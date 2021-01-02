Religion Calendar, Saturday, Jan. 2

Olivet Moravian Church, 2205 Olivet Church Road, Winston-Salem, will have an outdoor drive-in worship service at 10 a.m. Sunday. You can stay in your vehicle.

Victory on the Frontline Church and Event Center, 4307 Welcome-Arcadia Road, Lexington, the victory@am service starts at 9 a.m. This praise and worship service is led by Tamara Koontz. Sunday school for all ages starts at 10 a.m. The “Just as I Am” casual and family service is at 7 p.m. Wednesday. It is led by Pastor Mike Duffield. For more information, call 336-577-2873 or email mktvfl@att.net.

Clemmons First Baptist Church, 3530 Clemmons Road, Clemmons, will have Sunday school at 10 a.m. Worship services will be at 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday in the sanctuary. The services will also be livestreamed on Facebook. For more information, call 336-766-6486 or visit cfbctoday.org.

Lewisville Baptist Church, 125 Lewisville-Clemmons Road, Lewisville, invites all to celebrate Jesus Christ in-person or online at 9:30 a.m. Sundays. Services will continue to be live streamed via lewisvillebaptist.com and the Lewisville Baptist Facebook page. There will be a midweek Bible study at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Everyone who enters needs to wear a mask and have their temperature taken. Seating is socially distanced.