Religion Calendar: Oct. 23

Services
Ardmore Baptist Church, 501 Miller St., Winston-Salem, will celebrate World Communion Sunday with worship services at 8:15 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday. Pastor Tyler Tankersley will continue a series on Emotionally Healthy Spirituality with a sermon titled “Grow into an Emotionally Healthy Christian.” Masks are required for all attendees in the sanctuary and anywhere inside the building. The 10:45 service will be live streamed on YouTube and Facebook. Wednesday evening activities for all age groups begin at 5 p.m. For more information, go to www.ardmorebaptist.org or call 336-725-8767.
Green Street United Methodist Church, 639 S. Green St., Winston-Salem, will have an in-person service at 8:45 a.m. Sunday. The 11 a.m. service, which is held in-person and is streamed online via Facebook and YouTube, is a celebration of the diversity of the human family, a blended service featuring jazz and blues musicians as well as hymns, spirituals and elements of social gospel. The 8:45 a.m. service is a quiet, contemplative space including prayer, scripture, preaching and communion. Masks are required in the building for anyone over age 2. For more information, go to www.greenstreetumc.org.
Victory on the Frontline Church and Event Center, 4307 Welcome-Arcadia Road, Lexington, Sunday is Old-Time Sunday, wear your old-time Sunday best. The “victory@am” service will be at 9 a.m. Sunday. This Praise & Worship Service is led by Greg and Tamara Koontz. Sunday schools for all ages start at 10 a.m. The worship service with Pastor Michael Duffield begins at 11 a.m. Gospel music is performed by Lonnie Maines, Nancy Bullard and the Victory Singers. The Sunday evening prayer service, “AMERICA 911” starts at 7 p.m. Choir practice and fellowship is at 6 p.m. Wednesday. The “Just as I Am” casual and family service, with Pastor Duffy, is from 7 to 7:45 p.m. For more information, email mktvfl@att.net or call 336-577-2873.
Lewisville United Methodist Church, 6290 Shallowford Road, Lewisville, will have contemporary worship at 9 a.m. Sunday in the fellowship hall. Sunday school is at 10 a.m. and traditional worship is in the sanctuary at 11 a.m. Masks are strongly recommended for all indoor activities and will be required for anyone who has not been vaccinated for COVID-19. For more information, go to lewisvilleumc.org.
Mount Tabor United Methodist Church, 3543 Robinhood Road, Winston-Salem, offers a traditional worship service, 9 a.m. Sunday, and two contemporary worship services, 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday. The 11 a.m. “Ignite” contemporary service is web-accessible via online streaming at youtube.com/MountTaborUMCVideoStreaming and on the Mount Tabor United Methodist Church Facebook page. People who are not fully vaccinated, immunocompromised, uncomfortable without a mask, or families with children are encouraged to wear a mask and maintain physical distancing. Events and gatherings involving children and youth require the wearing of masks. For more information, go to www.mttaborumc.org or call 336-765-5561.
Winston-Salem Friends Meeting, a Quaker church, meets at Fairview Moravian Church, 6550 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem. Sunday morning live services begin with Unprogrammed (silent) Worship at 9:15, First-Day (Sunday) school for adults at 9:30, and Meeting for Worship at 10:30. Cheryl Bridges will bring the message Sunday. We are a community of seekers who meet together to worship God; we seek to express our faith through action, focusing on peace and social justice; we seek to find the Light of God in ourselves and in others; we seek to treat all persons with equality and integrity. For more information, email cmcpher368@aol.com.
New Philadelphia Moravian Church, 4440 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem, will meet in person and live stream its worship service at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. The live stream is at facebook.com/newphiladelphiamoravianchurch. You do not need a Facebook account to view the service. If you are unable to view the live stream, a recorded version is on the church’s YouTube page.
Lewisville Baptist Church, 125 Lewisville-Clemmons Road, Lewisville, invites all to celebrate Jesus Christ in-person or online at 9:30 a.m. Sundays. Services will continue to be live streamed via lewisvillebaptist.com and the Lewisville Baptist Facebook page. There will be a midweek Bible study at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Everyone who enters needs to wear a mask and have their temperature taken. Seating is socially distanced.
Burkhead United Methodist Church, 5250 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, will have Sunday school at 9:15 and worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. The Rev. Julie O’Neal will lead the service. It will be in-person masks and social distancing will be required.
Olivet Moravian Church, 2205 Olivet Church Road, Winston-Salem, will have an inside worship service at 10 a.m. Sunday. For more information, call the church office at 336-924-8063.
Ardmore United Methodist Church, 630 S. Hawthorne Road, Winston-Salem, will have in-person worship at the 10 a.m. traditional and 11:15 a.m. contemporary services Sunday. Both services will continue to be live streamed at youtube.com/ArdmoreUnitedMethodistChurch. For more information, go to ardmoreumc.org or call 336-723-3695.
Konnoak Hills Moravian Church, 3401 Konnoak Drive, Winston-Salem, will have a worship service at 10 a.m. Sunday. The church receives a drive-thru food offering for Sunnyside Ministry each Sunday. Drop off non-perishable donations from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Primary needs are canned vegetables, crackers, pasta, rice, cereal, dry/powdered milk and bread. For more information, call 336-788-9321.
Clemmons First Baptist Church, 3530 Clemmons Road, Clemmons, will have Sunday school at 10 a.m. and an in-person worship service at 11 a.m. Sunday. The service will also be livestreamed on Facebook and YouTube. Bill Messer’s sermon will be “Living with What You Can't Change.” For more information, call 336-766-6486 or visit cfbctoday.org.
Home Moravian Church, 529 S. Church St., Winston-Salem, will have in-person worship at 10 a.m. Sundays. Live streaming begins at 9:35 a.m. at HomeMoravian.org/broadcast. The broadcast is also available on the Home Moravian Church Facebook page and YouTube channel. There are Zoom and in-person activities including Sunday school for adults after worship and other activities during the week for children and adults. For more information and Zoom links, email Margaret Norris, the director of Christian education, at mnorris@homemoravian.org.
First Waughtown Baptist Church, Winston-Salem, will live stream its service at 10 a.m. Sunday on www.facebook.com/FirstWaughtown, on Youtube, search for First Waughtown Baptist, and on its website, www.firstwaughtown.org. Senior Pastor Dennis W. Bishop’s will continue his The Vivid Covenant series. Pastor Bishop will also lead the congregation in partaking of The Lord’s Supper each Sunday in October. Everyone is encouraged to have their elements prepared if they wish to participate.
Clemmons Presbyterian Church, 3930 Clemmons Road, Clemmons, welcomes Kathy Kovacs from the Clemmons Food Pantry to bring greetings at the 10 a.m. worship service Sunday. Pastor William Hoyle will complete his sermon series on Job. Worshippers are encouraged to wear masks indoors. For more information, go to ClemmonsPresbyterian.Org.
Kingswood United Methodist Church, 6840 University Parkway, Rural Hall, will have worship at 10 a.m. Sunday in the sanctuary. The Rev. Bruce Updyke will lead the services which include live music. Social distancing will be observed. People not fully vaccinated are encouraged to wear a mask. The service will also be on Kingswood’s Facebook page. For more information, email bruceupdyke@yahoo.com or call 336-924-5437.
Rural Hall Christian Church, 280 Bethania-Rural Hall Road, Rural Hall, will hold the following in-person services on Sundays: The BLEND at 10 a.m. with Christian classes for all ages and congregational worship at 11 a.m. Youth ministries will continue at 6 p.m. Sundays, unless otherwise announced. For more information, go to RuralHallChurch.org and the church’s social media pages.
The Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 4055 Robinhood Road, Winston-Salem, the 10:30 a.m. service Sunday will be held outdoors at the Fellowship, and will be live streamed at uufws.org/virtual-worship-service. The Rev. Ed Brock will present, “What Is Spirituality?” The Forum at 8:45 a.m. will be live streamed only at uufws.org/virtual-forum. Janet Joyner, a poet, and fiction writer will present “On Writing Fiction.” For more information, go to www.uufws.org.
Vessels of Honor Church Ministry, 3608 Ogburn Ave., Winston-Salem, will have a service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. The service will be in-house with CDC guidelines. Masks are required and social distancing will be enforced. For more information and/or transportation, contact Pastor Clara Cremedy at 336-624-9351 or email claracremedy@yahoo.com.
Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church, 1905 N. Jackson Ave., Winston-Salem, will celebrate Family and Friends and Missionary Day at 11 a.m. Oct. 31st. Please wear a mask. The 16th pastoral anniversary of Pastor Paul W. Hart will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Nov. 14th.
Wake Forest Baptist Church, Winston-Salem, will broadcast its 11 a.m. Sunday services at www.facebook.com/wakeforestbaptist/. Pastor Lia Scholl’s theme for worship is Unraveled: Seeking God when Our Plans Fall Apart.” Sunday’s sermon title is “Even Though Our Plans and Our Hopes Unravel, We Can Still Be Surprised by Joy.” For more information, go to www.wakeforestbaptist.org.
Faith and Family Baptist Church, 105 Nathan Ave., Winston-Salem, invites you to join them as they celebrate 70 years of preaching the gospel of Jesus Christ. The church was started as Meadowview Baptist Church on June 19, 1951. Sunday worship services are at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday school is at 9:45 a.m. and midweek service is at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday. In addition to services in the sanctuary, the services can be heard in their parking lot on 87.7 FM for those who prefer to remain in their vehicle. The church also livestreams all services at www.facebook.com/faithandfamilybaptist. A Facebook account is not required to access the video, scroll down for the live stream. Archive services are available there if you are unable to watch live. For more information, contact Pastor Robert Hutchens at 336-782-3747.
Liberty Baptist Church, 1548 Old Hollow Road, Winston-Salem, is open for all services and also broadcasts all services on Facebook Live on Pastor Gary Styers’ Facebook page. Masks, gloves and hand sanitizer are provided. The entire facility is sanitized each week. For more information, go to www.libertybaptistnc.org.
Wentz Memorial United Church of Christ, 3435 Carver Road, Winston-Salem, will continue its month-long 100th year anniversary with Sunday morning worship service at 11 a.m. Masking and physical distancing are required for all attendees in the building. The 11 a.m. service will be streamed via ZOOM.
Rural Hall Moravian Church, 7939 Broad St., Rural Hall, has resumed Sunday School for all ages at 10 a.m. Sundays, followed by worship service at 11 with Rev. Andrew Craver. For more information, go to www.rhmc.org.
Pfafftown Christian Church, 3323 Transou Road, Pfafftown, will have indoor worship service in the sanctuary at 11 a.m. Sunday. The sermon will be “God’s Plan or Your Plan?” CDC guidelines will be observed requiring masks and social distancing. For more information, call 336-692-5214 or the church office at 336-924-9925.
St. Andrews Presbyterian Church, 357 Old Hollow Road, Winston-Salem, will have a worship service at 11 a.m. Sunday with Pastor Emily Schlaman Larsen in the sanctuary or in your car (tune to 88.7 FM). Congregational singing will return to the worship service. Masks are required for anyone over the age of 2. The nursery is open. Weekly sermons are available on YouTube for those who prefer to join worship remotely. Search for: St. Andrews Presbyterian Church Winston Salem NC. For more information, go to www.standrewsnc.org.
First Christian Church, 2320 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem, will have in-person worship at 11 a.m. Sunday. Worship services are also available via online streaming at disciplesofchrist.com/visit-us-on-youtube/. Masks are required. For more information, go to www.disciplesofchrist.com or call the church at 336-722-2714.
The Centenary Church of Clemmons, 5280 Hampton Road, Clemmons, will have in-person worship at 11 a.m. Sunday. For those seeking a virtual worship experience, go to Facebook and search “Centenary United Methodist Church of Clemmons” for the live stream at 11 a.m. Sunday. For more information, call the church at 336-766-5987.
St. Paul United Methodist Church, Winston-Salem, will livestream its 11 a.m. worship service Sunday at www.facebook.com/stpaulumcws/live. Facebook does not require an account for access to the page. Additional information regarding prayer services and Bible study may be found on the church’s website at www.stpaulumcws.org or by calling the church at 336-723-4531.
Shallowford Presbyterian Church, 1200 Lewisville Clemmons Road, Lewisville, has an online service on YouTube. The outdoor labyrinth is open for walking every day from dawn to dusk. For more information, go to shallowfordpresbyterian.org or call 336-766-3178.
Jehovah Shammah Ministries, 403 Nelson St., Kernersville, will have Celebrate Recovery, a Christ-based recovery program, from 7 to 9 p.m. Mondays. Dinner will be served and child care is available. For more information, call 336-988-8351 or 336-547-0251.
Winston-Salem Community of Mindful Living, Winston-Salem, has three online meditation sessions each week. The sessions are from 7 to 7:40 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and 6 to 7 p.m. Thursdays. The meditations are 25 minutes, either guided or unguided. There is an inspirational reading, and the sharing of experiences. For more information, go to mindfulwinston.org or email info@mindfulwinston.org.
Trunk or treat
Rural Hall Moravian Church, 7939 Broad Street, Rural Hall, will have a drive-thru trunk or treat Saturday from 5 to 7 pm (or until the candy runs out). The free festive drive-thru will have participants driving through the RHMC parking lot with decorated car trunks to pick up sweet treats at each stop from the safety of their car.
Activities
Nehemiah Worship Center of Winston-Salem is sponsoring Grandparents on the Frontline Prayer Summit. Grandparents, parents, clergy, government officials and community members are invited to join them. Prayers will be rendered on behalf of issues facing our communities to include our schools, children and violence. It will be held on Zoom at noon Oct. 30.
The Zoom information is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89176675657?pwd=VHpuUDJoN2dIUnhuZm9pMU5Qa3VKZz09
Meeting ID: 891 7667 5657 Passcode: 096714 One tap mobile +19292056099,,89176675657#,,,,*096714# US (New York)
Parkway United Church of Christ, 1465 Irving St., Winston-Salem, will hold a brief outdoor All Saints Defenders of Creation vigil at 4 p.m. Oct. 31 at the grass opening to the woods at the church. Five global advocates for environmental justice will be briefly profiled as inspiration for our continued work in healing the planet and supporting vulnerable human communities.
Glenn View Baptist Church, 4275 Glenn High Road will hold a GriefShare Surviving the Holidays session at 3 p.m. Nov. 6. Preregistration is required and can be made by calling the church at 336-788-2569 or by email office@glennview.org. The cost is $5. For more information, visit www.griefshare.org. Registration deadline is Nov. 1. Plan to arrive 30 minutes early to complete registration and enjoy refreshments. CDC guidelines that are appropriate for churches at the time of the workshop will be followed. For more information, go to www.griefshare.org/holidays.
St. Paul United Methodist Church will have online “GriefShare,” a support group for people experiencing grief due to the death of a loved one. The 13 sessions feature biblical teaching on grief and recovery topics. Sessions are free. Each session is self-contained. For more information about how to participate in these virtual Saturday morning GriefShare sessions, call St. Paul UMC at 336-723-4531.
Fundraisers
Bethlehem A.M.E. Zion Church, 6475 Yadkinville Road, Pfafftown, the Trustee Board will have a drive-thru fish fry from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today. The fish plate will include baked beans, coleslaw, dessert and drink. A donation of $12 is requested. CDC guidelines will be followed with masks and social distancing.
Friedberg Moravian Church, 2178 Friedberg Church Road, Winston-Salem, will have a chicken pie take-out supper, from 1 to 6 p.m. Nov. 6. Each meal includes chicken pie, gravy, green beans and corn, yams, Moravian slaw, roll and a dessert. The cost is $12 per plate. Frozen chicken pies are also available for $15 each, while supplies last. Proceeds will benefit outreach ministries endorsed by FMC Women’s Fellowship.
Burkhead United Methodist Church, 5250 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, will hold a Port-a-Pit Chicken Barbecue from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 6. It will be drive-thru service only. Tickets are $10 for a meal including ½ chicken, baked beans, slaw and bread. The cost is $7 for ½ chicken, or $20 for three ½ chickens. For ticket information call 336-765-6590, ext. 3.