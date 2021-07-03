Religion calendar: Saturday, July 3

Services
Ardmore Baptist Church, 501 Miller St., Winston-Salem, will have worship services at 8:15 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday. The Rev. Paul Mullen will preach a message titled “An Upside Down Gospel.” The 10:45 service will be livestreamed on YouTube and Facebook. Masks are optional for adults in both services and in the common areas of the building, but are required for indoor gatherings of children under 12 and adults working with them. For more information, go to www.ardmorebaptist.org or call 336-725-8767.
Green Street United Methodist Church, 639 S. Green St., Winston-Salem, will have an in-person service at 8:45 a.m. Sunday. The 11 a.m. worship service will continue to be live streamed on Facebook and YouTube. Masks and social distancing will be in effect in the sanctuary. You are invited to participate in summer programming, including Come to the Table outdoor intergenerational gatherings, online Wednesday night Anti-Racism Front & Center programs, book club, and young adult programming. For more information, go to www.greenstreetumc.org.
Lewisville United Methodist Church, 6290 Shallowford Road, Lewisville, will worship at 9 a.m. indoors beginning Sunday. Sunday school is at 10 a.m. and traditional worship is held in the sanctuary at 11 each Sunday. Masks are encouraged for vaccinated persons but not required. For more information, go to lewisvilleumc.org.
Mount Tabor United Methodist Church, 3543 Robinhood Road, Winston-Salem, offers a traditional worship service, 9 a.m. Sunday, and two contemporary worship services, 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday. Beginning June 6, all services will be open to in-person worship with only the 9 a.m. traditional and 11 a.m. “Ignite” contemporary service continuing to be web-accessible via online streaming at youtube.com/MountTaborUMCVideoStreaming. People who are not fully vaccinated, immune-compromised, uncomfortable without a mask, or families with children are encouraged to wear a mask and maintain physical distancing. Congregants may participate in worship through singing and spoken word. Events and gatherings involving children and youth still require the wearing of masks following CDC guidance for schools. For more information, go to www.mttaborumc.org or call 336-765-5561.
Victory on the Frontline Church and Event Center, 4307 Welcome-Arcadia Road, Lexington, will have the victory@am service at 9 a.m. Sunday. This Praise & Worship Service is led by Tamara Koontz. Sunday school for all ages starts at 10 a.m. The worship service with Pastor Michael Duffield begins at 11 a.m. Gospel music is performed by Lonnie Maines, Nancy Bullard and the Victory Singers. Wednesday evening, choir practice and fellowship will begin at 6 p.m. The “Just As I Am” casual and family service is at 7 p.m. with Pastor Lonnie Maines. For more information, email mktvfl@att.net or call 336-577-2873.
Winston-Salem Friends Meeting, a Quaker church, meets at Fairview Moravian Church, 6550 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem. Sunday morning live services begin with Unprogrammed (silent) Worship at 9:15, First-Day (Sunday) school for adults at 9:30, and Meeting for Worship at 10:30. David Teague will bring the message Sunday. We are a community of seekers who meet together to worship God; we seek to express our faith through action, focusing on peace and social justice; we seek to find the Light of God in ourselves and in others; we seek to treat all persons with equality and integrity. For more information, email cmcpher368@aol.com.
New Philadelphia Moravian Church, Winston-Salem, will meet in person and live stream its worship service at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. The live stream is at facebook.com/newphiladelphiamoravianchurch. You do not need a Facebook account to view the service. If you are unable to view the live stream, a recorded version is on the church’s YouTube page.
Lewisville Baptist Church, 125 Lewisville-Clemmons Road, Lewisville, invites all to celebrate Jesus Christ in-person or online at 9:30 a.m. Sundays. Services will continue to be live streamed via lewisvillebaptist.com and the Lewisville Baptist Facebook page. There will be a midweek Bible study at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Everyone who enters needs to wear a mask and have their temperature taken. Seating is socially distanced.
Burkhead United Methodist Church, 5250 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, will have worship at 10 a.m. Sunday. The Rev. Julie O’Neal will lead the service. It will be in-person or live streamed on Facebook or on the website burkheadumc.org. The Order of Worship can be found on the Facebook page.
Olivet Moravian Church, 2205 Olivet Church Road, Winston-Salem, will have an inside worship service at 10 a.m. Sunday. For more information, call the church office at 336-924-8063.
Ardmore United Methodist Church, 630 S. Hawthorne Road, Winston-Salem, will have in-person worship at the 10 a.m. traditional and 11:15 a.m. contemporary services Sunday. Both services will continue to be livestreamed at youtube.com/ArdmoreUnitedMethodistChurch. For more information, go to ardmoreumc.org or call 336-723-3695.
Clemmons First Baptist Church, 3530 Clemmons Road, Clemmons, will have Sunday school at 10 a.m. and an in-person worship service at 11 a.m. Sunday. The service will also be livestreamed on Facebook and YouTube. The Rev. Wade Arnold’s sermon will be “An Audience of One: Fasting.” For more information, call 336-766-6486 or visit cfbctoday.org.
Konnoak Hills Moravian Church, 3401 Konnoak Drive, Winston-Salem, will have a worship service at 10 a.m. Sunday. Christian Education will be at 11:15. There will be a drive-thru food offering for Sunnyside Ministry from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. each Sunday. For more information, call 336-788-9321.
Home Moravian Church, 529 S. Church St., Winston-Salem, will have in-person worship at 10 a.m. Sundays. Live streaming begins at 9:35 a.m. at HomeMoravian.org/broadcast. The broadcast is also available on the Home Moravian Church Facebook page and YouTube channel. There are Zoom and in-person activities including Sunday school for adults after worship and other activities during the week for children and adults. For more information and Zoom links, email Margaret Norris, the director of Christian education, at mnorris@homemoravian.org.
First Waughtown Baptist Church, Winston-Salem, will live stream its service at 10 a.m. Sunday at www.facebook.com/FirstWaughtown, on Youtube, search for First Waughtown Baptist, and on its website, www.firstwaughtown.org. Senior Pastor Dennis W. Bishop will deliver the Communion message and lead worshippers in partaking of the Lord’s Supper. Everyone is encouraged to have their elements prepared to take part.
Kingswood United Methodist Church, 6840 University Parkway, Rural Hall, will have worship at 10 a.m. Sunday in the sanctuary. The Rev. Bruce Updyke will lead the services which include live music. Social distancing will be observed. People not fully vaccinated are encouraged to wear a mask. The service will also be on Kingswood’s Facebook page. For more information, email bruceupdyke@yahoo.com or call 336-924-5437.
Rural Hall Christian Church, 280 Bethania-Rural Hall Road, Rural Hall, will hold the following in-person services on Sundays: The BLEND at 10 a.m. with Christian classes for all ages and congregational worship at 11 a.m. Youth ministries will continue at 6 p.m. Sundays, unless otherwise announced. For more information, go to RuralHallChurch.org and the church’s social media pages.
The Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 4055 Robinhood Road, Winston-Salem, will be in-person for its service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. It will also live stream the service at uufws.org/virtual-worship-service. The Rev. Ed Brock will present “Looking Back, Looking Ahead.” The sermon is a reflection on what the congregation has experienced over the last year and some thoughts about where it may be headed in the years ahead. The Forum at 8:45 a.m. will be livestreamed at uufws.org/virtual-forum. Don Kauz and Carol Ziel will discuss the “Cross Country Road trip during COVID 2021” Zeil retired Jan. 29, 2021, and they took off on their cross country road trip on Feb. 3. For more information, go to www.uufws.org.
Vessels of Honor Church Ministries, Winston-Salem, will live stream its 10:30 a.m. worship service Sunday at www.facebook-claracremedy-pastor. There will be prayer at 10 a.m., call 336-624-9351 and leave a request. A Facebook account is not required to access the page. For more information, call 336-624-9351.
Wake Forest Baptist Church, Winston-Salem, the service will be live streamed at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at www.facebook.com/wakeforestbaptist. Pastor Lia Scholl is preaching a sermon series called “The Gospel According to Ted Lasso,” based on a television show called Ted Lasso. This week’s sermon is titled “I Forgive You.” For more information, go to www.wakeforestbaptist.org.
Faith and Family Baptist Church, 105 Nathan Ave., Winston-Salem, invites you to join them during the month of June as they celebrate 70 years of preaching the Gospel of Jesus Christ. The church was started as Meadowview Baptist Church on June 19, 1951. Sunday worship services are at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday school is at 9:45 a.m. and mid-week service is at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday. In addition to services in the sanctuary, the services can be heard in their parking lot on 87.7 FM for those who prefer to remain in their vehicle. The church also live streams all services at www.facebook.com/faithandfamilybaptist. A Facebook account is not required to access the video, scroll down for the live stream. Archive services are available there if you are unable to watch live. For more information, contact Pastor Robert Hutchens at 336-782-3747.
Liberty Baptist Church, 1548 Old Hollow Road, Winston-Salem, is open for all services and also broadcasts all services on Facebook Live on Pastor Gary Styers’ Facebook page. Masks, gloves and hand sanitizer are provided. The entire facility is sanitized each week. For more information, go to www.libertybaptistnc.org.
St. Andrews Presbyterian Church, 357 Old Hollow Road, Winston-Salem, will have a worship service at 11 a.m. Sunday with Pastor Emily Schlaman Larsen in the sanctuary or in your car (tune to 88.7 FM). Masks are optional but recommended for unvaccinated people. Weekly sermons are available on YouTube for those who prefer to join worship remotely. Search for: St. Andrews Presbyterian Church Winston Salem NC. For more information, go to www.standrewsnc.org.
The Centenary Church of Clemmons, 5280 Hampton Road, Clemmons, will have in-person worship at 11 a.m. Sunday. In this worship format, everyone is asked to abide by COVID-19 safety protocols, wear masks, physical distance and temperature checks taken upon entrance. Masks are available. For those seeking a virtual worship experience, go to Facebook and search “Centenary United Methodist Church of Clemmons” for the live stream at 11 a.m. Sunday. For more information, call the church at 336-766-5987.
St. Paul United Methodist Church, Winston-Salem, will livestream its 11 a.m. worship service Sunday at www.facebook.com/stpaulumcws/live. Facebook does not require an account for access to the page. Additional information regarding prayer services and Bible study may be found on the church’s website at www.stpaulumcws.org or by calling the church at 336-723-4531.
Shallowford Presbyterian Church, 1200 Lewisville Clemmons Road, Lewisville, will be worshipping in person and on live stream at 10:30 each Sunday morning on YouTube. The outdoor Labyrinth is open for walking every day from dawn to dusk. For more information, go to shallowfordpresbyterian.org or call 336-766-3178.
Jehovah Shammah Ministries, 403 Nelson St., Kernersville, will have Celebrate Recovery, a Christ based recovery program, from 7 to 9 p.m. Mondays. Dinner will be served and child care is available. For more information, call 336-988-8351 or 336-547-0251.
Winston-Salem Community of Mindful Living, Winston-Salem, has three online meditation sessions each week. The sessions are from 7 to 7:40 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and 6 to 7 p.m. Thursdays. The meditations are 25 minutes, either guided or unguided. There is an inspirational reading, and the sharing of experiences. For more information, go to mindfulwinston.org or email info@mindfulwinston.org.
Activities
Anniversary of the Thanksgiving for Peace, Salem Square, Winston-Salem, 8:30 a.m. Sunday. The service was celebrated by Moravians in Salem on July 4, 1783. The 1783 service of worship is recognized as the nation’s first July 4 celebration. This year’s gathering in Salem Square will include music, historical remarks, a reading of the Declaration of Independence, and prayers for peace in our nation and around the world.
Fundraisers
Wentz Memorial United Church of Christ, 3435 Carver School Road, Winston-Salem, to prepare for its Centennial Anniversary, the church will have dinner plate sales from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. July 7. The sale will be held the first and third Wednesday of each month. The cost is $10 per plate. Proceeds from the plate sale will be used to help offset the expenses and costs of the anniversary celebration. Due to restrictions related to COVID-19, plates will be available drive-through or pick-up or in special situations as a delivery within a 5-mile radius. Contact Reginald Gaither at 336-391-8586 to place orders or for more information, or contact Wentz Church at 336-722-0430.
Vacation Bible School
New Friendship Baptist Church, 4258 Old Lexington Road, Winston-Salem, will have Vacation Bible School from 6 to 8:30 p.m. July 11 through July 14. The theme is “Concrete and Cranes” and is for Pre-K through the sixth grade. An evening meal will be provided for the students and workers. For more information contact Austin at zonk117@gmail.com or call the church office at 336-788-3112.
Higher Ground Baptist Church, 163 Gene Hege Road, Lexington, NC (Churchland/Tyro area) will have Vacation Bible School, from 6:15 to 8:30 p.m. July 18 through July 22. Registration will begin at 5:30 p.m. with a meal for all children. The theme will be “Big Fish Bay/Hooked On God’s Mercy.” Children ages 3 (potty trained) through 18 are welcome. There will be Bible lessons, songs, puppet skits, games and other activities.