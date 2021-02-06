Religion calendar: Saturday, Feb. 6

New Philadelphia Moravian Church , Winston-Salem, will livestream its worship service at 10 a.m. Sunday at facebook.com/newphiladelphiamoravianchurch . You do not need a Facebook account to view the service. If you are unable to view the live stream, a recorded version is on the church’s YouTube page.

Rural Hall Christian Church , 280 Bethania-Rural Hall Road, Rural Hall, will hold the following in-person services on Sundays: The BLEND at 10 a.m. with Christian classes for all ages and congregational worship at 11 a.m. Youth ministries will continue at 6 p.m. Sundays, unless otherwise announced. For more information, go to RuralHallChurch.org and the church’s social media pages.

The Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, Winston-Salem, will livestream its Sunday service at 10:30 a.m. at https://uufws.org/virtual-worship-service. The Rev. Ed Brock will present, “Remembering the Life and Legacy of Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr.”, a remembrance of how this one man, with the help of millions of others, changed our society for the better. At 8:45 a.m., at the Forum, Kerry Eckhardt, a bird enthusiast, will discuss "Our Feathered Friends of Forsyth County: Who they are and how to find them," an overview of our local year-round birds, and our seasonal visitors. Learn what to look for. The Forum will be livestreamed at uufws.org/virtual-forum. For more information, go to uufws.org.