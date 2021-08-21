Religion calendar: Saturday, Aug. 21

Services Ardmore Baptist Church, 501 Miller St., Winston-Salem, will have worship services at 8:15 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday. Pastor Tyler Tankersley will deliver the last in a sermon series on David with a message titled “A Father’s Last Words.” The 10:45 service will be livestreamed on YouTube and Facebook. Because of the increase in COVID-19 cases, masking is required for all attendees in both services and anywhere inside the building. For more information, go to www.ardmorebaptist.org or call 336-725-8767. Green Street United Methodist Church, 639 S. Green St., Winston-Salem, will have an in-person service at 8:45 a.m. Sunday. The 11 a.m. worship service will continue to be live streamed on Facebook and YouTube. Masks and social distancing will be in effect in the sanctuary. You are invited to participate in summer programming, including Come to the Table outdoor intergenerational gatherings, online Wednesday night Anti-Racism Front & Center programs, book club and young adult programming. For more information, go to www.greenstreetumc.org. Victory on the Frontline Church and Event Center, 4307 Welcome-Arcadia Road, Lexington, the “victory@am” service will be at 9 a.m. Sunday. This Praise & Worship Service is led by Tamara Koontz. Sunday schools for all ages start at 10 a.m. The worship service with Pastor Michael Duffield begins at 11 a.m. Gospel music is performed by Lonnie Maines, Nancy Bullard and the Victory Singers. Choir practice and fellowship is at 6 p.m. Wednesday. The “Just as I Am” casual and family service, with Pastor Mike Duffield, starts at 7 p.m. For more information, email mktvfl@att.net or call 336-577-2873. Lewisville United Methodist Church, 6290 Shallowford Road, Lewisville, will worship at 9 a.m. indoors beginning Sunday. Sunday school is at 10 a.m. and traditional worship is held in the sanctuary at 11 each Sunday. Masks are encouraged for vaccinated persons but not required. For more information, go to lewisvilleumc.org. Mount Tabor United Methodist Church, 3543 Robinhood Road, Winston-Salem, offers a traditional worship service, 9 a.m. Sunday, and two contemporary worship services, 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday. The 11 a.m. “Ignite” contemporary service is web-accessible via online streaming at youtube.com/MountTaborUMCVideoStreaming and on the Mount Tabor United Methodist Church Facebook page. People who are not fully vaccinated, immune-compromised, uncomfortable without a mask, or families with children are encouraged to wear a mask and maintain physical distancing. Events and gatherings involving children and youth require the wearing of masks following CDC guidance for schools. For more information, go to www.mttaborumc.org or call 336-765-5561. Winston-Salem Friends Meeting, a Quaker church, meets at Fairview Moravian Church, 6550 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem. Sunday morning live services begin with Unprogrammed (silent) Worship at 9:15, First-Day (Sunday) school for adults at 9:30, and Meeting for Worship at 10:30. Cheryl Bridges will bring the message Sunday. We are a community of seekers who meet together to worship God; we seek to express our faith through action, focusing on peace and social justice; we seek to find the Light of God in ourselves and in others; we seek to treat all persons with equality and integrity. August Food Pantry food of the month: cereal, and cake mix. For more information, email cmcpher368@aol.com. New Philadelphia Moravian Church, 4440 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem, will meet in person and live stream its worship service at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. The live stream is at facebook.com/newphiladelphiamoravianchurch. You do not need a Facebook account to view the service. If you are unable to view the live stream, a recorded version is on the church’s YouTube page. Lewisville Baptist Church, 125 Lewisville-Clemmons Road, Lewisville, invites all to celebrate Jesus Christ in-person or online at 9:30 a.m. Sundays. Services will continue to be live streamed via lewisvillebaptist.com and the Lewisville Baptist Facebook page. There will be a midweek Bible study at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Everyone who enters needs to wear a mask and have their temperature taken. Seating is socially distanced. Burkhead United Methodist Church, 5250 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, will have worship at 10 a.m. Sunday. The Rev. Julie O’Neal will lead the service. It will be in-person or live streamed on Facebook or on the website burkheadumc.org. The Order of Worship can be found on the Facebook page. Olivet Moravian Church, 2205 Olivet Church Road, Winston-Salem, will have an inside worship service at 10 a.m. Sunday. For more information, call the church office at 336-924-8063. Ardmore United Methodist Church, 630 S. Hawthorne Road, Winston-Salem, will have in-person worship at the 10 a.m. traditional and 11:15 a.m. contemporary services Sunday. Both services will continue to be livestreamed at youtube.com/ArdmoreUnitedMethodistChurch. For more information, go to ardmoreumc.org or call 336-723-3695. Clemmons First Baptist Church, 3530 Clemmons Road, Clemmons, will have Sunday school at 10 a.m. and an in-person worship service at 11 a.m. Sunday. The service will also be livestreamed on Facebook and YouTube. The Rev. Jeremy Poplin will deliver the sermon. For more information, call 336-766-6486 or visit cfbcto-day.org. Konnoak Hills Moravian Church, 3401 Konnoak Drive, Winston-Salem, will have a worship service at 10 a.m. Sunday. The church receives a drive-thru food offering for Sunnyside Ministry each Sunday. Drop off non-perishable donations from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm. Primary needs are canned vegetables, crackers, pasta, rice, cereal, dry/powdered milk, and bread. For more information, call 336-788-9321. Home Moravian Church, 529 S. Church St., Winston-Salem, will have in-person worship at 10 a.m. Sundays. Live streaming begins at 9:35 a.m. at HomeMoravian.org/broadcast. The broadcast is also available on the Home Moravian Church Facebook page and YouTube channel. There are Zoom and in-person activities including Sunday school for adults after worship and other activities during the week for children and adults. For more information and Zoom links, email Margaret Norris, the director of Christian education, at mnorris@homemoravian.org. First Waughtown Baptist Church, Winston-Salem, will livestream its service at 10 a.m. Sunday at www.facebook.com/FirstWaughtown, on Youtube, search for First Waughtown Baptist, and on its website, www.firstwaughtown.org. Senior Pastor Dennis W. Bishop’s message will be, “The Vivid Covenant,” at 10 a.m. Sunday. The reference scriptures are Genesis 1:28 (The Cultural Mandate) and Matthew 28:19-20 (The Great Commission). Kingswood United Methodist Church, 6840 University Parkway, Rural Hall, will have worship at 10 a.m. Sunday in the sanctuary. The Rev. Bruce Updyke will lead the services which include live music. Social distancing will be observed. People not fully vaccinated are encouraged to wear a mask. The service will also be on Kingswood’s Facebook page. For more information, email bruceupdyke@yahoo.com or call 336-924-5437. Rural Hall Christian Church, 280 Bethania-Rural Hall Road, Rural Hall, will hold the following in-person services on Sundays: The BLEND at 10 a.m. with Christian classes for all ages and congregational worship at 11 a.m. Youth ministries will continue at 6 p.m. Sundays, unless otherwise announced. For more information, go to RuralHallChurch.org and the church’s social media pages. The Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 4055 Robinhood Road, Winston-Salem, will be in-person for its service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. It will also live stream the service at uufws.org/virtual-worship-service. There will be a video titled “This I believe.” It will be followed by a number of members presenting their stories and what they believe. The Forum at 8:45 a.m. will be in-person and livestreamed at uufws.org/virtual-forum. Michael Hughes, a history professor at Wake Forest University, will present “Embracing Democracy: Germans and Americans.” Germans have had many conceptions of democracy in the last 150 years. Nazi Germany as “true democracy,” Communist East Germany as the German Democratic Republic, or representative democracies. Just what is democracy? For more information, go to www.uufws.org. Vessels of Honor Church Ministry, 3608 Ogburn Ave., Winston-Salem, will have a service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. The service will be in-house with CDC guidelines. Masks are required and social distancing will be enforced. For more information and/or transportation, contact Pastor Clara Cremedy at 336-624-9351 or email claracremedy@yahoo.com. Wake Forest Baptist Church, Winston-Salem, the service will be live streamed at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at www.facebook.com/wakeforestbaptist. Pastor Lia Scholl’s theme for worship over the next several Sundays will be “Unraveled: Seeking God when Our Plans Fall Apart.” For more information, go to www.wakeforestbaptist.org. Faith and Family Baptist Church, 105 Nathan Ave., Winston-Salem, invites you to join them during the month of June as they celebrate 70 years of preaching the gospel of Jesus Christ. The church was started as Meadowview Baptist Church on June 19, 1951. Sunday worship services are at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday school is at 9:45 a.m. and midweek service is at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday. In addition to services in the sanctuary, the services can be heard in their parking lot on 87.7 FM for those who prefer to remain in their vehicle. The church also livestreams all services at www.facebook.com/faithandfamilybaptist. A Facebook account is not required to access the video, scroll down for the live stream. Archive services are available there if you are unable to watch live. For more information, contact Pastor Robert Hutchens at 336-782-3747. Liberty Baptist Church, 1548 Old Hollow Road, Winston-Salem, is open for all services and also broadcasts all services on Facebook Live on Pastor Gary Styers’ Facebook page. Masks, gloves and hand sanitizer are provided. The entire facility is sanitized each week. For more information, go to www.libertybaptistnc.org. St. Andrews Presbyterian Church, 357 Old Hollow Road, Winston-Salem, will have a worship service at 11 a.m. Sunday with Pastor Emily Schlaman Larsen in the sanctuary or in your car (tune to 88.7 FM). Masks are optional but recommended for unvaccinated people. Weekly sermons are available on YouTube for those who prefer to join worship remotely. Search for: St. Andrews Presbyterian Church Winston Salem NC. For more information, go to www.standrewsnc.org. The Centenary Church of Clemmons, 5280 Hampton Road, Clemmons, will have in-person worship at 11 a.m. Sunday. For those seeking a virtual worship experience, go to Facebook and search “Centenary United Methodist Church of Clemmons” for the live stream at 11 a.m. Sunday. For more information, call the church at 336-766-5987. St. Paul United Methodist Church, Winston-Salem, will livestream its 11 a.m. worship service Sunday at www.facebook.com/stpaulumcws/live. Facebook does not require an account for access to the page. Additional information regarding prayer services and Bible study may be found on the church’s website at www.stpaulumcws.org or by calling the church at 336-723-4531. Shallowford Presbyterian Church, 1200 Lewisville Clemmons Road, Lewisville, has an online service on YouTube. The outdoor labyrinth is open for walking every day from dawn to dusk. For more information, go to shallowfordpresbyterian.org or call 336-766-3178. Jehovah Shammah Ministries, 403 Nelson St., Kernersville, will have Celebrate Recovery, a Christ-based recovery program, from 7 to 9 p.m. Mondays. Dinner will be served and child care is available. For more information, call 336-988-8351 or 336-547-0251. Winston-Salem Community of Mindful Living, Winston-Salem, has three online meditation sessions each week. The sessions are from 7 to 7:40 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and 6 to 7 p.m. Thursdays. The meditations are 25 minutes, either guided or unguided. There is an inspirational reading, and the sharing of experiences. For more information, go to mindfulwinston.org or email info@mindfulwinston.org. Concerts St. John’s Lutheran Church, 2415 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, is presenting a free concert of the Mozart Requiem at 7 p.m. Sunday in memory and in honor of those who were lost during the pandemic. For more information, email Frances Burmeister at fbur-meister@hotmail.com. Activities Greater St. Matthew Baptist Church, 149 Wheeler St., Winston-Salem, will have a Back-to-School event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today. There will be free school supplies and clothes. Students must be present to receive school supplies. The Forsyth County Health Department will be administering free COVID vaccinations. Persons receiving their first vaccination will receive a $100 gift card while supplies last. For additional information please contact Brenda McFarlin at 336-655-7233. Bethlehem A.M.E. Zion Church, 6475 Yadkinville Road, Pfafftown, will have Stewards Old-Fashioned Fun Day from 1 to 5 p.m. Aug. 28 in the church parking lot. There will be games for children and adults, prizes, food, gospel singing, a health booth, voting information, and the Vienna Volunteer Fire Department. Tickets will be sold. CDC guidelines will be followed. Fundraisers Wentz Memorial United Church of Christ, 3435 Carver School Road, Winston-Salem, to prepare for its Centennial Anniversary, the church will have dinner plate sales from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Aug. 18. The sale will be held the first and third Wednesday of each month. The cost is $10 per plate. Proceeds from the plate sale will be used to help offset the expenses and costs of the anniversary celebration. Due to restrictions related to COVID-19, plates will be available drive-through or pick-up or in special situations as a delivery within a 5-mile radius. Contact Reginald Gaither at 336-391-8586 to place orders or for more information, or contact Wentz Church at 336-722-0430.