Religion calendar: Saturday, April 17

The Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, Winston-Salem, will livestream its Sunday service at 10:30 a.m. uufws.org/virtual-worship-service. The Rev. Ed Brock will have the third part of his four part series “A Reverence for Life” focusing on the environment and the ecological crisis and what we can do about it. The Forum at 8:45 a.m. will be livestreamed at uufws.org/virtual-forum. The speaker will be Tim Binkley, of the United Church of Christ will discuss, “The Drawdown Project,” the most comprehensive plan ever proposed to reverse global warming. For more information, go to uufws.org.

Vessels of Honor Church Ministries, Winston-Salem, will livestream its 10:30 a.m. worship service Sunday at www.facebook-claracremedy-pastor. There will be prayer at 10 a.m., call 336-624-9351 and leave a request. A Facebook account is not required to access the page. For more information, call 336-624-9351.

Wake Forest Baptist Church, Winston-Salem, the service will be livestreamed at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at www.facebook.com/wakeforestbaptist. Pastor Lia Scholl’s sermon will be “Hopeful.” For more information, go to www.wakeforestbaptist.org.