjunction with the Holiday Ardmore Art Walk, from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. today in the church parking lot. Baked goods, handmade seasonal, holiday and everyday gifts for all ages will be available for purchase. All proceeds go to support the Handicrafters Ministry. For more information, go to “Holiday Ardmore Art Walk” on Facebook.
Our Lady of Mercy Church/Fatima Chapel, 1730 Link Road, Winston-Salem, will hold a Christmas craft sale from 1 to 4 p.m. Dec. 4. Enter through the main front doors.
Activities
Victory on the Frontline, Church and Event Center, 4370 Welcome-Arcadia Road, Arcadia, will have its “Heaven Bound Gospel Concert” at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 13. It will be a night of local and regional talent performing Christian music. There will be no sermon, the music is the message. It is presented by Lonnie Maines. It will feature Billy Myers, Beverly Moore, R.J. Calise, The Victory Singers, and The Victory Praise Band. For more information, call 336-577-2873 or email mktvfl@att.net
Bethlehem A.M.E. Zion Church, 6475 Yadkinville Road, Pfafftown, will celebrate its 140th church anniversary at 2 p.m. Nov. 14. The theme will be “The Church Changes and Challenges, 1881-2021.” The Rev. Sam Puryear will be the guest minister. First United Presbyterian Church of Boonville will be the guests. CDC guidelines for masks and social distancing will be followed.
Mount Carmel United Methodist Church, 4265 Ebert Road, Winston-Salem, will have a New Beginnings Dinner Church on Wednesdays, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. It is for all ages. There will be a free meal, a message and music in the picnic shelter. RSVP to 336-788-4183 or Facebook Message at mtcarmelumcofws.
St. Paul United Methodist Church will have online “GriefShare,” a support group for people experiencing grief due to the death of a loved one. The 13 sessions feature biblical teaching on grief and recovery topics. Sessions are free. Each session is self-contained. For more information about how to participate in these virtual Saturday morning GriefShare sessions, call St. Paul UMC at 336-723-4531.
Fundraisers Friedland Moravian Church, 2750 Friedland Church Road, Winston-Salem, has canceled its fall barbecue, scheduled for Nov. 13.
Mizpah Moravian Church, 3165 Mizpah Church Road, Rural Hall, will have a drive-thru chicken stew from 2 p.m. until it is sold out Nov. 13. The cost is $8 per quart. For more information, call 336-924-1661.
Friedberg Moravian Church, 2178 Friedberg Church Road, Winston-Salem, will have a chicken pie take-out supper, from 1 to 6 p.m. today. Each meal includes chicken pie, gravy, green beans and corn, yams, Moravian slaw, roll and a dessert. The cost is $12 per plate. Frozen chicken pies are also available for $15 each, while supplies last. Proceeds will benefit outreach ministries endorsed by FMC Women’s Fellowship.
Burkhead United Methodist Church, 5250 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, will hold a Port-a-Pit Chicken Barbecue from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. today. It will be drive-thru service only. Tickets are $10 for a meal including ½ chicken, baked beans, slaw and bread. The cost is $7 for ½ chicken, or $20 for three ½ chickens. For ticket information call 336-765-6590, ext. 3.