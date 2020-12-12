Religion Calendar, Saturday, Dec. 12

Services

Mount Tabor United Methodist Church , 3543 Robinhood Road, Winston-Salem, offers a traditional worship service and two contemporary worship services via web-accessible streaming at http://youtube.com/MountTaborUMCVideoStreaming. The pre-recorded traditional worship is available each week beginning at 6 p.m. on Saturday. On Sundays, the pre-recorded Higher Ground contemporary worship begins streaming at 9 a.m. while the Ignite contemporary worship is live-streamed at 11 a.m. For more information, go to www.mttaborumc.org or call 336-765-5561.

Ardmore Baptist Church, 501 Miller St., Winston-Salem, will celebrate the Third Sunday of Advent with a worship service at 10:45 a.m. Sunday. Pastor Tyler Tankersley will continue the sermon series "Home for Christmas" with a message titled "Christmas at Luke’s House.” Registration through the website or by calling the church office at 336-725-8767 is required for in-person worship. Home viewers may join the service 10:45 for live streaming on YouTube or Facebook. Childcare will be provided for ages 1-4 if designated at worship registration. Christmas at Ardmore 2020, a worship celebration presented by Ardmore choirs and musicians with readings by the ministers, will be livestreamed at 5 p.m. Dec. 20 on YouTube and FaceBook. A Christmas Eve service will be livestreamed at 5 p.m. Dec. 24. Bible study classes and other study and ministry options are available online throughout the week. For more information or to reserve a seat for the Sunday service, go to www.ardmorebaptist.org.