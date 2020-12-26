Religion Calendar, Saturday, Dec. 26

New Philadelphia Moravian Church , Winston-Salem, will livestream its worship service at 10 a.m. Sunday at facebook.com/newphiladelphiamoravianchurch . You do not need a Facebook account to view the service. If you are unable to view the live stream, a recorded version is on the church’s YouTube page.

Rural Hall Christian Church , 280 Bethania-Rural Hall Road, Rural Hall, will hold the following in-person services on Sundays: The BLEND at 10 a.m. with Christian classes for all ages and congregational worship at 11 a.m. Youth ministries will continue at 6 p.m. Sundays, unless otherwise announced. For more information, go to RuralHallChurch.org and the church’s social media pages.

The Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, Winston-Salem, will livestream its Sunday service at 10:30 a.m. at https://uufws.org/virtual-worship-service. “Emerson and the Upanishads: What did Emerson learn from these ancient Indian scriptures?” What does Emerson have to teach us as we close a year of significant crisis? Anne Murray, a former college professor, bookbinder and Fulbright scholar will present a fresh look at Emerson and his thoughts about what the future might bring. At the Forum, at 8:45 a.m. At 8:45, at the Forum, "A Work in Progress: DENT Creative Reuse Center and Art Laboratory and the creative life that has inspired it” presented by David J. Brown, the director/co-founder of DENT, a new and unusual non-profit that married reuse, collaboration and creative possibilities. Brown will discuss DENT and the life that helped inspire its formation. The Forum will be livestreamed at https://uufws.org/virtual-forum. For more information, go to uufws.org.