Religion calendar: Saturday, March 27

Services

Mount Tabor United Methodist Church , 3543 Robinhood Road, Winston-Salem, offers a traditional worship service, 9 a.m. Sunday, and two contemporary worship services, 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday, via web-accessible streaming at youtube.com/MountTaborUMCVideoStreaming . All services are offered on the Facebook page “Mount Tabor United Methodist Church.” Additionally each Sunday, the 9 a.m. traditional worship in the sanctuary and the 11 a.m. contemporary worship “Ignite” in the worship center, are available for in-person worship in the church’s worship center. Physical distancing, mask protocol and contact tracing guidelines are observed. For more information, go to www.mttaborumc.org or call 336-765-5561.

Ardmore Baptist Church, 501 Miller St., Winston-Salem, will observe the Palm Sunday with an online worship service at 10:45 a.m. on YouTube or Facebook or in-person for people who registered to attend. Pastor Tyler Tankersley will preach a sermon titled “Into Your Hands I Commit My Spirit.” A Maundy Thursday service including scripture, readings, communion and music by the adult choir will be live-streamed at 7 p.m. on April 1. A weekly devotional/worship time, “Hymns for the Soul,” is available online at 10 a.m. Wednesdays. All services are available on YouTube or Facebook. An in-person worship service at 10:45 a.m. will be offered, as well as live streamed online. Registration to attend is required and is available on the website or by calling the church office. For more information or to register, go to www.ardmorebaptist.org or call 336-725-8767.