Religion calendar: Saturday, April 3

Services
Mount Tabor United Methodist Church, 3543 Robinhood Road, Winston-Salem, offers a traditional worship service, 9 a.m. Sunday, and two contemporary worship services, 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday, via online streaming at youtube.com/MountTaborUMCVideoStreaming. All services are offered on the Facebook page “Mount Tabor United Methodist Church.” Additionally each Sunday, the 9 a.m. traditional worship in the sanctuary and the 11 a.m. contemporary worship “Ignite” in the worship center, are available for in-person worship in the church’s worship center. Physical distancing, mask protocol and contact tracing guidelines are observed. For more information, go to www.mttaborumc.org or call 336-765-5561.
Ardmore Baptist Church, 501 Miller St., Winston-Salem, will have two Easter services at 8:15 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday. In-person worship is available in limited numbers to people who registered to attend. The 10:45 a.m. service is available on YouTube or Facebook. Pastor Tyler Tankersley will preach a sermon titled “A Resurrected Mind.” A weekly devotional/worship time, “Hymns for the Soul,” is available online at 10 a.m. Wednesdays. All services are available on YouTube or Facebook. Registration to attend the 10:45 a.m. service only is required and is available on the website or by calling the church office. For more information or to register, go to www.ardmorebaptist.org or call 336-725-8767.
Olivet Moravian Church, 2205 Olivet Church Road, Winston-Salem, will have an outdoor drive-in worship service at 10 a.m. Sunday. You can stay in your vehicle.
Victory on the Frontline Church and Event Center, 4307 Welcome-Arcadia Road, Lexington, Easter morning’s “victory@am” starts at 9 a.m. This Praise & Worship Service is led by Tamara Koontz. Sunday Schools start at 10 a.m. The worship service with Pastor Michael Duffield begins at 11 a.m. Gospel Music is performed by Lonnie Maines, Nancy Bullard, and the Victory Singers. Sunday evening Service “victory@pm” starts at 5:30 pm. The music will be performed by the Victory Choir. Choir practice and fellowship is at 6 p.m. Wednesday. The “Just As I Am” casual and family service starts at 7 p.m. with Pastor Mike Duffield. For more information, call 336-577-2873 or email mktvfl@att.net
Clemmons First Baptist Church, 3530 Clemmons Road, Clemmons, will have Sunday school at 10 a.m. and an in-person worship service at 11 a.m. Sunday. The service will also be livestreamed on Facebook. The Rev. Wade Arnold’s sermon will be “I am the Resurrection and the Life.” For more information, call 336-766-6486 or visit cfbctoday.org.
Lewisville Baptist Church, 125 Lewisville-Clemmons Road, Lewisville, invites all to celebrate Jesus Christ in-person or online at 9:30 a.m. Sundays. Services will continue to be live streamed via lewisvillebaptist.com and the Lewisville Baptist Facebook page. There will be a midweek Bible study at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Everyone who enters needs to wear a mask and have their temperature taken. Seating is socially distanced.
Home Moravian Church, Winston-Salem, will livestream its 10 a.m. Sunday worship service. The stream begins at 9:45 at HomeMoravian.org/broadcast. The broadcast is also carried on the Home Moravian Church Facebook page and YouTube channel. Zoom opportunities include Godly Play for children at 9:30 Sunday, Sunday School for adults after worship, and other activities for children and adults during the week. For Zoom links and more information, email Margaret Norris, director of Christian education, at mnorris@homemoravian.org.
Ardmore United Methodist Church, Winston-Salem, will livestream its 10 and 11:15 a.m. services Sunday at youtube.com/ArdmoreUnitedMethodistChurch. For more information, go to ardmoreumc.org or call 336-723-3695.
First Waughtown Baptist Church, Winston-Salem, will livestream its service at 10 a.m. Sunday at www.facebook.com/FirstWaughtown and on its website, www.firstwaughtown.org, click on the virtual messages link on the homepage. Senior Pastor Dennis Bishop will deliver the Resurrection Sunday Easter message and lead worshippers in partaking of the Lord’s Supper. Everyone is encouraged to have their elements prepared to take part.
New Philadelphia Moravian Church, Winston-Salem, will livestream its worship service at 10 a.m. Sunday at facebook.com/newphiladelphiamoravianchurch. You do not need a Facebook account to view the service. If you are unable to view the live stream, a recorded version is on the church’s YouTube page.
Kingswood United Methodist Church, 6840 University Parkway, Rural Hall, will have a sit in your car worship service from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Sunday in the church’s rear parking lot. Worshipers can hear the parking lot service from outside speakers and on their car radio at FM 88.1. It is also available on Kingswood’s Facebook page. The Rev. Bruce Updyke leads the services which include live music. For more information email: bruceupdyke@yahoo.com or call 336-924-5437.
Rural Hall Christian Church, 280 Bethania-Rural Hall Road, Rural Hall, will hold the following in-person services on Sundays: The BLEND at 10 a.m. with Christian classes for all ages and congregational worship at 11 a.m. Youth ministries will continue at 6 p.m. Sundays, unless otherwise announced. For more information, go to RuralHallChurch.org and the church’s social media pages.
The Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, Winston-Salem, will livestream its Sunday service at 10:30 a.m. The Rev. Ed Brock will begin a four part series, “A Reverence for Life” focusing on the environment and the ecological crisis and what we can do about it. The first discussion will focus on what the ecological crisis reveals about us, our disharmony with nature and lack of awareness of our interdependence. The livestream will be at uufws.org/virtual-worship-service. The Forum at 8:45 a.m. will be livestreamed at uufws.org/virtual-forum. Jim Norris and Gayle Goldsmith will show segments of “Renewal” which highlights what other organizations are doing to stand up to these issues. For more information, go to uufws.org.
Vessels of Honor Church Ministries, Winston-Salem, will livestream its 10:30 a.m. worship service Sunday at www.facebook-claracremedy-pastor. There will be prayer at 10 a.m., call 336-624-9351 and leave a request. A Facebook account is not required to access the page. For more information, call 336-624-9351.
Wake Forest Baptist Church, Winston-Salem, the service will be livestreamed at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at www.facebook.com/wakeforestbaptist. For more information, go to www.wakeforestbaptist.org.
Faith and Family Baptist Church, formerly Meadowview Baptist, located at 105 Nathan Ave., Winston-Salem will have services at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sundays and 7:15 p.m. Wednesday. The church sanctuary is open for those who wish to attend in person with social distancing. The live services can also be heard on 87.7 FM in the parking lot for those who prefer to remain in their vehicle. The church also live streams all services at www.facebook.com/faithandfamilybaptist. A Facebook account is not required to access the video, scroll down for the livestream. Archive services are available there if you are unable to watch live. For more information, call Pastor Robert Hutchens at 336-782-3747.
Liberty Baptist Church, 1548 Old Hollow Road, Winston-Salem, is open for all services and also broadcasts all services on Facebook Live over Pastor Gary Styers Facebook page. Masks, gloves and hand sanitizer are provided. The entire facility is sanitized each week. For more information, go to www.libertybaptistnc.org.
Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church, 1905 N. Jackson Ave., Winston-Salem, will celebrate Easter Sunday morning with an in-person worship service at its 11 a.m. service, abiding by COVID-19 guidelines. Masks are required and all safety measures enforced.
St. Andrews Presbyterian Church, 357 Old Hollow Road, Winston Salem, will have an in-car worship service at 11 a.m. Sunday. Pastor Emily Schlaman Larsen will lead the service. Worship will take place in the parking lot off of Phelps Circle. Once you are in the parking lot, tune into radio St. Andrews at 88.7 FM. Weekly sermons are available on YouTube for those who prefer to join worship remotely. Search for: St. Andrews Presbyterian Church Winston Salem NC. For more information, go to www.standrewsnc.org.
Centenary United Methodist Church of Clemmons, 5280 Hampton Road, Clemmons. The service, at 11 a.m., will be conducted using a “drive-in church” format. In this worship format, everyone will stay in cars, and cars will be spaced so that social distancing can be maintained. For online worship, search for Centenary Church Clemmons on YouTube. For more information, call 336-766-5987.
Green Street United Methodist Church, 639 S. Green St., Winston-Salem, will have an online Sunday worship service at 11 a.m. on Facebook and YouTube. The service features weekly children’s sermons with Robbie the Puppet and thought-provoking messages from Pastor Sarah Howell-Miller and other clergy and staff that probe the many connections between biblical stories and the social justice issues we face as a society today. For more information, go to www.greenstreetumc.org.
St. Paul United Methodist Church, Winston-Salem, will livestream its 11 a.m. worship service Sunday at www.facebook.com/stpaulumcws/live. Facebook does not require an account for access to the page. Additional information regarding prayer services and Bible study may be found on the church’s website at www.stpaulumcws.org or by calling the church at 336-723-4531.
Shallowford Presbyterian Church, 1200 Lewisville Clemmons Road, Lewisville, has online service Sunday mornings on YouTube. The outdoor Labyrinth is open for walking every day from dawn to dusk. For more information, go to shallowfordpresbyterian.org or call 336-766-3178.
Jehovah Shammah Ministries, 403 Nelson St., Kernersville, will have Celebrate Recovery, a Christ based recovery program, from 7 to 9 p.m. Mondays. Dinner will be served and child care is available. For more information, call 336-988-8351 or 336-547-0251.
Winston-Salem Community of Mindful Living, Winston-Salem, has three online meditation sessions each week. The sessions are from 7 to 7:40 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and 6 to 7 p.m. Thursdays. The meditations are 25 minutes, either guided or unguided. There is an inspirational reading, and the sharing of experiences. For more information, go to mindfulwinston.org or email info@mindfulwinston.org.
Easter activities and services
Friedland Moravian Church, 2750 Friedland Church Road, Winston-Salem, will have a drive-thru Easter Egg Hunt today, from noon to 1:30 p.m. or supplies run out. It will be on the pavilion side opposite from grave yard. The Easter Bunny will be on hand to wave to you. For more information, call 336-788-2652.
Mount Carmel United Methodist Church, 4265 Ebert Road, Winston-Salem, 2-4 p.m. today, drive-thru Easter egg hunt; 7 a.m. Sunday, Easter Sunrise Service, in the graveyard. There will be special music and a time to reflect and share our testimonies of how the Risen Christ has sheltered with us in the pandemic over this past year. There will be an opportunity to write out your testimony on a scroll as a sign of thanks and leave it at the tomb. Due to COVID-19 there will not be an Easter breakfast this year, but free sausage biscuits will be available after the service. The graveyard will be open all afternoon for worshippers to come and pray and place a flower on the cross, pause and remember to give thanks. For more information, go to www.mtcarmeumc.org.
Salem Congregation Easter Sunrise Service, the 249 Easter Sunrise Service will be held beginning at 6:15 a.m. Sunday. Because of COVID-19 precautions, no one except service participants are allowed in to the service. It will be broadcast on moraviansunrise.org, homemoravian.org/holyweek and on WXII Channel 12 television.
Mizpah Moravian Church, 3165 Mizpah Church Road, Rural Hall, will have an Easter sunrise service at 6:45 a.m. Sunday. Masks and social distancing will be required. For more information, email mizpah-moravianchurch@windstream.net.
Burkhead United Methodist Church, 5250 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, will have an Easter Sunrise Service on Facebook live at 7:02 a.m. Sunday. A traditional Easter worship service will be celebrated at 10 a.m. in-person in the fellowship hall, on Facebook live and the church website.
Clemmons Presbyterian Church, 3930 Clemmons Road, Clemmons, will have online and in-person services. Social distancing guidelines will be followed and masks will be required. The theme will be Find Hope This Easter. The Easter celebration services will be at 10 a.m. indoors and online and 11:15 a.m. outdoors and online. For more information, go to www.clemmonspresbyterian.org or call 336-766-4631.
Shallowford Presbyterian Church, 1200 Lewisville Clemmons Road, Lewisville, has a Lenten jazz worship service available on Youtube. It features Dave Reid (sax), Matt Kendrick (string bass), Federico Pivetta (piano), Larry Carmen (drums), Dianna Tuffin (vocalist). For more information, go to shallowfordpresbyterian.org or call 336-766-3178.
Hope Presbyterian Church, 2050 N. Peace Haven Road, Winston-Salem, will have a Stations of the Cross display. Ten posts have been placed outside the church. The posts have poetry and artwork for meditation during the Lenten season, which ends Sunday. The display is open from sunrise to sunset Monday through Saturday and Sunday from noon to sunset. Scan the QR code at the first station and more information about each station will be provided.
Drive-thru food donation
Konnoak Hills Moravian Church, 3401 Konnoak Drive, Winston-Salem, Konnoak Hills Moravian Church, 3401 Konnoak Drive, Winston-Salem, will continue its weekly drive-thru food offering for Sunnyside Ministry from 10 a.m. to noon Sunday. Place non-perishable food donations in the back of your vehicle. Primary needs are canned vegetables, crackers, pasta, rice, cereal, dry/powdered milk and bread.
Fundraisers
Wentz Memorial United Church of Christ, 3435 Carver School Road, Winston-Salem, to prepare for its Centennial Anniversary, the church will have dinner plate sales from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. April 7. The sale will be held the first and third Wednesday of each month. The cost is $10 per plate. Proceeds from the plate sale will be used to help offset the expenses and costs of the anniversary celebration. Due to restrictions related to COVID-19, plates will be available drive-through or pick-up or in special situations as a delivery within a five-mile radius. Contact Reginald Gaither at 336-391-8586 to place orders or for more information, or contact Wentz Church at 336-722-0430.