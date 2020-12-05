Religion Calendar, Saturday, Dec. 5

Mount Carmel United Methodist Church, 4265 Ebert Road, Winston-Salem, the church is open for worship at 11 a.m. on Sundays. Arrive 30 minutes early to do COVID-19 check-in. Everyone will be required to wear a mask. Homecoming will be celebrated Sunday, call the church at 336-788-4183 to reserve a spot.

Sedge Garden United Methodist Church will present a virtual Festival of Lessons and Carols at 5:30 Sunday on the church’s Facebook and YouTube pages. Lessons and Carols is a scriptural and musical journey through the prophecy of the coming of the Messiah.

Jehovah Shammah Ministries, 403 Nelson St., Kernersville, will have Celebrate Recovery, a Christ based recovery program, from 7 to 9 p.m. Mondays. Dinner will be served and child care is available. For more information, call 336-988-8351 or 336-547-0251.

Mount Carmel United Methodist Church, 4265 Ebert Road, Winston-Salem, will host a “Living With Loss Bereavement Group” led by Jerri Wolfe of Community Home and Hospice. It meets at 6 p.m. on the first and third Thursdays of the month. If you are interested in attending the group, call the church at 336-788-4183 to make reservations, or email at mtcarmelumm@aol.com.