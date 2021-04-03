Religion calendar: Saturday, April 3

Friedland Moravian Church , 2750 Friedland Church Road, Winston-Salem, will have a drive-thru Easter Egg Hunt today, from noon to 1:30 p.m. or supplies run out. It will be on the pavilion side opposite from grave yard. The Easter Bunny will be on hand to wave to you. For more information, call 336-788-2652.

Mount Carmel United Methodist Church, 4265 Ebert Road, Winston-Salem, 2-4 p.m. today, drive-thru Easter egg hunt; 7 a.m. Sunday, Easter Sunrise Service, in the graveyard. There will be special music and a time to reflect and share our testimonies of how the Risen Christ has sheltered with us in the pandemic over this past year. There will be an opportunity to write out your testimony on a scroll as a sign of thanks and leave it at the tomb. Due to COVID-19 there will not be an Easter breakfast this year, but free sausage biscuits will be available after the service. The graveyard will be open all afternoon for worshippers to come and pray and place a flower on the cross, pause and remember to give thanks. For more information, go to www.mtcarmeumc.org.