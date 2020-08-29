Greater St. Matthew Baptist Church, 149 Wheeler St., Winston-Salem, will have a summer snack and school supplies giveaway at 10 a.m. today.
Victory on the Frontline Church and Event Center, 4307 Welcome-Arcadia Road, Lexington, will have its will have its Cruise-In for Christ at 6 p.m. today. The victory@am contemporary music and worship service led by Tamara Koontz will be at 9 a.m., Sunday school at 10 a.m., and a traditional worship service with Senior Pastor Bob Whitaker at 11 a.m., gospel music will be performed by Pastor Lonnie Maines, Nancy Bullard, and The Victory Singers. For more information, call 336-577-2873 or email mktvfl@att.net.
Mount Tabor United Methodist Church, 3543 Robinhood Road, Winston-Salem, will have a Come as You Are and Stay in Your Car drive-in worship service at 8 a.m. Sundays. Enter at the traffic light on Robinhood Road; volunteers will direct you to a parking space. Tune your radio to 87.9 FM. The church’s other Sunday services at 9 and 11 a.m. are available online at YouTube.com/MountTaborUMCVideoStreaming. Drive-thru prayer will be offered from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Enter the church parking lot at the Robinhood and Norman roads traffic light and follow directions in your car. When you reach the designated prayer spot, stop, roll down your window and tell the prayer leader your concerns. The prayer leader will offer a prayer to God on your behalf. Physical distancing and mask protocol guidelines will be observed. Drive-thru prayers will also be offered on the first Thursday of October and November. For more information, go to www.mttaborumc.org or call 336-765-5561.
Olivet Moravian Church, 2205 Olivet Church Road, Winston-Salem, will have an outdoor drive-in worship service at 9 a.m. Sunday. Bring a lawn chair and sit under the shade tree, but remember to social distance. Or, you can stay in your vehicle.
Lewisville Baptist Church, 125 Lewisville-Clemmons Road, Lewisville, will have an outdoor worship service at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. You may bring your lawn chair, or you may remain in your car. Remember to social distance. This is the only in-person gathering during the week. Lewisville Baptist Church will continue to livestream on its website, lewisvillebaptist.com or on its Facebook page.
Konnoak Hills Moravian Church, 3401 Konnoak Drive, Winston-Salem, will continue its weekly drive-through food collections for Sunnyside Ministry from 10 a.m. to noon Sunday. Place non-perishable food offerings in the back of your vehicle. Primary needs are canned vegetables, crackers, pasta, rice, cereal, dry/powdered milk and bread.
Burkhead United Methodist Church, Winston-Salem, current services with the Rev. Julie O’Neal may be found on the church website, burkheadumc.org, and Facebook page. Devotionals may be found on the website under “Ministries.”
Ardmore United Methodist Church, Winston-Salem, will livestream its 10 and 11:15 a.m. services Sunday at www.facebook.com/ArdmoreUnitedMethodistChurch. A Facebook account is not required to access the service. For more information, go to ardmoreumc.org or call 336-723-3695.
Centenary United Methodist Church of Clemmons, 5280 Hampton Road, Clemmons, will have a “drive-in church” at 10 a.m. Sunday. Everyone will stay in cars that will be spaced so that social distancing can be maintained. The Rev. Vincent Howell’s sermon will be, “It's Not Enough to be Disturbed,” based on Micah 6:8. For online worship, search for Centenary Church Clemmons on YouTube. For more information, call 336-766-5987.
First Waughtown Baptist Church, Winston-Salem, will livestream its 10 a.m. service Sunday at www.facebook.com/FirstWaughtown and on its website, www.firstwaughtown.org, click on media. Senior Pastor Dennis Bishop will deliver the message.
Home Moravian Church, Winston-Salem, will livestream its 10 a.m. Sunday worship service. The stream begins at 9:45 at HomeMoravian.org/broadcast. The broadcast is also carried on the Home Moravian Church Facebook page and YouTube channel. Zoom opportunities include Godly Play for children at 9:30 Sunday, Sunday School for adults after worship, and other activities for children and adults during the week. For Zoom links and more information, email Margaret Norris, director of Christian education, at mnorris@homemoravian.org.
New Philadelphia Moravian Church, Winston-Salem, will have a live streamed worship service at 10 a.m. Sunday at facebook.com/newphiladelphiamoravianchurch. You do not need a Facebook account to view the service. If you are unable to view the live stream, a recorded version is on the church’s YouTube page.
The Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, Winston-Salem, will livestream its Sunday worship service at 10:30 a.m. at https://uufws.org/virtual-worship-service. The Rev. Ed Brock sermon will be “The Sacred Dimension of Relationships.” It will address what all healthy relationships have in common and what he means by their sacred dimension. At the Forum at 8:45 a.m., Elizabeth Motsinger, a member of the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County board of education, and Michael Hughes, a history professor at Wake Forest University, will discuss the pandemic and what we expect of public schools. It will be livestreamed at https://uufws.org/virtual-forum. For more information, go to uufws.org.
Vessels of Honor Church Ministries, Winston-Salem, will livestream its 10:30 a.m. worship service Sunday at www.facebook-claracremedy-pastor. There will be prayer at 10 a.m., call 336-624-9351 leave a request. A Facebook account is not required to access the service/page. For more information, call 336-624-9351.
Wake Forest Baptist Church, Winston-Salem, will livestream its 10:30 a.m. service Sunday at www.facebook.com/wakeforestbaptist or www.wakeforestbaptist.org. A Facebook account is not required to access the page. For more information, go to www.wakeforestbaptist.org.
Clemmons First Baptist Church, 3530 Clemmons Road, Clemmons, will have a worship service at 11 a.m. Sunday at the church. The Rev. Wade Arnold’s sermon will be, “Back to Basics: Growing Up.” For more information, call 336-766-6486 or visit cfbctoday.org.
Ardmore Baptist Church, Winston-Salem, will have online services Sunday at 8:15 a.m. on YouTube and 10:45 a.m. at www.facebook.com/ArdmoreBaptistChurch. Pastor Tyler Tankersley will preach a sermon from Exodus titled “Here.” Midweek Prayer & Music Meditation will be posted on Facebook at noon each Wednesday. Bible study classes and other study and ministry options are available online. A Facebook account is not required to access the page. For more information, go to www.ardmorebaptist.org.
Meadowview Baptist Church, 105 Nathan Ave. Winston-Salem, will be changing its name to Faith & Family Baptist Church in the coming weeks. The church, which began June 19, 1951, is in its 70th year and its current pastor, Robert Hutchens, has served there for more than 25 years. The church asks that Christians in the Winston-Salem community pray for them as they transition with a renewed emphasis on faith in our Lord Jesus Christ and strengthening the family that God ordained as defined in his word. For more information, call 336-782-3747.
St. Paul United Methodist Church, Winston-Salem, will livestream its 11 a.m. worship service Sunday at www.facebook.com/stpaulumcws/live. Facebook does not require an account for access to the page. Additional information regarding prayer service and Bible study may be found on the church’s website at www.stpaulumcws.org or by calling the church at 336-723-4531.
Wentz Memorial United Church of Christ, 3435 Carver School Road, Winston-Salem, to prepare for its Centennial Anniversary, the church will have bi-monthly dinner plate sales from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Sept. 2 and 16. The sale will be held the first and third Wednesday of each month. The cost will be $10 per plate. Proceeds from the plate sale will be used to help offset the expenses and costs of the anniversary celebration. Due to restrictions related to COVID-19, plates will be available as a drive-through/pick-up item or in special situations as a delivery within a five-mile radius. Contact Reginald Gaither at 336-391-8586 to place orders or for more information. Or you may contact Wentz Church at 336-722-0430.
Winston-Salem Community of Mindful Living, Winston-Salem, has three online meditation sessions each week. The sessions are from 7 to 7:40 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and 6 to 7 p.m. Thursdays. The meditations are 25 minutes, either guided or unguided. There is an inspirational reading, and the sharing of experiences. For more information, go to mindfulwinston.org or email info@mindfulwinston.org.
