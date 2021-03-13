Religion calendar: Saturday, March 13

New Philadelphia Moravian Church, Winston-Salem, will livestream its worship service at 10 a.m. Sunday at facebook.com/newphiladelphiamoravianchurch. You do not need a Facebook account to view the service. If you are unable to view the live stream, a recorded version is on the church’s YouTube page.

Kingswood United Methodist Church, 6840 University Parkway, Rural Hall, will have a sit in your car worship service from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Sunday in the church’s rear parking lot. Worshipers can hear the parking lot service from outside speakers and on their car radio at FM 88.1. It is also available on Kingswood’s Facebook page. The Rev. Bruce Updyke leads the services which include live music. For more information email: bruceupdyke@yahoo.com or call 336-924-5437.

Rural Hall Christian Church, 280 Bethania-Rural Hall Road, Rural Hall, will hold the following in-person services on Sundays: The BLEND at 10 a.m. with Christian classes for all ages and congregational worship at 11 a.m. Youth ministries will continue at 6 p.m. Sundays, unless otherwise announced. For more information, go to RuralHallChurch.org and the church’s social media pages.