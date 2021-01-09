Religion Calendar, Saturday, Jan. 9

Rural Hall Christian Church , 280 Bethania-Rural Hall Road, Rural Hall, will hold the following in-person services on Sundays: The BLEND at 10 a.m. with Christian classes for all ages and congregational worship at 11 a.m. Youth ministries will continue at 6 p.m. Sundays, unless otherwise announced. For more information, go to RuralHallChurch.org and the church’s social media pages.

The Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, Winston-Salem, will livestream its Sunday service at 10:30 a.m. at https://uufws.org/virtual-worship-service. The Rev. Ed Brock will begin the first of three discussions of his book on the Serenity Prayer which transcends the boundaries between religion, nonreligious groups and cultures. Of the three, Serenity, Courage and Wisdom, this session will focus primarily on Serenity. At 8:45, at the Forum, Nancy Letteri, the executive director and Ben Wilson, the president of Children of Vietnam, will talk about their organization, how it was formed and the work that they do for displaced children. The Forum will be livestreamed at https://uufws.org/virtual-forum. For more information, go to uufws.org.