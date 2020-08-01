Mount Tabor United Methodist Church, 3543 Robinhood Road, Winston-Salem, will have a Come as You Are and Stay in Your Car drive-in worship service at 8 a.m. Sundays. Enter at the traffic light on Robinhood Road; volunteers will direct you to a parking space. Tune your radio to 87.9 FM. The church’s other Sunday services at 9 and 11 a.m. are available online at YouTube.com/MountTaborUMCVideoStreaming. For more information, go to www.mttaborumc.org or call 336-765-5561.
Victory on the Frontline Church and Event Center, 4307 Welcome-Arcadia Road, Lexington, will have victory@am contemporary music and worship service led by Tamara Koontz at 9 a.m., Sunday school at 10 a.m. and a traditional worship service with Pastor Michael Duffield at 11 a.m. The Just as I Am casual and family service with Pastor Duffield will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday. For more information, call 336-577-2873 or email mktvfl@att.net.
Olivet Moravian Church, 2205 Olivet Church Road, Winston-Salem, will have an outdoor drive-in worship service at 9 a.m. Sunday. Bring a lawn chair and sit under the shade tree, but remember to social distance. Or, you can stay in your vehicle.
Lewisville Baptist Church, 125 Lewisville Clemmons Road, Lewisville, will have an outdoor worship service at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
Konnoak Hills Moravian Church, 3401 Konnoak Drive, Winston-Salem, will continue its weekly drive-through food collections for Sunnyside Ministry from 10 a.m. to noon Sunday. Place non-perishable food offerings in the back of your vehicle. Primary needs are canned vegetables, crackers, pasta, rice, cereal, dry/powdered milk and bread.
Burkhead United Methodist Church, Winston-Salem, current services with the Rev. Julie O’Neal may be found on the church website, burkheadumc.org, and Facebook page. Devotionals may be found on the website under “Ministries.”
Ardmore United Methodist Church, Winston-Salem, will livestream its 10 and 11:15 a.m. services Sunday at www.facebook.com/ArdmoreUnitedMethodistChurch. A Facebook account is not required to access the service. For more information, go to ardmoreumc.org or call 336-723-3695.
Centenary United Methodist Church of Clemmons, 5280 Hampton Road, Clemmons, will have a “drive-in church” at 10 a.m. Sunday. Everyone will stay in cars that will be spaced so that social distancing can be maintained. The Rev. Vincent Howell’s sermon will be, “Giving His all to Save the World.” Holy Communion will also be celebrated. For online worship, search “Centenary Church Clemmons” on YouTube. For more information, call 336-766-5987.
First Waughtown Baptist Church, Winston-Salem, will livestream its 10 a.m. service Sunday at www.facebook.com/FirstWaughtown and on its website, www.firstwaughtown.org, click on media. Pastor Dennis Bishop will deliver the message. Also, he will lead worshipers in Corporate Communion. Everyone is encouraged to have their elements prepared to partake of The Lord’s Supper.
Holy Trinity Full Gospel fellowship center, 5307 Peters Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, also known as the Trinity Center, will have its 83rd church anniversary at 11 a.m. Also, the installation service for Pastor Joseph Miller Sr. will be held. For more information, call 336-784-9347.
Home Moravian Church, Winston-Salem, will livestream its 10 a.m. Sunday worship service. The stream begins at 9:45 at HomeMoravian.org/broadcast. The broadcast is also carried on the Home Moravian Church Facebook page and YouTube channel. Zoom opportunities include Godly Play for children at 9:30 Sunday, Sunday School for adults after worship, and other activities for children and adults during the week. For Zoom links and more information, email Margaret Norris, director of Christian education, at mnorris@homemoravian.org.
Wake Forest Baptist Church, Winston-Salem, will livestream its 10:30 a.m. service Sunday at www.facebook.com/wakeforestbaptist. A Facebook account is not required to access the page. The sermon by Judge Wendell Griffen will be “What the World Needs Now….” For more information, go to www.wakeforestbaptist.org.
Clemmons First Baptist Church, Clemmons, will have an online Sunday school class at 9:30 a.m. on its website, www.cfbctoday.org, and will livestream its 10:30 a.m. service Sunday at www.facebook.com/Clemmons-First-Baptist-Church. A Facebook account is not required to access the page. For more information, call 336-766-6486 or visit cfbctoday.org.
The Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, Winston-Salem, will livestream its Sunday worship service at 10:30 a.m. at https://uufws.org/virtual-Sunday-Service. Peter Kandis, a Unitarian Universalist lay leader from Hilton Head, S.C., will give a sermon titled “Human and Cognitive Development and the Importance of Community.” At the 8:45 a.m. Forum, Herman Krauland will discuss The Second World Wars by Victor Davis Hanson. It will be livestreamed at https://uufws.org/virtual-forum. For more information, go to uufws.org.
Ardmore Baptist Church, Winston-Salem, will have online services Sunday at 8:15 a.m. on YouTube and 10:45 a.m. at www.facebook.com/ArdmoreBaptistChurch. Pastor Tyler Tankersley will continue his sermon series on Galatians with “Growing Fruit.” Midweek Prayer & Music Meditation will be posted on Facebook at noon each Wednesday. Bible study classes and other study and ministry options are available online. A Facebook account is not required to access the page. For more information, go to www.ardmorebaptist.org.
Meadowview Baptist Church, 105 Nathan Ave., Winston-Salem, will livestream its services each week at www.facebook.com/meadowviewbaptist. The service times are 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday, and 7:15 p.m. Wednesday. A Facebook account is not required to access the video. Simply scroll down for the livestream. Services can also be viewed on the Facebook page at any time. The church is also open for those who wish to attend with social distancing.
New Hope AME Zion Church, 7000 Shallowford Road, Lewisville, will celebrate its revival/homecoming Aug. 9 through Aug. 12. The theme will be, “Tent Parking Lot Revival.” On Aug. 9, the speakers will be the Rev. Calvin L. Miller at 11 a.m. He is the presiding elder of the Winston-Salem District of the AMZ Zion Church; at 3 p.m., the Rev. Donna W. Cuthbertson of Union Chapel AME Zion Church in Linwood; at 7 p.m. Aug. 10, the Rev. Johnny Scott of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church of Yadkinville; at 7 p.m. Aug. 11 and 12, the Rev. Dairl L. Scott, Jr. of Walls Memorial AME Zion Church of Charlotte. Tents will be set up in the parking lot with chairs or you may bring your own. For more information, call 336-945-5618.
St. Paul United Methodist Church, Winston-Salem, will livestream its 11 a.m. worship service Sunday at www.facebook.com/stpaulumcws/live. Facebook does not require an account for access to the page. Additional information regarding prayer service and Bible study may be found on the church’s website at www.stpaulumcws.org or by calling the church at 336-723-4531.
Winston-Salem Community of Mindful Living, Winston-Salem, has three online meditation sessions each week. The sessions are from 7 to 7:40 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and 6 to 7 p.m. Thursdays. The meditations are 25 minutes, either guided or unguided. There is an inspirational reading, and the sharing of experiences. For more information, go to mindfulwinston.org or email info@mindfulwinston.org.
