Religion calendar: Saturday, March 27

Services
Mount Tabor United Methodist Church, 3543 Robinhood Road, Winston-Salem, offers a traditional worship service, 9 a.m. Sunday, and two contemporary worship services, 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday, via web-accessible streaming at youtube.com/MountTaborUMCVideoStreaming. All services are offered on the Facebook page “Mount Tabor United Methodist Church.” Additionally each Sunday, the 9 a.m. traditional worship in the sanctuary and the 11 a.m. contemporary worship “Ignite” in the worship center, are available for in-person worship in the church’s worship center. Physical distancing, mask protocol and contact tracing guidelines are observed. For more information, go to www.mttaborumc.org or call 336-765-5561.
Ardmore Baptist Church, 501 Miller St., Winston-Salem, will observe the Palm Sunday with an online worship service at 10:45 a.m. on YouTube or Facebook or in-person for people who registered to attend. Pastor Tyler Tankersley will preach a sermon titled “Into Your Hands I Commit My Spirit.” A Maundy Thursday service including scripture, readings, communion and music by the adult choir will be live-streamed at 7 p.m. on April 1. A weekly devotional/worship time, “Hymns for the Soul,” is available online at 10 a.m. Wednesdays. All services are available on YouTube or Facebook. An in-person worship service at 10:45 a.m. will be offered, as well as live streamed online. Registration to attend is required and is available on the website or by calling the church office. For more information or to register, go to www.ardmorebaptist.org or call 336-725-8767.
Olivet Moravian Church, 2205 Olivet Church Road, Winston-Salem, will have an outdoor drive-in worship service at 10 a.m. Sunday. You can stay in your vehicle.
Victory on the Frontline Church and Event Center, 4307 Welcome-Arcadia Road, Lexington, the victory@am service starts at 9 a.m. This praise and worship service is led by Tamara Koontz. Sunday school for all ages starts at 10 a.m. The worship service with Pastor Michael Duffield begins at 11 a.m. Gospel Music is performed by Lonnie Maines, Nancy Bullard, and the Victory Singers. Sunday at 1 p.m. the visitation and funeral service for Faye Maines will be held. The victory@pm service is at 5:30 p.m. Sunday and is led by Brother Paul Shafit. Music is performed by the Victory Singers. The “Just As I Am” Casual & Family Service is at 7 p.m. Wednesday. For more information, call 336-577-2873 or email mktvfl@att.net.
Clemmons First Baptist Church, 3530 Clemmons Road, Clemmons, will have Sunday school at 10 a.m. and an in-person worship service at 11 a.m. Sunday. The service will also be livestreamed on Facebook. The Rev. Wade Arnold’s sermon will be “What is Jesus? I am the True Vine.” For more information, call 336-766-6486 or visit cfbctoday.org.
Lewisville Baptist Church, 125 Lewisville-Clemmons Road, Lewisville, invites all to celebrate Jesus Christ in-person or online at 9:30 a.m. Sundays. Services will continue to be live streamed via lewisvillebaptist.com and the Lewisville Baptist Facebook page. There will be a midweek Bible study at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Everyone who enters needs to wear a mask and have their temperature taken. Seating is socially distanced.
Home Moravian Church, Winston-Salem, will livestream its 10 a.m. Sunday worship service. The stream begins at 9:45 at HomeMoravian.org/broadcast. The broadcast is also carried on the Home Moravian Church Facebook page and YouTube channel. Zoom opportunities include Godly Play for children at 9:30 Sunday, Sunday School for adults after worship, and other activities for children and adults during the week. For Zoom links and more information, email Margaret Norris, director of Christian education, at mnorris@homemoravian.org.
Burkhead United Methodist Church, 5250 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, will worship in the fellowship hall at 10 a.m. Sunday with the Rev. Julie O’Neal. Wear a mask. If you can’t join in person, the service will be live streamed on Facebook at burkheadumc.org or check out the website under Pastor’s Message.
Ardmore United Methodist Church, Winston-Salem, will livestream its 10 and 11:15 a.m. services Sunday at youtube.com/ArdmoreUnitedMethodistChurch. For more information, go to ardmoreumc.org or call 336-723-3695.
First Waughtown Baptist Church, Winston-Salem, will livestream its service at 10 a.m. Sunday at www.facebook.com/FirstWaughtown and on its website, www.firstwaughtown.org, click on the virtual messages link on the homepage. Senior Pastor Dennis Bishop will deliver the Palm Sunday sermon, continuing the series “How to Survive a Storm.”
New Philadelphia Moravian Church, Winston-Salem, will livestream its worship service at 10 a.m. Sunday at facebook.com/newphiladelphiamoravianchurch. You do not need a Facebook account to view the service. If you are unable to view the live stream, a recorded version is on the church’s YouTube page.
Kingswood United Methodist Church, 6840 University Parkway, Rural Hall, will have a sit in your car worship service from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Sunday in the church’s rear parking lot. Worshipers can hear the parking lot service from outside speakers and on their car radio at FM 88.1. It is also available on Kingswood’s Facebook page. The Rev. Bruce Updyke leads the services which include live music. For more information email: bruceupdyke@yahoo.com or call 336-924-5437.
Rural Hall Christian Church, 280 Bethania-Rural Hall Road, Rural Hall, will hold the following in-person services on Sundays: The BLEND at 10 a.m. with Christian classes for all ages and congregational worship at 11 a.m. Youth ministries will continue at 6 p.m. Sundays, unless otherwise announced. For more information, go to RuralHallChurch.org and the church’s social media pages.
The Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, Winston-Salem, will livestream its Sunday service at 10:30 a.m. Gloria Fitzgibbon will present “Fairy Tales are for Grownups.” Like dreams, fairy tales bring unconscious desires, fears and anxieties into awareness. They reveal unconscious assumptions about power, transgression, vulnerability and self-defense. The livestream will be at uufws.org/virtual-worship-service. The Forum at 8:45 a.m. will be livestreamed at uufws.org/virtual-forum. Barrie Howard will present, “The Bob Ross Painting System. Let’s see it without Bob Ross.” For more information, go to uufws.org.
Vessels of Honor Church Ministries, Winston-Salem, will livestream its 10:30 a.m. worship service Sunday at www.facebook-claracremedy-pastor. There will be prayer at 10 a.m., call 336-624-9351 and leave a request. A Facebook account is not required to access the page. For more information, call 336-624-9351.
Wake Forest Baptist Church, Winston-Salem, the service will be livestreamed at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at www.facebook.com/wakeforestbaptist. Pastor Lia Scholl’s sermon will be “Reinforce Agency," which means people’s ability to make free, independent and unfettered actions and choices. For more information, go to www.wakeforestbaptist.org.
Faith and Family Baptist Church, formerly Meadowview Baptist, located at 105 Nathan Ave., Winston-Salem will have services at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sundays and 7:15 p.m. Wednesday. The church sanctuary is open for those who wish to attend in person with social distancing. The live services can also be heard on 87.7 FM in the parking lot for those who prefer to remain in their vehicle. The church also live streams all services at www.facebook.com/faithandfamilybaptist. A Facebook account is not required to access the video, scroll down for the livestream. Archive services are available there if you are unable to watch live. For more information, call Pastor Robert Hutchens at 336-782-3747.
Liberty Baptist Church, 1548 Old Hollow Road, Winston-Salem, is open for all services and also broadcasts all services on Facebook Live over Pastor Gary Styers Facebook page. Masks, gloves and hand sanitizer are provided. The entire facility is sanitized each week. For more information, go to www.libertybaptistnc.org.
St. Andrews Presbyterian Church, 357 Old Hollow Road, Winston Salem, will have an in-car worship service at 11 a.m. Sunday. Pastor Emily Schlaman Larsen will lead the service. Worship will take place in the parking lot off of Phelps Circle. Once you are in the parking lot, tune into radio St. Andrews at 88.7 FM. There will also be an in-car service at 6:30 p.m. Thursday for Maundy Thursday and at 6:30 p.m. Friday for Good Friday. Weekly sermons are available on YouTube for those who prefer to join worship remotely. Search for: St. Andrews Presbyterian Church Winston Salem NC. For more information, go to www.standrewsnc.org.
Centenary United Methodist Church of Clemmons, 5280 Hampton Road, Clemmons. The service, at 11 a.m., will be conducted using a “drive-in church” format. In this worship format, everyone will stay in cars, and cars will be spaced so that social distancing can be maintained. For online worship, search for Centenary Church Clemmons on YouTube. For more information, call 336-766-5987.
Green Street United Methodist Church, 639 S. Green St., Winston-Salem, will have an online Sunday worship service at 11 a.m. on Facebook and YouTube. The sermon series during Lent will focus on the Psalms. The service features weekly children’s sermons with Robbie the Puppet and thought-provoking messages from Pastor Sarah Howell-Miller and other clergy and staff that probe the many connections between biblical stories and the social justice issues we face as a society today. For more information, call 336-722-8379 or email greenstreetchurch@gmail.com.
St. Paul United Methodist Church, Winston-Salem, will livestream its 11 a.m. worship service Sunday at www.facebook.com/stpaulumcws/live. Facebook does not require an account for access to the page. Additional information regarding prayer services and Bible study may be found on the church’s website at www.stpaulumcws.org or by calling the church at 336-723-4531.
Shallowford Presbyterian Church, 1200 Lewisville Clemmons Road, Lewisville, has online service Sunday mornings on YouTube. The outdoor Labyrinth is open for walking every day from dawn to dusk. For more information, go to shallowfordpresbyterian.org or call 336-766-3178.
Jehovah Shammah Ministries, 403 Nelson St., Kernersville, will have Celebrate Recovery, a Christ based recovery program, from 7 to 9 p.m. Mondays. Dinner will be served and child care is available. For more information, call 336-988-8351 or 336-547-0251.
Winston-Salem Community of Mindful Living, Winston-Salem, has three online meditation sessions each week. The sessions are from 7 to 7:40 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and 6 to 7 p.m. Thursdays. The meditations are 25 minutes, either guided or unguided. There is an inspirational reading, and the sharing of experiences. For more information, go to mindfulwinston.org or email info@mindfulwinston.org.
Holy Week/Easter activities
Harmony Grove United Methodist Church, 5041 Styers Ferry Road, Lewisville, will have a drop-in Easter Egg Hunt from 2 to 3:30 p.m. today. Children up to fifth grade are welcome to attend. Bring a basket and a mask ages 2 and over, per the CDC. Children can hunt for eggs, collect their prizes, and receive goody bags. For more information, call 336-712-0057.
Friedland Moravian Church, 2750 Friedland Church Road, Winston-Salem, will have a drive-thru Easter Egg Hunt April 3, from noon to 1:30 p.m. or supplies run out. It will be on the pavilion side opposite from grave yard. The Easter Bunny will be on hand to wave to you. For more information, call 336-788-2652.
Mount Carmel United Methodist Church, 4265 Ebert Road, Winston-Salem, Holy Week schedule: 10 a.m. Sunday, Palm Sunday worship service; 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Wednesday Messy Church Family Night with Movie; 6 p.m. Thursday, Maundy Thursday Service with Communion and Tenebrae; 2-4 p.m. April 3, drive-thru Easter egg hunt; 7 a.m. April 4, Easter Sunrise Service, in the graveyard.
Clemmons Presbyterian Church, 3930 Clemmons Road, Clemmons, will have online and in-person services. Social distancing guidelines will be followed and masks will be required. The theme will be Find Hope This Easter. The Palm Sunday service will be at 10 a.m. Sunday. The Maundy Thursday service will be at 7 p.m. Thursday. The Good Friday service will be at 7 p.m. Friday. The Easter Celebration services will be at 10 a.m. indoors and online and 11:15 a.m. outdoors and online. For more information, go to www.clemmonspresbyterian.org or call 336-766-4631.
Salem Congregation Easter Sunrise Service, the 249 Easter Sunrise Service will be held April 4. The starting time of the service has not been determined. It will be broadcast on moraviansunrise.org and on WXII Channel 12 television.
Shallowford Presbyterian Church, 1200 Lewisville Clemmons Road, Lewisville, has a Lenten jazz worship service available on Youtube. It features Dave Reid (sax), Matt Kendrick (string bass), Federico Pivetta (piano), Larry Carmen (drums), Dianna Tuffin (vocalist). For more information, go to shallowfordpresbyterian.org or call 336-766-3178.
Hope Presbyterian Church, 2050 N. Peace Haven Road, Winston-Salem, will have a Stations of the Cross display. Ten posts have been placed outside the church. The posts have poetry and artwork for meditation during the Lenten season, which ends Easter Sunday, April 4. The display is open from sunrise to sunset Monday through Saturday and Sunday from noon to sunset. Scan the QR code at the first station and more information about each station will be provided.
Drive-thru food donation
Konnoak Hills Moravian Church, 3401 Konnoak Drive, Winston-Salem, Konnoak Hills Moravian Church, 3401 Konnoak Drive, Winston-Salem, will continue its weekly drive-thru food offering for Sunnyside Ministry from 10 a.m. to noon Sunday. Place non-perishable food donations in the back of your vehicle. Primary needs are canned vegetables, crackers, pasta, rice, cereal, dry/powdered milk and bread.
Fundraisers
Holy Family Catholic Church, 4820 Kinnamon Road, Clemmons, will have a shredding event from 9 a.m. to noon today in the church parking lot. Suggested donations are $5 per bag or file box. Checks may be made payable to the Knights of Columbus.
Mount Carmel United Methodist Church, 4265 Ebert Road, Winston-Salem, Men’s Club will hold a drive-thru Spring Pork barbecue starting at 11 a.m. today until sold out. Adult plates are $10, and include slaw, beans, and bun. Child’s plates are $5. Also, barbecue will be sold for $10 a pound. Proceeds benefit Mount Carmel UM Men’s mission projects. Large preorder delivery for businesses will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 26. Call the church to order. For more information or to place an order, call 336-788-4183.
Hickory Ridge United Methodist Church, 6012 Germanton Road, Winston Salem will have a Friday Night Supper fundraiser from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday. It is takeout only. The menu will consist of breakfast fare: tenderloin, bacon, eggs, grits, gravy, biscuits, and baked apples. The cost will be $7 per person. Proceeds will benefit the church’s insurance fund. For more information, call 336-406-8669 and leave a message.
Wentz Memorial United Church of Christ, 3435 Carver School Road, Winston-Salem, to prepare for its Centennial Anniversary, the church will have dinner plate sales from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. April 7. The sale will be held the first and third Wednesday of each month. The cost is $10 per plate. Proceeds from the plate sale will be used to help offset the expenses and costs of the anniversary celebration. Due to restrictions related to COVID-19, plates will be available drive-through or pick-up or in special situations as a delivery within a five-mile radius. Contact Reginald Gaither at 336-391-8586 to place orders or for more information, or contact Wentz Church at 336-722-0430.