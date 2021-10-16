Religion Calendar: Oct. 16

Faith and Family Baptist Church, 105 Nathan Ave., Winston-Salem, invites you to join them as they celebrate 70 years of preaching the gospel of Jesus Christ. The church was started as Meadowview Baptist Church on June 19, 1951. Sunday worship services are at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday school is at 9:45 a.m. and midweek service is at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday. In addition to services in the sanctuary, the services can be heard in their parking lot on 87.7 FM for those who prefer to remain in their vehicle. The church also livestreams all services at www.facebook.com/faithandfamilybaptist. A Facebook account is not required to access the video, scroll down for the live stream. Archive services are available there if you are unable to watch live. For more information, contact Pastor Robert Hutchens at 336-782-3747.