Victory on the Frontline Church and Event Center, 4307 Welcome-Arcadia Road, Lexington, will have the victory@am contemporary music service led by the youth at 9 a.m., Sunday school at 10 a.m. and a traditional worship service with Pastor Michael Duffield at 11 a.m. The Wednesday evening “Just as I Am” casual and family service will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday. The first Cruise-In for Christ will be held at 6 p.m. July 25. For more information, call 336-577-2873 or email mktvfl@att.net.
Olivet Moravian Church, 2205 Olivet Church Road, Winston-Salem, will have an outdoor drive-in worship service at 9 a.m. Sunday. Bring a lawn chair and sit under the shade tree, but remember to social distance. Or, you can stay in your vehicle.
Konnoak Hills Moravian Church, 3401 Konnoak Drive, Winston-Salem, will continue its weekly drive-through food collections for Sunnyside Ministry from 10 a.m. to noon Sunday. Place non-perishable food offerings in the back of your vehicle. Primary needs are canned vegetables, crackers, pasta, rice, cereal, dry/powdered milk and bread.
Burkhead United Methodist Church, Winston-Salem, current services with the Rev. Julie O’Neal may be found on the church website, burkheadumc.org, and Facebook page. Devotionals may be found on the website under “Ministries.”.
Ardmore United Methodist Church, Winston-Salem, will livestream its 10 and 11:15 a.m. services Sunday at www.facebook.com/ArdmoreUnitedMethodistChurch. A Facebook account is not required to access the service. For more information, go to ardmoreumc.org or call 336-723-3695.
First Waughtown Baptist Church, Winston-Salem, will livestream its 10 a.m. service Sunday at www.facebook.com/FirstWaughtown and on its website, www.firstwaughtown.org, click on media. Pastor Dennis W. Bishop will preach on Luke 5.
Home Moravian Church, Winston-Salem, will livestream its 10 a.m. Sunday worship service. The stream begins at 9:45 at HomeMoravian.org/broadcast. The broadcast is also carried on the Home Moravian Church Facebook page and YouTube channel. Zoom opportunities include Godly Play for children at 9:30 Sunday, Sunday School for adults after worship, and other activities for children and adults during the week. For Zoom links and more information, email Margaret Norris, director of Christian education, at mnorris@homemoravian.org.
Wake Forest Baptist Church, Winston-Salem, will livestream its 10:30 a.m. service Sunday at www.facebook.com/wakeforestbaptist. A Facebook account is not required to access the page. Sunday will be Spanish Sunday. The sermon by Pastor Lia Scholl will be “Skillbuilding for the Apocalypse.” For more information, go to www.wakeforestbaptist.org.
Clemmons First Baptist Church, Clemmons, will have an online Sunday school class at 9:30 a.m. on its website, www.cfbctoday.org, and will livestream its 10:30 a.m. service Sunday at www.facebook.com/Clemmons-First-Baptist-Church. A Facebook account is not required to access the page. For more information, call 336-766-6486 or visit cfbctoday.org.
The Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, Winston-Salem, will livestream its Sunday worship service at 10:30 a.m. at https://uufws.org/virtual-Sunday-Service. The Rev. Valerie Freedman, from First Universalist Church in Southold, New York will give a sermon titled “Three Gates.” The service will celebrate the acts of courage we take when we endeavor to communicate well with one another and treat communication as a spiritual practice. At 8:45 a.m. Sunday the Forum will feature Norma Jean Wilkes, the daughter of inventor Donald Wilkes, will describe her father’s creative process and its impact on her creativity. It will be livestreamed at https://uufws.org/virtual-forum.
Ardmore Baptist Church, Winston-Salem, will have online services Sunday at 8:15 a.m. on YouTube and 10:45 a.m. at www.facebook.com/ArdmoreBaptistChurch. Pastor Tyler Tankersley will continue his sermon series on Galatians with “A Handmaid’s Tale.” Midweek Prayer & Music Meditation will be posted on Facebook at noon each Wednesday. Bible study classes and other study and ministry options are available online throughout the week. A Facebook account is not required to access the page. For more information, go to www.ardmorebaptist.org.
Meadowview Baptist Church, 105 Nathan Ave., Winston-Salem, services each week are livestreamed at www.facebook.com/meadowviewbaptist. The service times are 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday, and 7:15 p.m. Wednesday. A Facebook account is not required to access the video. Simply scroll down for the livestream. Services can also be viewed on the Facebook page at any time. The church is also open for those who wish to attend with social distancing. For more information, call Pastor Robert Hutchens at 336-782-3747.
St. Paul United Methodist Church, Winston-Salem, will livestream its 11 a.m. worship service Sunday at www.facebook.com/stpaulumcws/live. Facebook does not require an account for access to the page. Additional information regarding prayer service and Bible study may be found on the church’s website at www.stpaulumcws.org or by calling the church at 336-723-4531.
Winston-Salem Community of Mindful Living, Winston-Salem, has three online meditation sessions each week. The sessions are from 7 to 7:40 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and 6 to 7 p.m. Thursdays. The meditations are 25 minutes, either guided or unguided. There is an inspirational reading, and the sharing of experiences. For more information, go to mindfulwinston.org or email info@mindfulwinston.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.