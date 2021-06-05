Religion calendar: Saturday, June 5

Services
Ardmore Baptist Church, 501 Miller St., Winston-Salem, will have worship services at 8:15 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday. Pastor Tyler Tankersley will begin a sermon series on David with a message titled “Just Like Everybody Else.” Registration is no longer required for in-person services. Masks are required for the 10:45 service and common areas of the building. Masks are optional at the 8:15 service. The 10:45 service will be livestreamed on YouTube and Facebook. For more information, go to www.ardmorebaptist.org or call 336-725-8767.
Mount Tabor United Methodist Church, 3543 Robinhood Road, Winston-Salem, offers a traditional worship service, 9 a.m. Sunday, and two contemporary worship services, 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday. Beginning June 6, all services will be open to in-person worship with only the 9 a.m. traditional and 11 a.m. “Ignite” contemporary service continuing to be web-accessible via online streaming at youtube.com/MountTaborUMCVideoStreaming. People who are not fully vaccinated, immune-compromised, uncomfortable without a mask, or families with children are encouraged to wear a mask and maintain physical distancing. Congregants may participate in worship through singing and spoken word. Events and gatherings involving children and youth still require the wearing of masks following CDC guidance for schools. For more information, go to www.mttaborumc.org or call 336-765-5561.
Victory on the Frontline Church and Event Center, 4307 Welcome-Arcadia Road, Lexington, will have the “victory@am” service at 9 a.m. Sunday. This Praise & Worship Service is led by Tamara Koontz. Sunday school for all ages start at 10 a.m. The worship service with Pastor Michael Duffield begins at 11 a.m. Gospel music is performed by Lonnie Maines, Nancy Bullard and the Victory Singers. Choir practice and fellowship is at 6 p.m. Wednesday. The “Just as I Am” casual and family service, with Pastor Mike Duffield, starts at 7 p.m. For more information, email mktvfl@att.net or call 336-577-2873.
Winston-Salem Friends Meeting, a Quaker church, meets at Fairview Moravian Church, 6550 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem. Sunday morning live services begin with Unprogrammed (silent) Worship at 9:15, First-Day (Sunday) School for adults at 9:30, and Meeting for Worship at 10:30. Amy Rio will bring the message Sunday. We are a community of seekers who meet together to worship God; we seek to express our faith through action, focusing on peace and social justice; we seek to find the Light of God in ourselves and in others; we seek to treat all persons with equality and integrity. For more information, e-mail cmcpher368@aol.com.
Burkhead United Methodist Church, 5250 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, will have worship at 10 a.m. Sunday. The Rev. Julie O’Neal will lead the service. It will be in-person or live streamed on Facebook or on the website burkheadumc.org. The Order of Worship can be found on the Facebook page.
Olivet Moravian Church, 2205 Olivet Church Road, Winston-Salem, will have an inside worship service at 10 a.m. Sunday. For more information, call the church office at 336-924-8063.
Ardmore United Methodist Church, 630 S. Hawthorne Road, Winston-Salem, will return to in-person worship at the 10 a.m. traditional and 11:15 a.m. contemporary services Sunday. Both services will continue to be livestreamed at youtube.com/ArdmoreUnitedMethodistChurch. For more information, go to ardmoreumc.org or call 336-723-3695.
Clemmons First Baptist Church, 3530 Clemmons Road, Clemmons, will have Sunday school at 10 a.m. and an in-person worship service at 11 a.m. Sunday. The service will also be livestreamed on Facebook and YouTube. The Rev. Wade Arnold’s sermon will be “One-Eyed Gummers.” For more information, call 336-766-6486 or visit cfbctoday.org.
Lewisville Baptist Church, 125 Lewisville-Clemmons Road, Lewisville, invites all to celebrate Jesus Christ in-person or online at 9:30 a.m. Sundays. Services will continue to be live streamed via lewisvillebaptist.com and the Lewisville Baptist Facebook page. There will be a midweek Bible study at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Everyone who enters needs to wear a mask and have their temperature taken. Seating is socially distanced.
Konnoak Hills Moravian Church, 3401 Konnoak Drive, Winston-Salem, will return to worship at 10 a.m. Sunday. Pandemic precautions will be in place. Christian Education will be at 11:15, with a drive-thru food offering for Sunnyside Ministry now received from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. each Sunday. The congregation thanks the community for donating 25,000 pounds of food over the last 14 months.
Home Moravian Church, Winston-Salem, will live stream its 10 a.m. Sunday worship service. The stream begins at 9:45 at HomeMoravian.org/broadcast. The broadcast is also carried on the Home Moravian Church Facebook page and YouTube channel. Zoom opportunities include Godly Play for children at 9:30 Sunday, Sunday School for adults after worship, and other activities for children and adults during the week. For Zoom links and more information, email Margaret Norris, director of Christian education, at mnorris@homemoravian.org.
First Waughtown Baptist Church, Winston-Salem, will live stream its service at 10 a.m. Sunday at www.facebook.com/FirstWaughtown and on its website, www.firstwaughtown.org, click on the virtual messages link on the homepage. Senior Pastor Dennis W. Bishop will continue his sermon series, The Vivid Covenant (scripture reference Luke 22:20), and lead worshippers in partaking of the Lord’s Supper. Everyone is encouraged to have their elements prepared to take part.
New Philadelphia Moravian Church, Winston-Salem, will live stream its worship service at 10 a.m. Sunday at facebook.com/newphiladelphiamoravianchurch. You do not need a Facebook account to view the service. If you are unable to view the live stream, a recorded version is on the church’s YouTube page.
Kingswood United Methodist Church, 6840 University Parkway, Rural Hall, will have a sit in your car worship service from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Sunday in the church’s rear parking lot. Worshipers can hear the parking lot service from outside speakers and on their car radio at FM 88.1. It is also available on Kingswood’s Facebook page. At 11 a.m. Sunday there will be an indoor service in the sanctuary. All safety protocols will be observed. Masks must be worn. The Rev. Bruce Updyke will lead the services which include live music. For more information email: bruceupdyke@yahoo.com or call 336-924-5437.
Rural Hall Christian Church, 280 Bethania-Rural Hall Road, Rural Hall, will hold the following in-person services on Sundays: The BLEND at 10 a.m. with Christian classes for all ages and congregational worship at 11 a.m. Youth ministries will continue at 6 p.m. Sundays, unless otherwise announced. For more information, go to RuralHallChurch.org and the church’s social media pages.
The Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, Winston-Salem, will livestream its Sunday service at 10:30 a.m. at uufws.org/virtual-worship-service. This Sunday, we will honor Pam Lepley for 20 years of service to the Fellowship as director of religious education. Ann Zimmerman, LaTonya Richardson, April/Noah/Rowan Washburn, and Paul Kaliser will give personal testimonials honoring Lepley. Dustin Wilkes-Kim will provide special music. The Forum at 8:45 a.m. will be livestreamed at uufws.org/virtual-forum. Karen E. Woodward MFA, of Austin, Texas, describes her evolution and journey over 20 years as a professional artist and instructor in her presentation, “How Art Really Works: Skilled creation of whimsical objects that visualize a mental state.” For more information, go to www.uufws.org.
Vessels of Honor Church Ministries, Winston-Salem, will livestream its 10:30 a.m. worship service Sunday at www.facebook-claracremedy-pastor. There will be prayer at 10 a.m., call 336-624-9351 and leave a request. A Facebook account is not required to access the page. For more information, call 336-624-9351.
Wake Forest Baptist Church, Winston-Salem, the service will be live streamed at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at www.facebook.com/wakeforestbaptist. For more information, go to www.wakeforestbaptist.org.
Faith and Family Baptist Church, 105 Nathan Ave., Winston-Salem, invites you to join them during the month of June as they celebrate 70 years of preaching the Gospel of Jesus Christ. The church was started as Meadowview Baptist Church on June 19th, 1951. Sunday worship services are at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday school is at 9:45 a.m. and mid-week service is at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday. In addition to services in the sanctuary, the services can be heard in their parking lot on 87.7 FM for those who prefer to remain in their vehicle. The church also live streams all services at www.facebook.com/faithandfamilybaptist. A Facebook account is not required to access the video, scroll down for the live stream. Archive services are available there if you are unable to watch live. For more information, contact Pastor Robert Hutchens at 336-782-3747.
Liberty Baptist Church, 1548 Old Hollow Road, Winston-Salem, is open for all services and also broadcasts all services on Facebook Live on Pastor Gary Styers’ Facebook page. Masks, gloves and hand sanitizer are provided. The entire facility is sanitized each week. For more information, go to www.libertybaptistnc.org.
St. Andrews Presbyterian Church, 357 Old Hollow Road, Winston-Salem, will have a worship service at 11 a.m. Sunday with Pastor Emily Schlaman Larsen in the sanctuary or in your car (tune to 88.7 FM). We welcome the return of congregational singing to our worship service. Masks are optional but recommended for unvaccinated people. The nursery will reopen June 13. Weekly sermons are available on YouTube for those who prefer to join worship remotely. Search for: St. Andrews Presbyterian Church Winston Salem NC. For more information, go to www.standrewsnc.org.
The Centenary Church of Clemmons, 5280 Hampton Road, Clemmons, will have in-person worship at 11 a.m. Sunday. In this worship format, everyone is asked to abide by COVID-19 safety protocols, wear masks, physical distance, and temperature checks taken upon entrance. Masks are available. For those seeking a virtual worship experience, go to Facebook and search “Centenary United Methodist Church of Clemmons” for the live stream at 11 a.m. Sunday. For more information, call the church at 336-766-5987.
Green Street United Methodist Church, 639 S. Green St., Winston-Salem, invites you to join online worship services at 11 a.m. Sundays. The service is available on Facebook and YouTube. It is a celebration of the diversity of the human family. The service features weekly children’s sermons with Robbie the Puppet and thought-provoking messages from Pastor Sarah Howell-Miller and other clergy and staff. For more information, go to www.greenstreetumc.org.
St. Paul United Methodist Church, Winston-Salem, will livestream its 11 a.m. worship service Sunday at www.facebook.com/stpaulumcws/live. Facebook does not require an account for access to the page. Additional information regarding prayer services and Bible study may be found on the church’s website at www.stpaulumcws.org or by calling the church at 336-723-4531.
Shallowford Presbyterian Church, 1200 Lewisville Clemmons Road, Lewisville, will be worshipping in person and on live stream at 10:30 each Sunday morning on YouTube. The outdoor Labyrinth is open for walking every day from dawn to dusk. For more information, go to shallowfordpresbyterian.org or call 336-766-3178.
Jehovah Shammah Ministries, 403 Nelson St., Kernersville, will have Celebrate Recovery, a Christ based recovery program, from 7 to 9 p.m. Mondays. Dinner will be served and child care is available. For more information, call 336-988-8351 or 336-547-0251.
Winston-Salem Community of Mindful Living, Winston-Salem, has three online meditation sessions each week. The sessions are from 7 to 7:40 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and 6 to 7 p.m. Thursdays. The meditations are 25 minutes, either guided or unguided. There is an inspirational reading, and the sharing of experiences. For more information, go to mindfulwinston.org or email info@mindfulwinston.org.
Activities
Trinity United Methodist Church, 3819 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem, will have Messy Church from 6 to7 p.m. Wednesdays, beginning June 16 through July 28. There will be dinner and activities for the whole family. Message the church if attending.
Fundraisers
Wentz Memorial United Church of Christ, 3435 Carver School Road, Winston-Salem, to prepare for its Centennial Anniversary, the church will have dinner plate sales from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. June 16. The sale will be held the first and third Wednesday of each month. The cost is $10 per plate. Proceeds from the plate sale will be used to help offset the expenses and costs of the anniversary celebration. Due to restrictions related to COVID-19, plates will be available drive-through or pick-up or in special situations as a delivery within a five-mile. radius. Contact Reginald Gaither at 336-391-8586 to place orders or for more information, or contact Wentz Church at 336-722-0430.