Religion calendar: Saturday, Jan. 30

Rural Hall Christian Church , 280 Bethania-Rural Hall Road, Rural Hall, will hold the following in-person services on Sundays: The BLEND at 10 a.m. with Christian classes for all ages and congregational worship at 11 a.m. Youth ministries will continue at 6 p.m. Sundays, unless otherwise announced. For more information, go to RuralHallChurch.org and the church’s social media pages.

The Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, Winston-Salem, will livestream its Sunday service at 10:30 a.m. at https://uufws.org/virtual-worship-service. The Lasa Garcia-Sampson, the executive director of UU Forward Together, will explain the work her organization is doing for voting rights and will present the fable “Stone Soup” to help us see the importance of involving others in your quest. At 8:45 a.m., at the Forum, Robert Garcia, an executive with Trellis Supportive Care, will present “How to be Your Own Healthcare Advocate” and plan ahead for your own healthcare. The Forum will be livestreamed at uufws.org/virtual-forum. For more information, go to uufws.org.