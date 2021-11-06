Religion Calendar: Nov. 6

The Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 4055 Robinhood Road, Winston-Salem, the 10:30 a.m. service Sunday will be held inside at the Fellowship, and will be live streamed at uufws.org/virtual-worship-service. The Rev. Ed Brock will present “Looking toward the Future.” What does the future of the Fellowship look like? The Forum at 8:45 a.m. will be live streamed only at uufws.org/virtual-forum. Grant Renier will present “The Zen of Cycling.” For more information, go to www.uufws.org.

Vessels of Honor Church Ministry, 3608 Ogburn Ave., Winston-Salem, will have a service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. The service will be in-house with CDC guidelines. Masks are required and social distancing will be enforced. For more information and/or transportation, contact Pastor Clara Cremedy at 336-624-9351 or email claracremedy@yahoo.com.

Wake Forest Baptist Church, Winston-Salem, will worship at 10:30 a.m. in Wait Chapel on the Wake Forest campus. For more information, go to www.wakeforestbaptist.org.