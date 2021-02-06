Religion calendar: Saturday, Feb. 6

Services
Faith and Family Baptist Church, 105 Nathan Ave., Winston-Salem, will be hosting a Marriage, Home and Family conference. Evangelist David Maynard will be speaking at 6 p.m. Saturday. Before the service there will be a split session at 5:15 p.m. with Brother Maynard speaking to the men and his wife, Berita speaking to the women. Evangelist Gary Lancaster and Pastor Robert Hutchens will be speaking at 9:30 and 10:30 a.m. Sunday. For more information, call Pastor Robert Hutchens at 336-782-3747.
Mount Tabor United Methodist Church, 3543 Robinhood Road, Winston-Salem, offers a traditional worship service and two contemporary worship services via web-accessible streaming at youtube.com/MountTaborUMCVideoStreaming. The pre-recorded traditional worship is available each week beginning at 6 p.m. on Saturday. On Sundays, the pre-recorded Higher Ground contemporary worship begins streaming at 9 a.m. while the Ignite contemporary worship is live-streamed at 11 a.m. For more information, go to www.mttaborumc.org or call 336-765-5561.
Ardmore Baptist Church, Winston-Salem, will have an online worship service at 10:45 a.m. Sunday on YouTube or Facebook. Pastor Tyler Tankersley will preach a sermon titled "Deus Ex Machina." Bible study classes and other study and ministry options are available online throughout the week. For more information, go to www.ardmorebaptist.org.
Olivet Moravian Church, 2205 Olivet Church Road, Winston-Salem, will have an outdoor drive-in worship service at 10 a.m. Sunday. You can stay in your vehicle.
Victory on the Frontline Church and Event Center, 4307 Welcome-Arcadia Road, Lexington, the victory@am service starts at 9 a.m. This praise and worship service is led by Tamara Koontz. Sunday school for all ages starts at 10 a.m. The traditional worship service with Pastor Michael Duffield begins at 11 a.m. Gospel music will be performed by Lonnie and Faye Maines, and Nancy Bullard. The victory@pm service is at 5:30 p.m. Sunday and is led by Brother Paul Shafit. Music is performed by the Victory Singers. For more information, call 336-577-2873 or email mktvfl@att.net.
Clemmons First Baptist Church, 3530 Clemmons Road, Clemmons, will have Sunday school at 10 a.m. Worship services will be at 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday in the sanctuary. The services will also be livestreamed on Facebook. For more information, call 336-766-6486 or visit cfbctoday.org.
Lewisville Baptist Church, 125 Lewisville-Clemmons Road, Lewisville, invites all to celebrate Jesus Christ in-person or online at 9:30 a.m. Sundays. Services will continue to be live streamed via lewisvillebaptist.com and the Lewisville Baptist Facebook page. There will be a midweek Bible study at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Everyone who enters needs to wear a mask and have their temperature taken. Seating is socially distanced.
Home Moravian Church, Winston-Salem, will livestream its 10 a.m. Sunday worship service. The stream begins at 9:45 at HomeMoravian.org/broadcast. The broadcast is also carried on the Home Moravian Church Facebook page and YouTube channel. Zoom opportunities include Godly Play for children at 9:30 Sunday, Sunday School for adults after worship, and other activities for children and adults during the week. For Zoom links and more information, email Margaret Norris, director of Christian education, at mnorris@homemoravian.org.
Burkhead United Methodist Church, 5250 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, will worship in the fellowship hall at 10 a.m. Sunday with the Rev. Julie O’Neal. Wear a mask. If you can’t join in person, the service will be live streamed on Facebook at burkheadumc.org or check out the website under Pastor’s Message.
Ardmore United Methodist Church, Winston-Salem, will livestream its 10 and 11:15 a.m. services Sunday at youtube.com/ArdmoreUnitedMethodistChurch. For more information, go to ardmoreumc.org or call 336-723-3695.
First Waughtown Baptist Church, Winston-Salem, will livestream its service at 10 a.m. Sunday at www.facebook.com/FirstWaughtown and on its website, www.firstwaughtown.org, click on the virtual messages link on the homepage. Senior Pastor Dennis Bishop will deliver the Communion sermon and lead worshippers in partaking of the Lord's Supper. Everyone is encouraged to have their elements prepared to take part.
New Philadelphia Moravian Church, Winston-Salem, will livestream its worship service at 10 a.m. Sunday at facebook.com/newphiladelphiamoravianchurch. You do not need a Facebook account to view the service. If you are unable to view the live stream, a recorded version is on the church’s YouTube page.
Rural Hall Christian Church, 280 Bethania-Rural Hall Road, Rural Hall, will hold the following in-person services on Sundays: The BLEND at 10 a.m. with Christian classes for all ages and congregational worship at 11 a.m. Youth ministries will continue at 6 p.m. Sundays, unless otherwise announced. For more information, go to RuralHallChurch.org and the church’s social media pages.
The Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, Winston-Salem, will livestream its Sunday service at 10:30 a.m. at https://uufws.org/virtual-worship-service. The Rev. Ed Brock will present, “Remembering the Life and Legacy of Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr.”, a remembrance of how this one man, with the help of millions of others, changed our society for the better. At 8:45 a.m., at the Forum, Kerry Eckhardt, a bird enthusiast, will discuss "Our Feathered Friends of Forsyth County: Who they are and how to find them," an overview of our local year-round birds, and our seasonal visitors. Learn what to look for. The Forum will be livestreamed at uufws.org/virtual-forum. For more information, go to uufws.org.
Vessels of Honor Church Ministries, Winston-Salem, will livestream its 10:30 a.m. worship service Sunday at www.facebook-claracremedy-pastor. There will be prayer at 10 a.m., call 336-624-9351 and leave a request. A Facebook account is not required to access the page. For more information, call 336-624-9351.
Wake Forest Baptist Church, Winston-Salem, the service will be livestreamed at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at www.facebook.com/wakeforestbaptist. Pastor Lia Scholl's sermon will be “Love My WHO?" For more information, go to www.wakeforestbaptist.org.
Liberty Baptist Church, 1548 Old Hollow Road, Winston-Salem, is open for all services and also broadcasts all services on Facebook Live over Pastor Gary Styers Facebook page. Masks, gloves and hand sanitizer are provided. The entire facility is sanitized each week. For more information, go to www.libertybaptistnc.org.
Centenary United Methodist Church of Clemmons, 5280 Hampton Road, Clemmons. The service, at 11 a.m., will be conducted using a "drive-in church" format. In this worship format, everyone will stay in cars, and cars will be spaced so that social distancing can be maintained. For online worship, search for Centenary Church Clemmons on YouTube. For more information, call 336-766-5987.
Green Street United Methodist Church, 639 S. Green St., Winston-Salem, will have an online Sunday worship service at 11 a.m. on Facebook and YouTube. The service features weekly children's sermons with Robbie the Puppet and thought-provoking messages from Pastor Sarah Howell-Miller and other clergy and staff that probe the many connections between Biblical stories and the social justice issues we face as a society today. For more information, call 336-722-8379 or email greenstreetchurch@gmail.com.
St. Paul United Methodist Church, Winston-Salem, will livestream its 11 a.m. worship service Sunday at www.facebook.com/stpaulumcws/live. Facebook does not require an account for access to the page. Additional information regarding prayer services and Bible study may be found on the church’s website at www.stpaulumcws.org or by calling the church at 336-723-4531.
Shallowford Presbyterian Church, 1200 Lewisville Clemmons Road, Lewisville has online service Sunday mornings on YouTube. The outdoor Labyrinth is open for walking every day from dawn to dusk. For more information, go to shallowfordpresbyterian.org or call 336-766-3178.
Jehovah Shammah Ministries, 403 Nelson St., Kernersville, will have Celebrate Recovery, a Christ based recovery program, from 7 to 9 p.m. Mondays. Dinner will be served and child care is available. For more information, call 336-988-8351 or 336-547-0251.
Winston-Salem Community of Mindful Living, Winston-Salem, has three online meditation sessions each week. The sessions are from 7 to 7:40 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and 6 to 7 p.m. Thursdays. The meditations are 25 minutes, either guided or unguided. There is an inspirational reading, and the sharing of experiences. For more information, go to mindfulwinston.org or email info@mindfulwinston.org.
Grief workshop
St. Paul United Methodist Church, Winston-Salem, will have GriefCare, a support group for persons experiencing grief due to the death of someone close to them, at 10 a.m. Feb. 13. The sessions feature Biblical teaching on grief and recovery topics. The sessions are designed to give encouragement and support. The sessions are free and self-contained. The topic will be "Lessons of Grief-Part 2." For more information about how to participate in this virtual GriefCare session, call 336-723-4531 before Feb. 13.
Drive-thru food donation
Konnoak Hills Moravian Church, 3401 Konnoak Drive, Winston-Salem, will continue its weekly drive-thru food collections for Sunnyside Ministry from 10 a.m. to noon Sunday. Place non-perishable food offerings in the back of your vehicle. Primary needs are canned vegetables, crackers, pasta, rice, cereal, dry/powdered milk and bread.
Fundraisers
Wentz Memorial United Church of Christ, 3435 Carver School Road, Winston-Salem, to prepare for its Centennial Anniversary, the church will have dinner plate sales from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Feb. 17. The sale will be held the first and third Wednesday of each month. The cost is $10 per plate. Proceeds from the plate sale will be used to help offset the expenses and costs of the anniversary celebration. Due to restrictions related to COVID-19, plates will be available drive-through or pick-up or in special situations as a delivery within a five-mile radius. Contact Reginald Gaither at 336-391-8586 to place orders or for more information, or contact Wentz Church at 336-722-0430.
