Religion Calendar, Saturday, Dec. 19

Mount Tabor United Methodist Church, 3543 Robinhood Road, Winston-Salem, offers a traditional worship service and two contemporary worship services via web-accessible streaming at http://youtube.com/MountTaborUMCVideoStreaming. The pre-recorded traditional worship is available each week beginning at 6 p.m. on Saturday. On Sundays, the pre-recorded Higher Ground contemporary worship begins streaming at 9 a.m. while the Ignite contemporary worship is live-streamed at 11 a.m. For more information, go to www.mttaborumc.org or call 336-765-5561.
Ardmore Baptist Church, 501 Miller St., Winston-Salem, will celebrate the fourth Sunday of Advent with a worship service at 10:45 a.m. Sunday. Pastor Tyler Tankersley will continue the sermon series "Home for Christmas" with a message titled "Christmas at John’s House.” Registration through the website or by calling the church office at 336-725-8767 is required for in-person worship. There will not be in-person worship Dec. 27 and Jan. 3. Home viewers may join the service 10:45 for live streaming on YouTube or Facebook. Childcare will be provided for ages 1-4 if designated at worship registration. “To Thee my Heart I Offer,” a worship celebration presented by Ardmore choirs and musicians with readings by the ministers, will be livestreamed at 5 p.m. Sunday on YouTube and FaceBook.”A Nativity Service” featuring Ardmore children, will be posted to Facebook and Youtube pages at 5 p.m. Wednesday. A Christmas Eve service will be livestreamed at 5 p.m. Dec. 24. Bible study classes and other study and ministry options are available online throughout the week. For more information go to www.ardmorebaptist.org.
Olivet Moravian Church, 2205 Olivet Church Road, Winston-Salem, will have an outdoor drive-in worship service at 10 a.m. Sunday. Bring a lawn chair and sit under the shade tree, but remember to social distance. Or, you can stay in your vehicle.
Victory on the Frontline Church and Event Center, 4307 Welcome-Arcadia Road, Lexington, the annual Christmas concert with New Salem will be held Sunday. Coffee, juice, and Christmas cookies, will be served at 10 a.m. The concert and worship are at 11 a.m. The "Just as I Am" service will be canceled this week. For more information, call 336-577-2873 or email mktvfl@att.net.
Clemmons First Baptist Church, 3530 Clemmons Road, Clemmons, will have Sunday school at 10 a.m. Worship services will be at 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday in the sanctuary. The services will also be livestreamed on Facebook. The Rev. Wade Arnold's sermon will be “Advent Series: A Child is Born.” For more information, call 336-766-6486 or visit cfbctoday.org.
Lewisville Baptist Church, 125 Lewisville-Clemmons Road, Lewisville, invites all to celebrate Jesus Christ in-person or online at 9:30 a.m. Sundays. Services will continue to be live streamed via lewisvillebaptist.com and the Lewisville Baptist Facebook page. There will be a midweek Bible study at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Everyone who enters needs to wear a mask and have their temperature taken. Seating is socially distanced.
Home Moravian Church, Winston-Salem, will livestream its 10 a.m. Sunday worship service. The stream begins at 9:45 at HomeMoravian.org/broadcast. The broadcast is also carried on the Home Moravian Church Facebook page and YouTube channel. Zoom opportunities include Godly Play for children at 9:30 Sunday, Sunday School for adults after worship, and other activities for children and adults during the week. For Zoom links and more information, email Margaret Norris, director of Christian education, at mnorris@homemoravian.org.
Burkhead United Methodist Church, 5250 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, will worship in the fellowship hall at 10 a.m. Sunday with the Rev. Julie O’Neal. Wear a mask. If you can’t join in person, the service will be live streamed on Facebook at burkheadumc.org or check-out the website under Pastor’s Message.
Ardmore United Methodist Church, Winston-Salem, will livestream its 10 and 11:15 a.m. services Sunday at youtube.com/ArdmoreUnitedMethodistChurch. For more information, go to ardmoreumc.org or call 336-723-3695.
Centenary United Methodist Church of Clemmons, 5280 Hampton Road, Clemmons. The service, at 11 a.m., will be conducted using a "drive-in church" format. In this worship format, everyone will stay in cars, and cars will be spaced so that social distancing can be maintained. For online worship, search for Centenary Church Clemmons on YouTube. For more information, call 336-766-5987.
First Waughtown Baptist Church, Winston-Salem, will livestream its 10 a.m. service Sunday at www.facebook.com/FirstWaughtown and on its website, www.firstwaughtown.org, click on media. Senior Pastor Dennis Bishop will continue the Advent message “An Attitude of Expectation.” He will also lead us in Holy Communion. Everyone is encouraged to have their elements prepared to partake of The Lord's Supper.
New Philadelphia Moravian Church, Winston-Salem, will livestream its worship service at 10 a.m. Sunday at facebook.com/newphiladelphiamoravianchurch. You do not need a Facebook account to view the service. If you are unable to view the live stream, a recorded version is on the church’s YouTube page.
Rural Hall Christian Church, 280 Bethania-Rural Hall Road, Rural Hall, will hold the following in-person services on Sundays: The BLEND at 10 a.m. with Christian classes for all ages and congregational worship at 11 a.m. Youth ministries will continue at 6 p.m. Sundays, unless otherwise announced. For more information, go to RuralHallChurch.org and the church’s social media pages.
The Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, Winston-Salem, will livestream its Sunday service at 10:30 a.m. at https://uufws.org/virtual-worship-service. The Rev. Ed Brock will speak on the topic, “Christmas through a Contemporary Lens,” talking about Jesus from a UU perspective. At the Forum, at 8:45 a.m. "A day in the life of an Ancient Roman comic play" will be presented by T.H.M. Gellar-Goad, an associate professor of Classics at Wake Forest University. The Forum will be livestreamed at https://uufws.org/virtual-forum. For more information, go to uufws.org.
Vessels of Honor Church Ministries, Winston-Salem, will livestream its 10:30 a.m. worship service Sunday at www.facebook-claracremedy-pastor. There will be prayer at 10 a.m., call 336-624-9351 and leave a request. A Facebook account is not required to access the service/page. For more information, call 336-624-9351.
Wake Forest Baptist Church, Winston-Salem, the service will be livestreamed at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at www.facebook.com/wakeforestbaptist. The guest speaker will be Kantrina Kniss, a Wake Forest University Divinity School student. For more information, go to www.wakeforestbaptist.org.
Meadowview Baptist Church, 105 Nathan Ave. Winston-Salem, has changed its name to Faith & Family Baptist Church. The church, which began June 19, 1951, is in its 70th year and its current pastor, Robert Hutchens, has served there for more than 25 years. The church livestreams its services each week at www.facebook.com/faithandfamilybaptist. The services are at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sundays and 7:15 p.m. Wednesdays. A Facebook account is not required to access the video, scroll down for the live stream. The church is open for those who wish to attend with social distancing. For more information, call Pastor Hutchens at 336-782-3747.
Shallowford Presbyterian Church, 1200 Lewisville Clemmons Road, Lewisville has online service Sunday mornings on YouTube. The outdoor Labyrinth is open for walking every day from dawn to dusk. For more information, go to shallowfordpresbyterian.org or call 336-766-3178.
St. Paul United Methodist Church, Winston-Salem, will livestream its 11 a.m. worship service Sunday at www.facebook.com/stpaulumcws/live. Facebook does not require an account for access to the page. Additional information regarding prayer services and Bible study may be found on the church’s website at www.stpaulumcws.org or by calling the church at 336-723-4531.
Mount Carmel United Methodist Church, 4265 Ebert Road, Winston-Salem, the church is open for worship at 11 a.m. on Sundays. Arrive 30 minutes early to do COVID-19 check-in. Everyone will be required to wear a mask. Homecoming will be celebrated Sunday, call the church at 336-788-4183 to reserve a spot.
Jehovah Shammah Ministries, 403 Nelson St., Kernersville, will have Celebrate Recovery, a Christ based recovery program, from 7 to 9 p.m. Mondays. Dinner will be served and child care is available. For more information, call 336-988-8351 or 336-547-0251.
Mount Carmel United Methodist Church, 4265 Ebert Road, Winston-Salem, will host a “Living With Loss Bereavement Group” led by Jerri Wolfe of Community Home and Hospice. It meets at 6 p.m. on the first and third Thursdays of the month. If you are interested in attending the group, call the church at 336-788-4183 to make reservations, or email mtcarmelumm@aol.com.
Winston-Salem Community of Mindful Living, Winston-Salem, has three online meditation sessions each week. The sessions are from 7 to 7:40 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and 6 to 7 p.m. Thursdays. The meditations are 25 minutes, either guided or unguided. There is an inspirational reading, and the sharing of experiences. For more information, go to mindfulwinston.org or email info@mindfulwinston.org.
Drive-thru food donation
Konnoak Hills Moravian Church, 3401 Konnoak Drive, Winston-Salem, will continue its weekly drive-thru food collections for Sunnyside Ministry from 10 a.m. to noon Sunday. Place non-perishable food offerings in the back of your vehicle. Primary needs are canned vegetables, crackers, pasta, rice, cereal, dry/powdered milk and bread.
Fundraisers
Wentz Memorial United Church of Christ, 3435 Carver School Road, Winston-Salem, to prepare for its Centennial Anniversary, the church will have dinner plate sales from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Jan. 6. The sale will be held the first and third Wednesday of each month. The cost is $10 per plate. Proceeds from the plate sale will be used to help offset the expenses and costs of the anniversary celebration. Due to restrictions related to COVID-19, plates will be available as a drive-through/pick-up item or in special situations as a delivery within a five-mile radius. Contact Reginald Gaither at 336-391-8586 to place orders or for more information, or contact Wentz Church at 336-722-0430.
Advent/Christmas activities
Mount Carmel United Methodist Church, 4265 Ebert Road, Winston-Salem, will have an Advent prayer and meditation service from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday in the sanctuary. Indoor worship and Facebook Live worship at 11 a.m. on Sundays; Christmas Eve worship service 4-5 p.m. Dec. 24 followed by drive-thru communion 5-6 p.m. For more information, call the church office at 336-788-4183.
Konnoak Hills Moravian Church, 3401 Konnoak Drive, Winston-Salem, will distribute lovefeast buns and Christmas candles on its Luther Street curb from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, a monetary offering will be received for Sunnyside Ministry. On Thursday, Christmas Eve Vespers will be posted on the congregation's Youtube site.
Ardmore Moravian Church, 2013 W. Academy St., Winston-Salem, will have a drive-thru Christmas Eve Lovefeast from 2-5:30 p.m. Thursday in the parking lot of the church. Guests will receive a gift package containing a Moravian lovefeast bun, cocoa, lovefeast candle, the story of Jesus’ birth, candy cane with story, Christmas Eve ode printed with Christmas Eve songs, history of Ardmore Moravian Church and the Moravian denomination. Music will be provided and a nativity scene will be on hand for viewing as cars drive through. The gift package will be available to the first 300 guests. The event is free but donations will be accepted for community ministries. In case of inclement weather the event will be canceled. For more information, call the church at 336-723-3444.
Fairview Moravian Church will have a virtual Christmas Lovefeast and Candle Service that will be available on the church’s YouTube channel and Facebook page on Dec. 24th and 25th.
